Giants Clinch Playoff Berth with Saints Win Vs. Bucs

The New York Giants (10-5) clinched a playoff berth for the first time since the 2011 season after the New Orleans Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-24 on Saturday.
The Giants are locked in as the fifth seed in the conference, even after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. The Giants still own the second-best record in the NFC but will finish the season out as the top wild card team.
Big Blue still has one game to play on Sunday against the Washington Redskins and head coach Ben McAdoo, along with his coaching staff, has a big decision to make in terms of resting his starters.
Most of the defense could use the rest. Many of the players, such as safety Landon Collins and defensive end Olivier Vernon, have played over 90 percent of the snaps throughout the entire season.
Who the Giants will face in the first round of the playoffs has yet to be determined. Currently, the Giants would be traveling to take on the Seattle Seahawks, but that will only stand if the Seahawks somehow lose to the San Francisco 49ers.
The most likely scenario is that the Giants will once again travel to Lambeau Field to play the Green Bay Packers. In order for that to happen, the Packers would have to beat the Lions in Week 17 and the Seahawks will have to beat the 49ers.
The Giants aren't worried about who they will play just yet, they still have a game to play against the Redskins, but it is an encouraging sign that the organization is headed in the right direction after clinching a playoff berth on Saturday.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon
Really rooting for Lions but they are about to piss it away. Lose tonight and likely out.
Looking like skins make it in.
You have to assume Seattle gets to 10-5-1 with a win against SF.
Therefore:
A GB win next week puts GB at 10-6 and behind Seattle. That means we’d go to GB as the 4.
A Det loss tonight and a Det win next week puts the Lions at 10-6 and behind Seattle. That means we likely go to Detroit as the 4. Unless Atlanta loses at home to New Orleans and we’d instead go to Atlanta (Detroit has a tiebreaker over Atlanta, Green Bay has a tiebreaker over Detroit).
Therefore, therefore, you root for Dallas tonight and Detroit next week.
Detroit looks pretty bad without Darious Slay.
Agreed..it was foolish of them to use a trick play like that in a regular season game. Now everyone else has seen it. At this point, you need to save those for critical play off games
Thanks Dirt….that would make my head spin if I had to figure it out!
41 -21….its looking like the Lions are slain
Lions only have to double their current points scored all game in 4th quarter..
What may help our team if we pull and rest starters next week and lose to skins.. media will soundly write us off. If nothing else when Giants are pinned down and counted out by everyone, they come out to play
Yep….if things go that way…the media will count us out. But I think it helps us a lot.
No matter what…I still hate watching the Cowturds win a game….ANY GAME!!!
Wonder if they will put Romeo in?
Romo
Assuming we advance past the wild card round, which is questionable, do we want Atlanta with their record-setting offense in a dome, or do we want Dallas whom we probably can’t beat three times in a year, especially in their house?