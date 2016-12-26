Giants Clinch Playoff Berth with Saints Win Vs. Bucs

The New York Giants (10-5) clinched a playoff berth for the first time since the 2011 season after the New Orleans Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-24 on Saturday.
The Giants are locked in as the fifth seed in the conference, even after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. The Giants still own the second-best record in the NFC but will finish the season out as the top wild card team.
Big Blue still has one game to play on Sunday against the Washington Redskins and head coach Ben McAdoo, along with his coaching staff, has a big decision to make in terms of resting his starters.
Most of the defense could use the rest. Many of the players, such as safety Landon Collins and defensive end Olivier Vernon, have played over 90 percent of the snaps throughout the entire season.
Who the Giants will face in the first round of the playoffs has yet to be determined. Currently, the Giants would be traveling to take on the Seattle Seahawks, but that will only stand if the Seahawks somehow lose to the San Francisco 49ers.
The most likely scenario is that the Giants will once again travel to Lambeau Field to play the Green Bay Packers. In order for that to happen, the Packers would have to beat the Lions in Week 17 and the Seahawks will have to beat the 49ers.
The Giants aren't worried about who they will play just yet, they still have a game to play against the Redskins, but it is an encouraging sign that the organization is headed in the right direction after clinching a playoff berth on Saturday.
Tags: Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon
So can the Lions can beat the crap out of the Cowturds tonight?
If Stafford can outgun Prescott and the Lions can limit Zeke, it’s a done deal.
do we want the lions to win?
they could grab the 2 if they do
we’d possibly end up playing Atlanta in the opener
id that what we want?
Correct me if I’m wrong, but a win by Detroit makes it more than likely that we will have to go to Seattle for our first playoff game, right?
Sorry, but I’m rooting for Dallas.
I’d much rather go to Detroit and battle a wounded Matthew Stafford than have to take on an experienced Seahawks team on the road in round one.
All good views….I’m honestly not sure myself of WHO to cheer for tonight..with the possible ramifications that would follow. I’d just like to avoid the Packers and Seattle the most at this point.