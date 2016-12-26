Giants Clinch Playoff Berth with Saints Win Vs. Bucs

The New York Giants (10-5) clinched a playoff berth for the first time since the 2011 season after the New Orleans Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-24 on Saturday.
The Giants are locked in as the fifth seed in the conference, even after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. The Giants still own the second-best record in the NFC but will finish the season out as the top wild card team.
Big Blue still has one game to play on Sunday against the Washington Redskins and head coach Ben McAdoo, along with his coaching staff, has a big decision to make in terms of resting his starters.
Most of the defense could use the rest. Many of the players, such as safety Landon Collins and defensive end Olivier Vernon, have played over 90 percent of the snaps throughout the entire season.
Who the Giants will face in the first round of the playoffs has yet to be determined. Currently, the Giants would be traveling to take on the Seattle Seahawks, but that will only stand if the Seahawks somehow lose to the San Francisco 49ers.
The most likely scenario is that the Giants will once again travel to Lambeau Field to play the Green Bay Packers. In order for that to happen, the Packers would have to beat the Lions in Week 17 and the Seahawks will have to beat the 49ers.
The Giants aren't worried about who they will play just yet, they still have a game to play against the Redskins, but it is an encouraging sign that the organization is headed in the right direction after clinching a playoff berth on Saturday.
Tags: Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon
What would really be the best scenario is to sit down our wounded and tired of the second half and still beat the skins with a backup to the backup quarterback
In 2004, Arcosi gave up what was considered a king’s ransom to draft the QB out of Ole Miss’ when consensus had it that the kid from Miami of Ohio may be just as good or even better. Still, playing against the SEC is quite different from the MAC. Things looked bleak in Year 1 when Roethlisberger lead his team to a 15-1 record while Eli struggled But by year 2, when the Giants go to 11 wins, we all knew we had a keeper. For straight playoff appearances, including a SB win, followed and the future looked great. Yes, 2008 was disappointing but blame that on Killdrive and Coughlin for their dumb game plan. A couple of hiccups followed, but after 2011, most of us just got really spoiled. There were talks of a dynasty and past seasons like 2008 and 2010 were looked up in retrospect as failures because the Giants didn’t win the SB. By mid 2012, standing there with a 6-2 record, including a thorough beat down of the big bad Niners on the road, there was buzz of a third ring. The future looked great. The offense had finally found a short range weapon in Martellus Bennett. The defense was bolstered by two great players in JPP and Linval Joseph. Then it all went to hell.
Five years of terrible drafts, terrible free agent signings, terrible decisions regarding which players to keep, combined with awful coaching decisions, unexpected injuries resulted in a roster that was more garbage than talent. After those 5 miserable seasons wasting away the best clutch playoff QB in history (statistically proven.. look it up), the Giants finally have gotten back to the post-season. I’m just going to be happy settling for what they have done with no expectations of anything from this point on. They have a snowballs chance against GB in GB (or Seattle in Seattle) but it doesn’t matter. Here’s hoping that this season forebears things to come.
Really good post.
I said before the players came to camp that I saw a serious building season that would include competing for the Division title and probably making it into the playoffs, followed by another good off-season and a team that would compete for the championship in 2017 and 2018. Well, that’s STILL what I see and I’m sticking with that so count me among those who think this season DOES foretell a very good future.
Now, will we actually WIN another title before Eli retires? That no one can know, but I think we can get in position to do so for two more seasons unless the injury bug returns.
We should all be very happy about the way this team has done in 2016. Most fans were pretty pessimistic going into Week 1 after a very desultory performance when the games didn’t count over the summer. But this team scratched and clawed its way to the playoffs, and seems a pretty good reflection of their coach.
As I’ve said, I ask nothing of these guys now, recognize they will and should be underdogs in any game they play hereafter this season, but think they will be a tough out and a team no one should relish meeting.
The roster is only a few tweaks away from being one that can seriously contend (like it was in 2012). The front office would do well to play it conservative and try to find players that are “sure but unspectacular” rather than to aim for the fences (i.e. more Jonathan Hankins and less Marvin Austin). The offense game plan next season should make use of short throws similar to what Andy Reid is running with the Chiefs. A couple of good free agent signings as we can all meet back here next season to discuss playoff strategies.
Oh, and do whatever needs to be done to keep Spagnulo happy.
Man..if any of you get to listen to WFAN today, most of the Jets fans who call in sound so upset and angry…some of them could have a stroke!
Thank got things are COMPLETELY DIFFERENT with Big Blue and their fans…WOW!!!
I actually do feel bad for that franchise. Yeah, their fans are morons but even morons deserve a break now and then.
Another “fingerless type-o”….sorry, I meant THANK GOD. Oh well…