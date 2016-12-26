Giants Clinch Playoff Berth with Saints Win Vs. Bucs

The New York Giants (10-5) clinched a playoff berth for the first time since the 2011 season after the New Orleans Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-24 on Saturday.
The Giants are locked in as the fifth seed in the conference, even after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. The Giants still own the second-best record in the NFC but will finish the season out as the top wild card team.
Big Blue still has one game to play on Sunday against the Washington Redskins and head coach Ben McAdoo, along with his coaching staff, has a big decision to make in terms of resting his starters.
Most of the defense could use the rest. Many of the players, such as safety Landon Collins and defensive end Olivier Vernon, have played over 90 percent of the snaps throughout the entire season.
Who the Giants will face in the first round of the playoffs has yet to be determined. Currently, the Giants would be traveling to take on the Seattle Seahawks, but that will only stand if the Seahawks somehow lose to the San Francisco 49ers.
The most likely scenario is that the Giants will once again travel to Lambeau Field to play the Green Bay Packers. In order for that to happen, the Packers would have to beat the Lions in Week 17 and the Seahawks will have to beat the 49ers.
The Giants aren't worried about who they will play just yet, they still have a game to play against the Redskins, but it is an encouraging sign that the organization is headed in the right direction after clinching a playoff berth on Saturday.
Tags: Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon
So both Green Bay and Seattle (and Dallas for that matter) have quarterbacks who can kill you by rolling out of the pocket when pressured. You know how you best stop that? With none other than Snacks stopping the inside run game. He is a unique guy in the NFL in that he can make an enormous difference there. And if you take away much of the threat of being beaten on the inside running them your defensive ends can avoid being sucked inside on play action and can maintain the edge and pressure the quarterback, keeping him in the pocket, or even get him down as he tries to roll out.
It is VERY important that we get him rested. Frankly, more important than preventing the Skins from making the playoffs. I would play him very lightly, if at all, on Sunday. We need he and Vernon and Collins and Jenkins and DRC and Hankins fresh. They should all have their snaps seriously limited against the Skins.
Dirt…I loved what you wrote about “the reason for the Giants existence in the playoffs is”…..LOL.
Yes… the fate of the entire free world always depends on how the Giants boldly handle THAT MISSION of beating the Pats in the Super Bowel…how true, how true!!!!
I don’t second-guess, because it’s for puz$ies, so I’m making my call now:
I think McAdoo should rest the wounded and mail it in against the ‘Skins. I hate like hell marching into playoff combat coming off of 2 consecutive losses, especially road losses. But I believe it’s more important to be healthy than to limp out of a meaningless game here.
If a guy has got a hangnail, he shouldn’t play.
Totally agree about the wounded. As I said a week ago, this ain’t 2007 and the Pats. We don’t need to “prove” anything to ourselves this game. This team will compete. Get rested.
I honestly believe that most of us completely agree with you!
offense has to play
they need the practice
SunnyJim…Yes the Offense still needs to play, they truly NEED the work….but I’d pull Eli by half time.
Sorry Jim….that was YOU who wrote about “the reason for the Giants existence in the playoffs”…not Dirt. My bad buddy!
Agree with this. I’d play the starting offense for the first half, then take out Odell, Eli, Shepard, Pugh, Richburg and maybe Cruz.
Keep Perkins in so he can get in rhythm, and play Rainey and Darkwa. Jennings sits as soon as Eli does.
I know the Giants owe the rest of the league an effort to win, but we can do that while still resting those who need it.
Darkwa is on IR. We signed Winn from the PS.
Exception would be if anyone on offense is hurt but could play. I’d sit anyone who fits that description.
Eric…You are correct about Darkwa….he is on IR and we signed Winn who I’m looking forward to seeing how he can contribute.
And yes 55…I’d pull ALL of those guys. Of the offense, I’ll want Jones, Lewis and Newhouse getting lots of snaps. My gut tells me Beatty may never see the field, he NEEDS the opportunity. But I think he was 100% out of shape and not that interested in actually extending his NFL career…I could be completely wrong about that. But I get the feeling that there is something about Beatty we are not hearing about.
Ray K. Says
1 Get out of Washington with out additional injuries.
2. Let our injured players rest.
3. Give our wideouts an easy day.
4. Work on running formations and the run game.
5. Spags knows Rogers and Wilson well. he will devise a good game plan.
Ray K.
If we don’t play “all-out” I’m sure we’ll hear from the media and the league offices. If I were John Mara I’d tell the league offices that they can shove it and perhaps they’d like to treat my superstar wide receiver a bit more decently while they’re at it.
I don’t think we “owe” anything to anyone. If losing on Sunday knocks Green Bay or Detroit out of the playoffs that’s tough luck for them but they simply needed to win one more game. If we do a “lay down” for the Skins their idiot owner Little Danny should send us a huge gift basket since we handed them a win earlier in the season and will be fully responsible for their sneaking in this season.
We would NOT be the first team to “rest” players and mail one in. I’d have it clearly look like a “statement” for letting OBJ and our other WR’s get mugged over and over this year without calling it.