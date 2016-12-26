Giants Clinch Playoff Berth with Saints Win Vs. Bucs

The New York Giants (10-5) clinched a playoff berth for the first time since the 2011 season after the New Orleans Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-24 on Saturday.
The Giants are locked in as the fifth seed in the conference, even after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. The Giants still own the second-best record in the NFC but will finish the season out as the top wild card team.
Big Blue still has one game to play on Sunday against the Washington Redskins and head coach Ben McAdoo, along with his coaching staff, has a big decision to make in terms of resting his starters.
Most of the defense could use the rest. Many of the players, such as safety Landon Collins and defensive end Olivier Vernon, have played over 90 percent of the snaps throughout the entire season.
Who the Giants will face in the first round of the playoffs has yet to be determined. Currently, the Giants would be traveling to take on the Seattle Seahawks, but that will only stand if the Seahawks somehow lose to the San Francisco 49ers.
The most likely scenario is that the Giants will once again travel to Lambeau Field to play the Green Bay Packers. In order for that to happen, the Packers would have to beat the Lions in Week 17 and the Seahawks will have to beat the 49ers.
The Giants aren't worried about who they will play just yet, they still have a game to play against the Redskins, but it is an encouraging sign that the organization is headed in the right direction after clinching a playoff berth on Saturday.
Tags: Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon
I really don’t like us going out to Seattle. While its NOT impossible, its extremely hard for ANYONE to win on the Seahawks home field. Its a very crazy LOUD place to play.
And Russel Wilson always kills us whenever he rolls out!
For sure. He … and Rodgers too … will pick up a lot of easy yards on the ground. It’s just something we’ve always been poor at.
Playoffs? I thought we just re-signed Brad Wing.
Seattle is a tougher team than GB. But neither will be easy. But I don’t think there’s much to that Seattle noise advantage any more. That disappeared when the NFL cracked down on the artificial noise being pumped through the PA systems. There’s no more false starts in Seattle now than anywhere else.
Lets just hope detroit wins next week. Between the two likely teams that we’ll face though, I think id rather face seattle. Their o-line is horrible and their defense isnt as great as it had been the past few years. GB to me just looks like a really dangerous team right now.
All true Krow. I’m far more worried of Seattle than Green Bay presently, but Rodgers is really on fire right now. I’d love to play the wounded winner of Green Bay VS Cowboys but at the 5th seed, its always a long difficult road to reach that position. Somehow we have NEVER played well against mobile QB’s. They always make us look like we forgot how to correctly defend against a roll out so we look like we have cement in our pants.
I HATE to admit that, but its always been true!
I should start by saying I already consider this season a success and pretty close to what I both hoped for and predicted: fighting to the end for the Division title and getting into the playoffs as a Wild Card under a first-time-ever-at-any-level Head Coach and with a pretty young team. So as far as I’m concerned we’re playing with house money now. That gives me a somewhat different perspective than some in regard to the playoffs. Of course I’d like to see another championship, but I’m not ready to even think about it when I think we’re a likely underdog in every game we’d play from this point forward.
Having said that, I love Dirt’s scenario, which clearly gives us the best shot at reaching Houston, but I really don’t care who we play. Look at the road this team traveled in 2007 and tell me anyone would have liked that series of match-ups at the beginning of the playoffs. It was like a Death March, but the Giants found their way through it with a spectacular second half against the Cowboys (actually, a spectacular last 33 minutes of that game) and one of the greatest performances ever seen by a visiting team at Lambeau, followed by the coup de resistance that still boggles the mind.
And how about beating the Niners in their place in 2011? Is that a game anyone would have “wanted”?
Point is, you have to beat some awfully good teams in tough circumstances to become the champion, and this year is no different from any other. And the key to having any real chance of doing that, especially as the visiting team, is a staunch defense. The defensive fronts of the 2007 and 2011 team were better than what we have today, but the overall defenses were not better, and I think one could reasonably claim this defensive backfield makes this defense potentially better on an overall basis than the ones that helped win championships previously (excepting the 1986 defense).
So as far as I’m concerned, bring on any of Green Bay, Seattle, Atlanta, Dallas or whichever team is the sixth in the NFC. I think we’ll give any of them a real battle. And were I the coach of any of those teams, I suspect I’d be secretly hoping I don’t have to play the Giants, because we are fully capable of beating any one of them on a good day.
While you are correct about BOTH the O-line and D-line of Seattle, that’s were QB’s like Wilson and Rodgers kill the Giants and makes us look like we completely forgot how to play against QB’s who can WISELY pick their opportunities for when to roll out and pass or keep it and run. There will be a ton of responsibility placed on Collins to stop that from doing “too much” damage.
Very true 55…with this years Giants defense. Its the secondary that gives us the edge and helps to mask how poor our linebackers are plus allows our pass rush to REACH or get close enough to the other teams QB….at least to apply pressure on him. Nobody’s team has all stars at every position. And yes…we are absolutely playing with “house money” going forward. But who isn’t happy about getting a ticket to the dance EVEN IF YOUR DATE ISN’T THE HOTTEST GIRL IN TOWN!!!
……and I know I didn’t need to address how well we can stop the run to anyone who contributes here….right?