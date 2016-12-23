Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘They Hit Us Right in the Mouth’

The New York Giants (10-5) failed to secure a playoff berth following their 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (6-9) on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. did his part but it wasn't enough.
The Giants offense started slow, going three-and-out on their first three drives. One of the drives ended in a pick-six when quarterback Eli Manning threw into double coverage, making the score 14-0 early in the first quarter.
"We got knocked down early; they came out and hit us right in the mouth," said Beckham Jr. "We got back up; we were going to fight the entire time. We knew what kind of game it was going to be."
Beckham Jr. did his part, catching 11 passes for 150 receiving yards on a season-high 20 targets but it wasn't enough. The Giants converted just one of their five red zone trips into a touchdown.
The Giants haven't been in a position to make the postseason since Beckham Jr. arrived in 2014. He was disappointed they were not able to clinch on Thursday night for the first time in his career.
"Obviously that’s what you want to do. You want to come in here and take care of business," said Beckham Jr. "Obviously, we didn’t do that tonight. It’s not the end of the season; we still have another game.”
The Giants can still clinch this weekend in more than one way and it is likely that will happen but they want to control their own destiny. They face another NFC East opponent in the Washington Redskins to close out the season and Beckham Jr. wants to finish out with a win.
"Going up against the Redskins, they’ve beaten us once already," said Beckham Jr. "We have to go into their home turf and just have to dig, scratch, and claw and try to find a way to win.”
Also…
Tags: Eli Manning, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr.
I know….the Redskin game is spooking me just as much as the Eagles game did.
Man…it looks like the Pats will score 50+ points today over the Jets. I really feel bad for Todd Bowles. The poor guy is coaching the hopeless crew of the TITANIC.
Maybe Snacks will talk one of the Jets best players to sign with us in the off season.
If the Bucs lose my family will be subjected to this video in its entirety on the 65″
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Omfr12DmzFk
Packers Rodger on fire going over 300+ yards passing and the Falcons winning. But the Bucs are missing a number of key players for their game VS Saints and that game is in the N.O. dome. I don’t see the Cowboys handing/gifting a win to the Lions…so I hope my fellow Giants fans still believe in Santa.
Saints 13 – 7 over the Bucs…….just wish it wasn’t this close!
Never said this before, but let’s go Saints
Saints 28 -14 over Bucs….O.K., now this is getting BETTER!!!
Yup…I hear you Herb…LOUD AND CLEAR buddy!!!
Geeerrrrrrrrrrr…this is a real Dog Fight. Saints 28 – Bucs 21
Oh Noooooo…a big turnover……..NOT GOOD
Good Call…..GO SAINTS!!!!