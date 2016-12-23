Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘They Hit Us Right in the Mouth’

The New York Giants (10-5) failed to secure a playoff berth following their 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (6-9) on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. did his part but it wasn't enough.
The Giants offense started slow, going three-and-out on their first three drives. One of the drives ended in a pick-six when quarterback Eli Manning threw into double coverage, making the score 14-0 early in the first quarter.
"We got knocked down early; they came out and hit us right in the mouth," said Beckham Jr. "We got back up; we were going to fight the entire time. We knew what kind of game it was going to be."
Beckham Jr. did his part, catching 11 passes for 150 receiving yards on a season-high 20 targets but it wasn't enough. The Giants converted just one of their five red zone trips into a touchdown.
The Giants haven't been in a position to make the postseason since Beckham Jr. arrived in 2014. He was disappointed they were not able to clinch on Thursday night for the first time in his career.
"Obviously that’s what you want to do. You want to come in here and take care of business," said Beckham Jr. "Obviously, we didn’t do that tonight. It’s not the end of the season; we still have another game.”
The Giants can still clinch this weekend in more than one way and it is likely that will happen but they want to control their own destiny. They face another NFC East opponent in the Washington Redskins to close out the season and Beckham Jr. wants to finish out with a win.
"Going up against the Redskins, they’ve beaten us once already," said Beckham Jr. "We have to go into their home turf and just have to dig, scratch, and claw and try to find a way to win.”
Merry Christmas All….
Haven’t posted in a while. Thursdays game was one I ‘expected’ to lose based on 5 years worth of previous exit-polling. And, I must admit, the loss hurt for obvious reasons, but unlike previous TC run samplings, I actually felt like we’d pull it out in the end. Time & time outs conspired against us…
Coupla points:
* When Mac kicked the FG with 4 & change on clock – I thought it was big. Why?
Well, for one, it IS the way winning, strategic coaches would go. Secondly, it
showed Mac, although Diner card reading most of the time, is astute during
game time scenarios. Thirdly, he told his DEF ‘I know you’re going to stop
them…” That is important. His confidence, his pregame prep, his in game
gathering of the troops to lecture/invigorate are all things coaches who are
RESPECTED & IN CONTROL do.
* Although Eli looks haggard and his INTs are f’ng brutal, he leads us, he stays
upright all the time, he’s reliable and for 85% of the game, he gets us down the
field.
* That said, our o-line is TERRIBLE. I know many posters say ‘Flowers had a good
game…” C’mon folks….it is a sieve at some point each snap. Eli needs SOME
time. He needs to KNOW he can take 2 sec & pick apart the defense. The last
2-3 years have been a jail break of some type. Although his arm strength has
lessened, he is constantly throwing with his feet unsettled and just using his
hips & arm. You cannot do that in this league. We need 2 lineman in offseason.
* OK, if Mac benched Donnell & helped the L/R tackles midway thru the year…
WHY has he not put a full load on #28? Unless Perkins is gassed or we need 2
yards to kill the clock at end of game, Jennings should never touch the ball.
The o-line could look scads better if Perk was there every down. Luckily, I
think his time is coming…
* Finally, I hate to say this, but the officiating in this game was the worst I’ve
seen. I thought we got short-shrift against the Steelers. But this game showed
the ‘collusion’ before kickoff. No, not ‘Let’s bury the Giants’. Rather, let’s hide
the hankies so the Thursday audience doesn’t turn the game off at halftime.
There is no doubt in my mind, that Blandino, Goodell ETC are feeling the heat of
Thursday blowouts, too many flags, too many commercials, too much negative
banter….so, WHAT can you control??? Correct.
Enjoy the Bud Lites Krow…
PJ
The officiating wax excruciatingly bad, yes. And lopsided. However, that’s no excuse for the flat-out INCOMPETENT performance by the right side of the O-line and the coaching staff.
I expected the Giants to WIN in Philadelphia and close-out their playoff quest. And I was wrong. The reason I expected them to win is because I actually believed that they were fully aware that winning that game was imperative.
Forget getting help today. None of the three teams the Giants need to win will win today.
And forget Monday Night. Dallas is playing for NOTHING and Detroit has EVERYTHING on the line. The Lions are winning that game.
If the Giants are going to make the playoffs they’re going to have to go into RFK and kick the Redskins’ ****. That will be a tough assignment based upon the garbage I watched against the Eagles. They better wake up this week. Stop watching TV and start practicing your azzes off.
Let me state the obvious for those who still don’t get it: quarterbacks who are much worse than today’s Eli Manning have won rings. Eli may only be playing at 85% of his peak years, but that’s still at a higher level than a number who have helped their team win a championship. You don’t have to go back too far. Try Peyton Manning last year. Try Tom Brady as a rookie. How about arms like noodles on Ken Stabler and and Jim Plunkett by the time they got to the Super Bowl? Brad Johnson (the Alex Smith of his day but not nearly as good as Smith)? Of course the classic is Trent Dilfer. And what about our very own Jeff Hostetler? I’d even argue that Joe Montana won his last ring with his mind, not his arm. (Montana never “gunned” the ball anyway).
So all of this talk about Eli being the problem and needing a replacement for him immediately is poppycock. Yes, we need to try to find a successor, but for reasons that have been discussed days ago that probably waits until the 2018 or 2019 draft.
Create a damn running game and get a tight end who can threaten the defense and Eli will be fine. If we have a quality running game I suspect even this offensive line could do a decent job in pass protection, and that certainly would be the case if we get the right free agent for the right side of the line. From Richburg to Flowers is set for a long time and will prove way more than adequate.
Draft Christian McCaffrey (who should be available when our first pick comes up) and a lot of the offensive woes will be severely diminished. Get Adams a lot more polished and he might be an answer at tight end, but we should probably also draft or acquire a “catch-first” tight end who can be paired with him. Suddenly Eli Manning will be said to have found the Fountain of Youth. Quarterbacks are drastically affected by what’s around them. Look, Aaron Rodgers looked pretty pedestrian when the team around him was playing poorly, and he is unquestionably the best quarterback alive (Brady may be the GOAT but he cannot compare to Rodgers today). Give Eliu better surroundings and we’ll see what he can do.
Well…the Redskins are scalping the Bears and Green Bay came out firing against the Vikings….can’t count on those two games helping the giants today!
Redskins don’t affect us today, except maybe giving them confidence for next week. We need Bucs, Lions, GB, or ATL to lose.
And the Atlanta Falcons got off to a great start over the Carolina Panthers too!
Out of all of them, I guess the Bucs loosing is our best shot because I don’t think the Cowboys will lay down for the Lions. They do NOT want the Giants to back their way into the playoffs and maybe be playing us again.
Vikings have 13 points now …hummmmmmm maybe there is some holiday HOPE for us….after all, its CHRISTMAS EVE!!!
No…maybe spoke too soon. Rodgers just ran for 15 yard TD. 28 -13 Packers
I think we either back into the playoffs or we’re not going. I can’t see us beating the RedsKKKins.
Krow can u please stop with the Redskins political crap? We get it.
Doug Martin inactive
Merry Christmas Eve, gents. F–k Tampa.