Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘They Hit Us Right in the Mouth’

The New York Giants (10-5) failed to secure a playoff berth following their 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (6-9) on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. did his part but it wasn't enough.
The Giants offense started slow, going three-and-out on their first three drives. One of the drives ended in a pick-six when quarterback Eli Manning threw into double coverage, making the score 14-0 early in the first quarter.
"We got knocked down early; they came out and hit us right in the mouth," said Beckham Jr. "We got back up; we were going to fight the entire time. We knew what kind of game it was going to be."
Beckham Jr. did his part, catching 11 passes for 150 receiving yards on a season-high 20 targets but it wasn't enough. The Giants converted just one of their five red zone trips into a touchdown.
The Giants haven't been in a position to make the postseason since Beckham Jr. arrived in 2014. He was disappointed they were not able to clinch on Thursday night for the first time in his career.
"Obviously that’s what you want to do. You want to come in here and take care of business," said Beckham Jr. "Obviously, we didn’t do that tonight. It’s not the end of the season; we still have another game.”
The Giants can still clinch this weekend in more than one way and it is likely that will happen but they want to control their own destiny. They face another NFC East opponent in the Washington Redskins to close out the season and Beckham Jr. wants to finish out with a win.
"Going up against the Redskins, they’ve beaten us once already," said Beckham Jr. "We have to go into their home turf and just have to dig, scratch, and claw and try to find a way to win.”
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Eli Manning, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr.
An awful lot of nonsense around here over the last 24 hours. I don’t even want to get into it. But I suspect a lot of tunes being changed soon.
And one thing is clear: a lack of perspective is rampant on Giants101. This is already a good season, a VERY good one. McAdoo is doing great for a first-time head coach. Eli is not done. Pugh doesn’t stink, and Flowers and Apple will be just fine.
I like to think that this was the point I was making as well
B.J. Goodson fell off the bench and is in concussion protocol.
I have not posted since the beginning of the season when I predicted a 6-10 outcome. I have been pleasantly surprised. Still, we have not witnesses a team that has dominated any one game. On the contrary, just about all of the wins have been close and due to strong performances by the defense. I still disagree with F55 that this team is a year away from a Championship caliber team, though much will depend on the usual factors such as who stays, who goes, and who is drafted.
1. I think Eli will be around for one more year. Reese has to start thinking about the next QB.
2. It will soon be time to sign ODB to a new contract, which will take a big chunk out of any remaining cap space.
3. I am not sure if they can afford to keep JPP, but he is probably the difference between a team that could fizzle out and one that could have success in the playoffs.
4. Next year, they will need a new Tight End, a replacement for J Jerry, fresh linebackers, and probably a new DE or DT, if they cannot retain JPP and Hankins.
Way to avoid saying you were dead wrong and still insist that a team headed for the playoffs is not any good. And just btw, I’ve said they will be a championship contender. No one can pick a champion at the beginning of a season with any degree of confidence, much less do it a year in advance. But I did say I thought they’d contend for the Division title and would sneak into the playoffs, and then be a championship contender in 2017.
So far, that makes me reasonably astute and those who threw mud at me look less so. I don’t expect this team to get past the first round but think they have at least a puncher’s chance thanks to the defense and Brad Wing.
And yes, they need reinforcements in the off-season, but I said from the beginning that 2017 would be good provided Reese had another good off-season. This was said while most of this board was riding Reese out of town on the rails.
You all love to take shots at me, but I got this season, Reese’s value, and McAdoo’s arc and season pretty right. I just hope for all our sakes I’m right about 2017.
It’s not just fans:
http://www.newsday.com/sports/columnists/bob-glauber/eli-manning-giants-can-t-take-advantage-of-win-and-in-scenario-1.12797088
http://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/18337111/nfl-2016-new-york-giants-need-eli-manning-turn-back-clock-super-bowl-play
This will sound like Monday moring QB’g, but I swear I was saying this at the time, the Jerry false start, as egregious as that was by Jerry, I think Mac blew that call by going with the hard count and a packed in line.
We weren’t fooling anyone; no one respects our ability to run, let alone run for super short yardage on 4th down.
Mac should have had Eli play action, roll right and toss a short pass to Adams or Tye. That likely would have fooled.
I also thought that the roll out should have been employed throughout the game as Hart was continuously getting beat to the inside
Ah well
C’mon Jim, you know very well that these media guys don’t generally know any more than we, and in most cases less. Let’s wait to bury Eli until he has a consistently reliable run game that can pull one of the safeties into the box and get rid of the zone he’s seen all season that includes doubling OBJ, and a better offensive plan than we’ve had this season. He’s clearly past his prime but that doesn’t mean we cannot win with him. Franchise quarterbacks, like everyone else, decline with age, but in their case they decline to “very good” and then “good” before they can no longer get the job done. Just because Eli can no longer carry the team doesn’t mean he cannot still be a very important part of the puzzle.
I’m not convinced he’ll get either an enhanced running game, an upgraded TE or a better o-line
we all debate here the quality of the o-line so I think it’s safe to assume JR may be content with what he has
It is hard to imagine being content with either the RB or TE situation but JR has never shown an interest in TE investment, and he might feel once bitten, twice shy, after the Wilson pick.
I agree Eli would be able to play a game more suited to his declining skills with significant upgrades in those three areas, but unless and until those upgrades arrive we are what we are and Eli has left what he has left
And honestly, I’m really just focused on this year
Next year we may very well be back into injury hell
We’ve been remarkably healthy this year
And, next year, all those close W’s could be close L’s (or at least enough could to deny the playoffs)
I’m not as sanguine as you in terms of projecting great things for next year or the year after
This is the year where we have a shot; and this is the moment where we need Eli to play better; and 15 games into a 16 game season, it doesn’t look like Eli can do it now, today, with this bunch around him
I know if we surround Eli with more talent then he’ll play better. But you could pretty much say that about anyone. Excellent players tend to elevate the games of those around them. But Eli used to be THAT player. He used to make others look good. Now we’re saying we need more talent to make HIM look good.
We’re in a very precarious situation. Eli doesn’t have to be the ice water assassin of years past. But he still has to be a decent franchise QB. If his play drops another notch or two then we’ve got a “Peyton 2015” scenario … and that’s a disaster. We have a top tier defense and an offense that can be at least partially fixed … unless we also need a QB.
When I look around the league, I don’t see many pocket quarterbacks left. Tom Brady is probably it. So surely the Patriots have surrounded him with the best offensive line that money and draft picks can buy, as the pundits around here suggest, right?
At age 37, Brady saw his team in 2015 put three rookies in the interior line (two 4th rounders and a UDFA). And after his LT went down early, they kicked their RT to LT and started a 5th round 4 year backup at RT. Clearly with such an egregious fireable offense by their GM in 2015 to put their pocket QB in such a precarious situation, they went out in 2016 and… started the same guys. Oh, the humanity.
are you comparing Eli to The ****?
or anyone in Giants Management with The Cheater?
I’ll double down on my OL argument. What was the Cowboys’ ROI on their OL for all these years? Nothing, until they boldly eschewed conventional wisdom and drafted a truly special running back. Now, and only now, does that OL mean squat.
On the Giants side, we’ve seen video evidence that Jennings is among the worst starting running backs in the league. We’ve seen his backup average more YPC. I know McAdoo likes that they bring different skill sets. In Perkins he has a guy who finds the hole and makes guys miss. In Jennings he has a guy who carries the ball with two hands and seeks contact. Maybe I’m wrong (which would be the first time since 1994), but methinks this offense would be a lot better looking — with a lot less asked of Eli — if Jennings didn’t put the offense in continuous 2nd and 12s to start games. The holes are there. Perkins is finding them, even when Jennings can’t or won’t.
I agree with this to a degree and hopefully once (fingers-crossed) we make the playoffs he’ll stop this platooning and lean on Perkins, but Dallas’s o-line turned Murray into a 2,000 yard back just 2 years ago so I think it is wrong to say Elliott has made their line
Murray was a yardage machine but it didn’t translate into wins. People are legit scared of Zeke.
It’s kind of like Witten vs. a guy like Reed win Washington. Witten isn’t going to blow up your defense. He’ll catch 18 passes for 43 yards. But a guy like Reed will kill you.
And with that said, Murray has some talent (and is showing it again this year)
At the least, Murray >>> 2016 Jennings
they were 13-3 two years ago, no?
lost to Detroit on a bad call in the playoffs?
Good call, forgot about that. Which I guess further illustrates that a line ain’t jack if you’ve got a bum running behind it.
***** = D.O.U.C.H.E.
Eli is Eli, but one thing is gone now….. the magic. He is no longer the playoff assassin he once was. No players around him are going to change that. Very sad but every Giants fan knew this day would come eventually.
Good stuff from Jordan Raanan:
If the Minnesota Vikings can upset the Green Bay Packers or the Carolina Panthers can beat the Atlanta Falcons or the New Orleans Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Giants can celebrate. It’s not so much for qualifying for the playoffs (that’s pretty much a foregone conclusion at this point), but that they can rest some of their walking wounded next week during the regular-season finale in Washington.
The Giants could really use that luxury. Their defense, the strength of the team, is banged up, and not just some contributors. It’s several of their best players.
Defensive tackle and run-stuffing machine Damon Harrison is dealing with a knee injury. So is defensive captain and starting linebacker Jonathan Casillas, who had admitted to spending most of the time on this short week leading into the loss to the Eagles in bed resting his knee. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins missed Thursday’s game with a bruised back. Rookie cornerback Eli Apple limped off with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter before returning, and linebacker Keenan Robinson has been dealing with a shoulder problem.
That is five key players on the Giants’ defense that could benefit from an extra week of rest. They would willingly take the extra time they’re not usually afforded between games to heal.
amen
but you’d also hate to go into the playoffs with 2 straight losses