Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘They Hit Us Right in the Mouth’

The New York Giants (10-5) failed to secure a playoff berth following their 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (6-9) on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. did his part but it wasn't enough.
The Giants offense started slow, going three-and-out on their first three drives. One of the drives ended in a pick-six when quarterback Eli Manning threw into double coverage, making the score 14-0 early in the first quarter.
"We got knocked down early; they came out and hit us right in the mouth," said Beckham Jr. "We got back up; we were going to fight the entire time. We knew what kind of game it was going to be."
Beckham Jr. did his part, catching 11 passes for 150 receiving yards on a season-high 20 targets but it wasn't enough. The Giants converted just one of their five red zone trips into a touchdown.
The Giants haven't been in a position to make the postseason since Beckham Jr. arrived in 2014. He was disappointed they were not able to clinch on Thursday night for the first time in his career.
"Obviously that’s what you want to do. You want to come in here and take care of business," said Beckham Jr. "Obviously, we didn’t do that tonight. It’s not the end of the season; we still have another game.”
The Giants can still clinch this weekend in more than one way and it is likely that will happen but they want to control their own destiny. They face another NFC East opponent in the Washington Redskins to close out the season and Beckham Jr. wants to finish out with a win.
"Going up against the Redskins, they’ve beaten us once already," said Beckham Jr. "We have to go into their home turf and just have to dig, scratch, and claw and try to find a way to win.”
Well said….I feel the same way. They were indeed the Greatest Generation. But don’t get me wrong…I’m very hopeful for the younger guys of THIS generation. But I don’t think that greatness (of ANY generation) is ever correctly understood or known about very well. I do understand that there is a great deal of information to teach the youth of today. But to the common Vet (myself included) it just appears that serving the country during the time of war gets overlooked a lot. I feel really bad for the youth of today in a number of ways. While they never went through the Great Depression and then a World War as many of OUR father’s did. It seems that this generation has inherited the task of hopefully pulling this country together from the deeply bitter and ugly social/financial/political divide that has spread all over this country these days. So time will tell how well they deal with it.
You have laid out that playoff run really well Dirt. Good thing we have some time for these guys to heal and rest up a bit. The Packers are super hot right now and looking to “run the table” while of course the Pats are still the Pats. Nothing ever comes easy for the Giants whenever they get a ticket to the dance. Hopefully we can again make the most of this opportunity!
Sooooooooooo…can Giants playoff history repeat its self again?
Giants/Patriots III
Honestly though I think Pittsburgh knocks New England out in the Divisional Round.
that would mean we get knocked out in the divisional round
The Giants only reason for playoff existence is to defeat the anti-christ; to slay the dragon; to end injustice in the world
Tommy-the-d.o.u.c.h.e. only loses to Eli-the-Fair