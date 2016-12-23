Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘They Hit Us Right in the Mouth’

The New York Giants (10-5) failed to secure a playoff berth following their 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (6-9) on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. did his part but it wasn't enough.
The Giants offense started slow, going three-and-out on their first three drives. One of the drives ended in a pick-six when quarterback Eli Manning threw into double coverage, making the score 14-0 early in the first quarter.
"We got knocked down early; they came out and hit us right in the mouth," said Beckham Jr. "We got back up; we were going to fight the entire time. We knew what kind of game it was going to be."
Beckham Jr. did his part, catching 11 passes for 150 receiving yards on a season-high 20 targets but it wasn't enough. The Giants converted just one of their five red zone trips into a touchdown.
The Giants haven't been in a position to make the postseason since Beckham Jr. arrived in 2014. He was disappointed they were not able to clinch on Thursday night for the first time in his career.
"Obviously that’s what you want to do. You want to come in here and take care of business," said Beckham Jr. "Obviously, we didn’t do that tonight. It’s not the end of the season; we still have another game.”
The Giants can still clinch this weekend in more than one way and it is likely that will happen but they want to control their own destiny. They face another NFC East opponent in the Washington Redskins to close out the season and Beckham Jr. wants to finish out with a win.
"Going up against the Redskins, they’ve beaten us once already," said Beckham Jr. "We have to go into their home turf and just have to dig, scratch, and claw and try to find a way to win.”
A Merry Christmas, Happy Hannukah, Krazy Kwanza, and Fabulous Festivus to all.
I’m glad to see you young guys coming around on your perspective and recognizing this is already a terrific season for us as fans. We’re in the Tournament and probably a reasonably tough out at that. Pretty nice holiday present for us all.
I witnessed my three-year-old granddaughter experiencing Christmukka this morning so for me all is right in the world. I wish it so for all of you.
Merry Christmas to all who celebrate it and happy holidays to everyone
Giants are in, got some nice presents from the family, kids were happy with theirs, now if
My fantasy team can come through this weekend to help with Christmas bills it will be great
Love that there is no pressure this next game it’s just a pride and get ready for the playoffs.
That’s nice to hear about your 3 year old granddaughter 55….Yes, all is pretty good in the Giants fan’s world today and hopefully its just as good for everyone else!
I’m thinking both you and I are about the same age. Every Christmas Eve I still watch that Christmas Classic 1936 black and white movie “Its a Wonderful Life” with James Stewart and Donna Reed. It always makes me feel hopeful and smile about humanity. I try to make visiting family and their kids watch that movie as a corny tradition that I hope some of them will continue. And so far its been working!
1946
but me too
Sunny Jim….you have corrected me buddy…yes its 1946!!!!
I’m glad you do it too!
If any of the younger guys here have never seen it, maybe you can when you are snowed in someday. At least for a few hours, the lingering feeling that you get from watching it always seems to give viewers a better out look about life no matter what doom and gloom is going on. I’ve never heard anyone trash the movie.
And for those who wonder how timely a 1946 movie could ever be in this day and age of high technology and world events. It offers an interesting look into the “Morality” of banking/Wall Street and the long reach, behind the seen control of the wealthy teflon recession proof “too big to fail” industry over the “little guy”. Its still a message that never gets old. But gives everyone hope….
And now lets see if the Lions could somehow crush the Cowturds!!!!
Our banged up guys will really be helped by having 10 days before the next game.
We watch It’s a Wonderful Life and Love Actually every year around the holidays. It’s a reminder of how wonderful things really are when you ignore the noise.
By the way, you all may not know that Jimmy Stewart was literally suffering from what we now know is PTSD when he made that movie, but making it actually helped him get over it. You may also not know he was a Wing Commander in the Air Force and flew dozens of sorties during WWII. Pretty interesting guy.
Regent SquarenTheater in Pittsburgh shows it free (bring canned goods) every year.
We bring my 15 yr old daughter & 18 yr old son.
No complaints….just tears & a great family night….
Been in love w Donna Reed for 30+ years….
Just need to see two good OL and an all around linebacker added to this roster.
That will pave the way to many a Merry Christmas for a few years.
HO, ****, HO………..God Bless you all. Have a wonderful day.
Merry Christmas from the NFL: our game next week, in which we have nothing to play for, was flexed out of the proper time for football (1 PM) and into the 4:25 slot.