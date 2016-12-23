Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘They Hit Us Right in the Mouth’

The New York Giants (10-5) failed to secure a playoff berth following their 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (6-9) on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. did his part but it wasn't enough.
The Giants offense started slow, going three-and-out on their first three drives. One of the drives ended in a pick-six when quarterback Eli Manning threw into double coverage, making the score 14-0 early in the first quarter.
"We got knocked down early; they came out and hit us right in the mouth," said Beckham Jr. "We got back up; we were going to fight the entire time. We knew what kind of game it was going to be."
Beckham Jr. did his part, catching 11 passes for 150 receiving yards on a season-high 20 targets but it wasn't enough. The Giants converted just one of their five red zone trips into a touchdown.
The Giants haven't been in a position to make the postseason since Beckham Jr. arrived in 2014. He was disappointed they were not able to clinch on Thursday night for the first time in his career.
"Obviously that’s what you want to do. You want to come in here and take care of business," said Beckham Jr. "Obviously, we didn’t do that tonight. It’s not the end of the season; we still have another game.”
The Giants can still clinch this weekend in more than one way and it is likely that will happen but they want to control their own destiny. They face another NFC East opponent in the Washington Redskins to close out the season and Beckham Jr. wants to finish out with a win.
"Going up against the Redskins, they’ve beaten us once already," said Beckham Jr. "We have to go into their home turf and just have to dig, scratch, and claw and try to find a way to win.”
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Eli Manning, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr.
On a side note…it looks like the Browns still will have the 1st pick in the draft. I’m thinking they will TRADE it. Any thoughts?
I’d offer them Jeremy Shockey.
For our first from New Orleans?
Ha ha…lol
I’m in such a HAPPY mood.
I’d love to knock out the Cowbags
Yes…..that would be AWESOME…3 times in a row. An NFL FULL SWEEP!
Let’s start by rooting for the Lions tomorrow night. We need they and Green Bay fighting to the death in Week 17 and both getting dinged up in the process.
55 do you really believe we can get by Seattle ?
55 do you really believe we can get by Seattle ?l
I didn’t really want to talk about guys on other teams getting dinged up…but its always in everyone’s heads…isn’t it.
But if we ever beat the Cowturds while going forward in the playoffs, beating them 3 times in a season would remain in the NFL history book for the next 75 years!
McNair’s Titans did it to TC’s Jags in 2001 (it might be a different year, forgive me)
So here’s my ideal scenario:
Detroit beats Green Bay and New York beats Washington in Week 17.
Wild Card Round Green Bay goes into Seattle and wins, New York goes into Detroit and wins.
Divisional Round Green Bay goes into Dallas and wins, New York goes into Atlanta and wins.
NFC Championship Giants host Green Bay and wins.
Super Bowl Giants beat Patriots.
Yup, I’ll sign off on this one
Man 55…that really IS a very sweet dream!!!