Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘They Hit Us Right in the Mouth’

The New York Giants (10-5) failed to secure a playoff berth following their 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (6-9) on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. did his part but it wasn't enough.
The Giants offense started slow, going three-and-out on their first three drives. One of the drives ended in a pick-six when quarterback Eli Manning threw into double coverage, making the score 14-0 early in the first quarter.
"We got knocked down early; they came out and hit us right in the mouth," said Beckham Jr. "We got back up; we were going to fight the entire time. We knew what kind of game it was going to be."
Beckham Jr. did his part, catching 11 passes for 150 receiving yards on a season-high 20 targets but it wasn't enough. The Giants converted just one of their five red zone trips into a touchdown.
The Giants haven't been in a position to make the postseason since Beckham Jr. arrived in 2014. He was disappointed they were not able to clinch on Thursday night for the first time in his career.
"Obviously that’s what you want to do. You want to come in here and take care of business," said Beckham Jr. "Obviously, we didn’t do that tonight. It’s not the end of the season; we still have another game.”
The Giants can still clinch this weekend in more than one way and it is likely that will happen but they want to control their own destiny. They face another NFC East opponent in the Washington Redskins to close out the season and Beckham Jr. wants to finish out with a win.
"Going up against the Redskins, they’ve beaten us once already," said Beckham Jr. "We have to go into their home turf and just have to dig, scratch, and claw and try to find a way to win.”
Also…
Still can’t get over the fact that some of you insist that Eli will continue to be the QB of this team beyond 2019. Look, I’m the biggest Eli homer I know of and I have no problem admitting that the dude is done. His mind is one of the best in the game but his arm can’t make any deep downfield throws. That throw attempt to Lewis was especially painful to watch because it looks like he had to heave with all his body strength to get the ball more than 40 yards in the air. It was like watching Jeter in 2014. Yes, he is one of the all time greats, and what both players did for there respective teams can’t be measured in wins or losses. But to deny that both are/were just shells of their former self is just ludicrous.
And it’s not as simple as “Eli doesn’t have the arm strength”.. what confounds everything is that he refuses to acknowledge this fact. He still insists on heaving it downfield when the defense was conceding check downs all game long. And it’s be on-going for the better part of 2 years now. The coaching staff needs to have a long overdue conversation with him about what he physically can’t do because it just hasn’t sunk in.
The deep ball is the first to go. Sure he can still hit it sometimes but not like he could when he was younger. He can still get zip on the short and intermediate stuff but he’s rushing a lot of those throws and his accuracy is suffering for it. Too many balls in the dirt because he’s hurrying throws whether the pressure is there or not.
Macao made me a believer by benching Clownell not for lack of productivity but for on field stupidity. He will have a permanent fan in me if he sets Jerry’s lard butt on the pine and replaces him with any number of capable players that are on the roster (Newhouse, Jones, etc.). As a comedian once said: you can’t fix stupid.
You’re right. And it starts with the lead moron. He cost us draft position last week and doesn’t know when you can challenge a play or not.
We get JW, you hate MacAdoo and want TC back. Time to move on buddy. Could’ve thrown the flag to simply slow things down and give the defense a chance to regroup knowing the officials would say he couldn’t challenge it.
I like Mcadoo. I’m just not impressed. I’ve moved on. I’m now watching the new coach. Therefore there are comments on him. Apologies for stating the obvious.
He’s a rookie head coach. There will be growing pains. We’ve also won 10 games for the first time since 2010.
Yes we have won ten games. That’s why I like him. However, the jury is still out for me. We were horrific last year with our defense and injuries. This year has been a pleasant surprise in both those areas. However coming off of last year “you can’t fall too far from the floor”. So next year is going to tell me more about how well this coach can coach. We have gone in the wrong direction offensively with effectively the same or better players – which is problematic. We have performed nicely on the other side of the ball; however, with an entirely new front four and secondary.
I will continue to ride the Eli Manning train ….but I honestly don’t see him being the Giants starting QB beyond the 2019 season. They will sign a vet and min pay for next year or draft a talented kid in the draft. I still remember the Giants drafting “Phil who” from a not so well known college/program. There is no reason to believe that it can’t happen again..
Don’t get me wrong, I will now and forever be a huge Eli fan. But watching him throw deep balls is like watching 2012-2014 era Jeter try to fight off a fast ball or make a routine throw to first.
By the way….don’t be surprised if Romo plays the 2nd half of the Cowboys VS Lions game. I think it would be a smart move on their part.
Yes and no. If he lights it up, it would definitely increased his trade bait value. However, if he sucks or (worse yet) gets injured, any potential for trade is gone. There aren’t a lot of trade partners out there as the Vikings already threw away their future draft pick on garbage, the Broncos are too smart to get baited, and most of the other teams are rebuilding or already have a future QB in waiting. I can see the Texans as potential suitors as they have proven to be dumb enough to invest in Osweiler.
If Romo played and lit it up it would also put more pressure on Dak. If Dak starts to struggle in a game he may start looking over his shoulder more knowing how well Romo could run this offense.
I tend to think that Eli is soon going to be on fumes, but Im not going to make that determination for myself until I see him play behind a re-vamped o-line next year. If we dont improve the right side then we’ll continue to see the same sort of stuff we’ve seen all year from Eli. Flowers also HAS to get better. Of course we need a legit upgrade at the RB position but one thing at a time. The O-line HAS to be SERIOUSLY addressed
Believe it or not, Flowers played a very solid game last night.
The smart move that I was talking about is to give Romo some actual playing time just in case Dak gets hurt or plays poorly in the playoffs.But I agree on everything else you said.
Eric….I understood what you said. But could you see how the Cowboys would go nuts if Dak goes down or stinks it up in a playoff game so they insert Romo to win the day and he completely falters because he hasn’t played at all?
And if Romo goes down again there is no safety net if Dak falters or gets hurt himself.
They should be more concerned with not overworking Elliott. He’s the straw that stirs the drink for them.
As a Giants fan I’d truly LOVE to see that happen. I’m just saying I think the Cowboys would be stupid not to give Romo at least some REAL playing time…just in case.
Correct about Elliott….but Morris isn’t a bad replacement. Lets see how that unfolds
I think next year will be Eli’s last perhaps
Any further physical drop off from here and he simply won’t be able to play any longer
heck, he might surprise us all and retire at the end of this season