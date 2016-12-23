Eli Manning’s Three Picks Hurt Giants in 24-19 Loss to Eagles

The New York Giants (10-5) had an opportunity to clinch a postseason berth on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles (6-9) but failed to do so at Lincoln Financial Field, losing 24-19 behind quarterback Eli Manning's three interceptions.
Whether it was the wind or the fact that Manning is in his age-35 season, the veteran quarterback showed a concerning lack of arm strength against the Eagles and two of them led to interceptions.
Manning under threw countless passes to his receivers on Thursday and attempted a season-high 63 passes. The Giants were in the game the entire second half, but Manning's inconsistencies, along with other factors, kept the Giants from completing the comeback.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. saw a season-high 20 targets and made the most of them, catching 11 passes for 150 receiving yards even though he failed to find the end zone.
Rookie running back Paul Perkins took the majority of the carries, toting the ball 15 times for 68 yards, good for 4.5 yards per carry against a tough defensive line. The Giants went away from the run toward the end of the game despite being down one score.
The offense was able to move the ball down the field as is evident by the 470 total yards but were 1-5 in red zone attempts and left many points on the board. It was the second game in a row that the Giants owned the time of possession for the entire contest.
Missed tackles were a problem for the Giants on Thursday after they had been solid in their techniques for most of the season. They had many missed tackles and some of them led to scores.
Even though the Giants, failed to clinch a playoff spot on Thursday night, they can do so if the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Atlanta Falcons lose in Week 16.
Also…
My take on the game, in no particular order:
F*ck Eli.
F* John Jerry.
F*ck the refs.
And f*ck Macadoo for his ridiculous play calling, personnel choices, and his decision to essentially abandon the run in the second half of a 1 score game.
We were averaging 4.5+ yards per carry..not just Perkins, Jennings too.
And Eli threw the ball 60+ times.
60+ TIMES.
Holy mother of god.
So disappointing
I really thought the Giants would own the Eagles
Instead, they came out flat, spotted the Eagles 14, and had to rely on the offense to win it
And as we all know, this offense cannot win games; it can only lose them
It was an interesting game for the o-line
a number of really big running holes — perhaps more a product of the wide – 9 coupled with the 2 deep safety
going up pressures at the end to a 3 man rush
in between, too many pressures, but not so many as to be the ultimate culprit
Why Mac simply doesn’t go Perkins all the time is a mystery; seems so obvious who the playmaker is at RB
I wonder if Odel’s thumb is really still hurt. I’m not sure how many drops he had last night but it seems like 2 a game has become his average
The defense had 2 bad series, and that’s one bad series too many given the limitations of this offense
Dwayne Harris is still a quality gunner but he looks shot as a return man
We could really use a Poor Eli thread right about now, albeit a serious one.
Agree on Harris, having a hard time justifying his salary if he’s not contributing as 4th WR or making plays in the return game.
Same old story with this team, solid defensive performance, poor OL play, poor play from the QB. posters saying the line played well are nuts. Eli was pressured all night. Hart was getting ragdolled by Graham every play.
So let me get this straight. On a night the offense gained 470 yards and had its highest rushing output all season and the quarterback delivered a number of balls with zip and Odell had a monster game, and in a game lost by 5, this entire thing doesn’t come down to two idiotic interceptions that led to 10 points the other way and cost us up to 14 when we were moving at will?
It’s not the OL. It’s not the backs. It’s not the receivers. It’s not the arm. It’s the too frequent idiotic decisions by the highest paid player on the team.
This is why I remain hopeful, because if it was arm, we’d be screwed. Ostensibly it is possible for him to Mann up and remove his head from his asz.
The title of the article is perfect. Eli Manning’s three picks hurt Giants in 24-19 loss to Eagles.
the one thing I think you have wrong, Dirt, is the arm strength
the second INT was plainly under thrown; might have been picked by the corner if not the safety
the first pick was a terrible throw whether it was picked or not
low, behind Tye, etc.
lots of other throws short, off mark, etc.
Eli had some stats but he could never finish a drive
his fault?
the line’s?
giving up pressures on that last series to a 3 man rush was disheartening
but we are not dead; although like after Pittsburgh, this team is razor thin– really good defense but an offense built only not to self-destruct
if we are going anywhere this year, as Dirt says — and whether it is a product of pure bad decision-making, or bad decision-making spawned from a belief that he can still make throws he made 5 years ago — this offense cannot turn over the ball –especially not pick-6′s
that’s too much for a poor offense to overcome
I have to disagree. Yeah, some of Eli’s decisions and his WR progressions are kind of baffling some times. But if you watch those plays … when he has to throw the hard, fast ball … he’s just not the same guy. Some are in the dirt … the long ones take forever to quack their way to the receiver. And it’s not like it’s every throw. But way too many hang up there like ripe fruit. He’s having an increasingly difficult time executing certain plays.
To your point below, he did enough to win, sans 1. Forcing a ball to a double covered Will “what does it mean to fight for the ball?” Tye and 2. Staring down a receiver on a long throw with a safety just waiting for it.
Collinsworth highlighted Wentz’s pick to DRC and near pick to Casillas as, basically, welcome to the NFL, those guys will close on the ball fast.
Welcome to the NFL, Eli. Those guys close fast, especially when you don’t hold them off.
The first Eagles’ TD was the result of poor play throughout the drive by the linebackers, particularly Sheppard, who can’t fill holes or get to the edge. The second was an awful decision by Eli. The third was a rookie mistake in coverage by Apple after a really unfair flag against Vernon.
The Giants dominated possession and would have had two more TDs if they had a really good tight end with some experience.
Those are all correctable, NEXT SEASON. Relax and enjoy this season’s ride (those four teams won’t all go 2-0). Next season should be very interesting.
Yeppers … I’ve alluded to much of that in this thread too. Things can be fixed … things can improve … things can be better managed. We have problems that we need to mitigate. Much can be done with what we already have. As long as we’re smart about it.
Here is the back-in scenario:
NEW YORK GIANTS
NY Giants clinch a playoff berth:
1) DET loss or tie
2) GB loss or tie
3) TB loss or tie
4) ATL loss
Anyone of these things happen we are in
I am hoping one of them happens so next week is more about getting ready for the playoffs than whether we make it or not
Just to put a finer point on things, this weekend we are all Saints (Bucs), Panthers (Flacons), Vikings (GB) and Cowboys(Lions) fans
But to reiterate … Eli’s not dead yet. We just have to gameplan around what he can do well … and minimize situations where he’s called on to do what he does poorly.
It’s not quantum physics.
the problem is, eli is the final arbiter
he just doesn’t look like he can throw the ball in any sort of wind, cross field, or deep with any accuracy
I don’t know how you game plan around Eli realizing his own limitations
his rm is not noodle-like, like Peyton’s became over-night last year, but it sure looks like it’s on its way
Eli only gets in trouble when we ask him to strong-arm the ball. If we just try to minimize those situations I feel we’ll see significant improvement.
It’s like the old joke …
Patient: “Doctor it hurts when I do this.”
Doctor: “Don’t do that.”
Funny analogy Krow…….and I completely agree with your main point. Create game plans that accentuate Eli’s strengths and minimize his weaknesses.
Personally, I think Eli hurt his shoulder in the Redskins game in week 3 when he was brutally sacked and landed squarely on his shoulder. I believe Eli is playing through it and from that point forward his arm strength has appeared to be diminished.
What happened to Eli worked with a baseball trainer last offseason and his arm was stronger than ever? Remember that story? Obviously it didn’t work.
the one thing I think we can all agree on is that when you have a team with a 10-5 record and every game but 2 have come down to less than a 1 score differential, you really don’t know if you are good bad and good and bad
I think we are the latter (both good and bad) and that’s why every loss feels so catastrophic — you can literally see us beating anyone and getting beat by anyone
if all the wrong teams win this weekend, it’s a coin flip as to whether we make the playoffs
and, on the heels of yesterday’s poor performance, if we make the playoffs and have to go to Lambeau to open things up, any sort of bad weather will likely afflict Eli far worse than Rodgers
“the veteran quarterback showed a concerning lack of arm strength against the Eagles and two of them led to interceptions.” Huh?
Two what, arms?
What was up the officiating last night
as I counted it, the Eagles had 1 false start, and 1 neutral zone infraction on a punt
that’s it
the flag on Vernon was ridiculous
the no-call on Shepard worse yet
the number of o-line holds allowed to go unflagged really mind-boggling
I suppose “let’s play” was the mantra but geez there was some pretty egregious calls and non-calls and they all seemed to go against us
and again, we are not an offense that can overcome
one thing we know for sure after watching Eli Apple miss something like 5 open field tackles and blow the one coverage, and Eli Manning throw terrible INTs and miss receiver after receiver, it’s that if you are playing the Eagles and your first name is Eli, bad things will follow