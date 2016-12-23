Eli Manning’s Three Picks Hurt Giants in 24-19 Loss to Eagles

The New York Giants (10-5) had an opportunity to clinch a postseason berth on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles (6-9) but failed to do so at Lincoln Financial Field, losing 24-19 behind quarterback Eli Manning's three interceptions.
Whether it was the wind or the fact that Manning is in his age-35 season, the veteran quarterback showed a concerning lack of arm strength against the Eagles and two of them led to interceptions.
Manning under threw countless passes to his receivers on Thursday and attempted a season-high 63 passes. The Giants were in the game the entire second half, but Manning's inconsistencies, along with other factors, kept the Giants from completing the comeback.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. saw a season-high 20 targets and made the most of them, catching 11 passes for 150 receiving yards even though he failed to find the end zone.
Rookie running back Paul Perkins took the majority of the carries, toting the ball 15 times for 68 yards, good for 4.5 yards per carry against a tough defensive line. The Giants went away from the run toward the end of the game despite being down one score.
The offense was able to move the ball down the field as is evident by the 470 total yards but were 1-5 in red zone attempts and left many points on the board. It was the second game in a row that the Giants owned the time of possession for the entire contest.
Missed tackles were a problem for the Giants on Thursday after they had been solid in their techniques for most of the season. They had many missed tackles and some of them led to scores.
Even though the Giants, failed to clinch a playoff spot on Thursday night, they can do so if the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Atlanta Falcons lose in Week 16.
Tags: Eli Manning, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr., Paul Perkins
Eli has to play better, our defense has done the job all season. Can’t waste another year, 10 wins and we will barely
Make the playoffs, if eagles get better and redskins it won’t be easy for us next year. We haven’t been to the dance in 4 years nothing should be taken for granted.
Here’s pulling for Eli and hope this is that wake up call that gets him going and hope his best football this year is ahead of him.
Home teams are now 13-5 on Thursdays this year.
Anyone criticizing Eli’s arm strength will really be watching that next week after he put it up over 60 times tonight
A lot to say about this game and not much time. 5 major takeaways.
1. This is probably the most important. Rashad Jennings needs to be phased out completely except for obvious pass blocking situations. Perkins meshes well with the **** blocking that we have and is able to provide the spark that our running game needs. Excited to see what he brings to the table in the future.
2. Eli Manning is not where he needs to be. He had 3 easy touchdowns that he missed, 2 on underthrows, one of which resulted in an INT. The throw to Tye that jenkins ran back for a pick 6 was awful. Above all, his decision making is piss poor. The checkdowns to jennings and tye that go for 1 or 2 really need to stop.
3. Kelvin Sheppard is horrible. Whatever they have to do to get him out of the game needs to be done.
4. Eli Apple might have been the worst giants first round pick in recent memory. Sure he made a good play against Golden Tate last week, but he constantly get beaten every play, has horrible technique, is not capable of looking back at the ball, is a liability in both run support and zone coverage, and lastly he is not the hard nosed nickel corner we needed (cough cough hargreaves).
5. Finally, the giants did not play well this game by any means, but it would be foolish to say that they would have lost if the game was called evenly. The calls against Vernon and Apple were deplorable. Vernon got held at least 7 times that I counted throughout the game, none of which were called. And lastly, the most atrocious non-call I’ve ever seen determined the outcome of the game. Shepard was mugged and I would put money on it that the giants would have won if the refs didn’t blow that call. The ref in that area who missed that call should lose his job, as it is not the refs job to determine the outcome of games. Truly a mind boggling call there.
Just thinking….in the Washington game for next week, it will be Norman VS OBJ. God only knows what quality of Refs will show up for this game. If OBJ keeps his cool and the Refs are anything like the crew that we had tonight..then the league will have a very BIG problem.
Man, I am NOT seeing what some of you guys are seeing with Eli Apple. He’s played great for a rookie CB who came in super raw. He had an atrocious outing vs the Eagles the first time around but rebounded from that really well. I’ve seen him make plenty of good plays in both the pass and run game. He’s given up some plays here and there that I think stick out in people’s minds for whatever reason (big play to Pryor vs the Browns for instance) but overall has been very solid for us.
Eli had some zip but also underthrew some pretty bad. He needs to find some mojo quick because if we do clinch a playoff spot, with bad Eli we will get bounced right out quick. We will do fine on the road if it’s Dallas, but we have to knock off the skins and first round opponent first.
I feel after this let down game, we come out against skins fired up. A sunday game, we have ample time to heal up and gameplan. Jenkins should be back and Eli has been moving around the pocket better. Both Perkins and Jennings did better, but I feel Perkins is really close to breaking long ones.
We’re missing JPP big time right now. He was the only guy on defense who was actually getting to the QB and bringing them down, even with a missing finger. Vernon, Okwara, Hankins etc can’t wrap anybody up and bring them down.
Biggest positive from the game, Snacks and Apple are OK. We’ll need Jenkins next week, even if we clinch a playoff berth this weekend we need to win and go into the playoffs with some confidence.
Backing in/getting into the playoffs with no momentum like 2008 is going to guarantee us a 1-and-done situation.
I’m done talking about Eli, it is what it is at this point. One’s things certain, the notion that he has “2-3 years left in him” is absolutely hilarious. Maybe he turns into superman for one more postseason run this year, but his physical ability is shot and it seems like his mental abilities have deteriorated as well.
Two years from now Eli Manning won’t be the starting QB of the New York Football Giants.
We all might as well get used to this. Unless he visits the same spa Brett Favre, Roger Clemens, and his brother Peyton did Eli will be off enjoying “life after football” by then … if not sooner.
I won’t bother with the standard eulogy. We all know it by heart. We all love the guy. But he’s hit the down slope of his career. The only debate is the rate of decline. Will he slide out slowly … or will his play drop right off the map like his brother?
But to anyone not in denial … you saw the problem in full flower last night. He does not have the arm. He can’t fire the ball into tight, closing spaces … and he can’t drive it deep.
Immediate solution: We need to STOP asking him to do these things. Better game plans that take advantage of his smarts and his experience with less reliance on physical prowess.
Long term strategy: begin to wisely plan for the eventuality.
1) Draft a QB. Maybe not high, but at least mid-round.
2) At the same time strengthen the offense to take some of the load off Eli. Shore up the OL. Get a solid WR2. Find a professional TE and another RB.
3) Put all the chips into the defense again this off-season. Bolster the LB unit. Add safety depth. Maybe an edge rusher. Make it able to win games on its own.
No one likes being the bearer of bad news. But it’s way better to accept it … and try to manage it … then pretending it doesn’t exist.
Other observations:
If we play Seattle then Russell Wilson will set a record for QB rushing yardage. For some unknown reason we cannot tackle the opposing QB.
Our success rises or falls in no small part on the LB unit. They play well … we win … poorly and we watch TEs catch balls all day and QBs run for first downs.
Jennings is toast. He can’t read the blocks. He’s the 2016 version of Andre Williams. He needs to be gone next year.
While our OL is not exactly excellent they’re undone to some extent by our lousy RBs, TEs … and yes, Eli.
It’s also time to stop putting all the blame on our OL. They played fine yesterday. Opened up a decent amount of holes for Perkins/Jennings. Better RB’s would have had a couple of 30+ yard runs. They kept Eli relatively clean as well, all his missed throws were just that — missed.
The return of Pugh has been huge, our offense already looks better than it did 2-3 weeks ago vs the Browns/Pittsburgh/Dallas. Basically if Eli didn’t throw that pick 6, or that pick when we were driving down the field for a field goal/TD — we win.
Not sure what you’re smokin but go back and watch the Oline pass protect. Jerry and Hart were thrown around like little girls the whole game. The run game was only successful because of the defense the Eagles were playing. Wide nine and two deep safeties. They were playing to protect the pass the whole game. It’s nice to see the Giants win some games this year, but it’s apparent they aren’t legit. The Oline needs to be fixed, Macadoo needs to pull his head out of his **** and start Perkins and call more logical plays. His feel for the game flow is terrible right now
What’s mind boggling is that we left Hart alone against Graham all day. Didn’t give him any help. Even the best tackles get help. Have Tye or Adams chip the guy before getting into their routes.
Perkins is so obviously superior to Jennings. Last night he finally had more carries. He’s more explosive, more decisive and far more elusive. Exactly the kind of back that can function behind our OLine.
Eli has to pick it up. He’s been pedestrian. His numbers look ok but watching him play you can see he’s struggling. He’s locking onto receivers, his deep ball accuracy has sharply declined as is typical for aging QBs not on the juice. He’s not moving around in the pocket as well as he used to so rather than climb the pocket it’s a lot of chuck and duck like on his last throw to Tye.
I think it’s time for Adams to surpass Tye. He’s a better blocker and offers more upside as a receiver. Tye doesn’t attack the ball. I’m fine with Tye as a number 2 for now. Adams needs more than the 1 target he gets a game.