Giants’ Week 16 Injuries, Inactives Vs. Eagles

The New York Giants (10-4) are gearing up to take on the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles (5-9) in primetime on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Here is the official list of inactives for both teams:
Giants
Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (back) has been the headline for the Giants injury report this week after he left their Week 15 win over the Detroit Lions in the second quarter with a back injury.
He didn't practice at all this week and wasn't able to convince head coach Ben McAdoo and the training staff that he was healthy enough to play against the Eagles on Thursday night. They likely won't want to push him with the Giants almost guaranteed a playoff spot.
Linebacker Jonathan Casillas (knee) was on the injury report this week but is active against the Eagles on Thursday night. Safety Nat Berhe (concussion) was already ruled out along with defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle) who isn't expected back until the playoffs.
Offensive tackle Will Beatty, wide receiver Tavarres King, defensive end Ishaq Williams and running back George Winn are all inactive for the game on Thursday night.
Eagles
Offensive guards Dillon Gordon and Josh Andrews, cornerback Dwayne gratz, defensive ends Taylor Hart and Steven Means, wide receiver Paul Turner and offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai are all inactive.
Tired … short week … on the road … the NFL dumps this sh1t on us for money.
STOPPED HIM
Holy sh|t Wade made a tackle!
Great here comes another pick six/ safety
Come on Eli
Time for our HOF QB ‘in his prime with no loss of skills’ to turn this mess around.
Krow he hasn’t even reached his prime yet ! He’s still getting better
We just need to wake up now on offense. Maybe 4 5 WR sets. Run with Perkins.
That tackle by Wade was huge!!! Turning Point possibly
Man Perkins is good
That’s why you run Perkins…Jennings would’ve ran for 4 yards
-4*