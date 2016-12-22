Giants’ Week 16 Injuries, Inactives Vs. Eagles

The New York Giants (10-4) are gearing up to take on the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles (5-9) in primetime on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Here is the official list of inactives for both teams:
Giants
Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (back) has been the headline for the Giants injury report this week after he left their Week 15 win over the Detroit Lions in the second quarter with a back injury.
He didn't practice at all this week and wasn't able to convince head coach Ben McAdoo and the training staff that he was healthy enough to play against the Eagles on Thursday night. They likely won't want to push him with the Giants almost guaranteed a playoff spot.
Linebacker Jonathan Casillas (knee) was on the injury report this week but is active against the Eagles on Thursday night. Safety Nat Berhe (concussion) was already ruled out along with defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle) who isn't expected back until the playoffs.
Offensive tackle Will Beatty, wide receiver Tavarres King, defensive end Ishaq Williams and running back George Winn are all inactive for the game on Thursday night.
Eagles
Offensive guards Dillon Gordon and Josh Andrews, cornerback Dwayne gratz, defensive ends Taylor Hart and Steven Means, wide receiver Paul Turner and offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai are all inactive.
Also..
A few things that really bug me:’
1.Jennings needs to be benched. The offense almost goes 3 and out everytime he is in there. The guy is complete garbage.
2.The play calling still is clownish. We throw the most ridiculous pass plays on 3rd and short. Fades, go routes etc. Where is the high percentage pass plays to get a first down and move the chains.
3. Bobby Hart and John Jerry got embarrassed tonight. Thrown around like rag dolls.
My theory on why Eli is playing like crap still stems from this Oline being garbage. Even when he has time he feels rushed and makes bad throws and bad reads. His internal clock is all screwed up. That said, he still can’t throw that pick 6 there. That was just horrendous.
all the key throws tonight he was getting hit as he let them go ….
philly has a very good pass rush…
agree with you on jennings, sadly i think he’s lost half a step of speed, so as much as his blitz pick up is good, his catching is good etc that’s all for not much if he’s no threat and his ypc is declining ….
the one OL mistake that was circus / clown like was the false start on 4th and inches ……. (led to the shepherd no call PI I think and killed the drive) , we may not have got it but that penalty alone left points on the field in a one score game ….
i think eli looking crap is linked to the o line, the play calling and a lack of decent TE weapon … he was marginally out on a couple of crucial throws that were incompletions possibly touchdowns … eli in gilbride / coughlin offence would probably have hung in half a second longer, stepped into them and got drilled and a td ….. maybe in the play offs the mindset changes a little bit , i would hope so …. (I suspect this is partly / mostly team orders rather than eli playing scared )
Jennings had more yards per run then Perkins tonight, once people start hating on here they don’t give up. Jennings is not complete garbage and Perkins can’t carry the whole load. He’s a rookie, never played this many games in his life. We can’t burn him out before the play offs start.
Maybe I shouldn’t say troll because I don’t believe you guys are trolls but you guys certainly flood the game day threads with anti Eli posts. And it’s the same people. Even the most used-to-be negative poster Jim doesn’t bash Eli in every post. It’s almost like an agenda and you are hoping that Eli fails to prove you are right and he is done. Like him or not he is our QB and our best chance to win football games.
Ok dude we get it. U have a problem with people criticizing Eli. Move on
Well you’re wrong. I want nothing more than for Eli to play well, lead us to a 3rd Super Bowl win (with a win over the Cowboys on the way there), and shove it in the faces of all the bitter fans who maintain he’s not a HOF QB and was ‘carried’ to the SB wins.
With that said, I’m not a blind homer. Never have been, never will be, and I don’t think it’s something to be proud of. If someone, anyone, on the team is playing poorly then I’m going to give my opinion on it. When it’s our nearly 36 year old franchise QB who has been THE staple on our team for the past 13 years who appears to be entering the twilight of his career, yeah I’m gonna talk about it. It’s kind of an important topic to discuss. I comment on the flow of the game and unfortunately it’s been more bad than good for Eli this year.
When Eli’s career is over I will look back on it fondly and be forever grateful he was our QB for all these years. But right now, he stinks.
Well…this team now has their backs to the wall. And I’ll still be going NUTS just like everyone else here will be during the Washington game!
Got to say….Wade played his best game tonight.
Hopefully Jenkins is back next week. He was really missed today
Question: When we were down 14 – 0…how many guys thought that even with that we would recover enough to be on a drive with a chance to still win the game at the end???
I always had faith the defense would keep us in the game and maybe give us a chance to win. My faith in the offense to actually do that was very low. And it was proven right. Like someone else here said. Magic is gone
The positives: We went into Philly and showed up after letting them sock us in the mouth. Past teams would have folded like a lawn chair under morbidly obese fat guy.
Despite the score and interceptions, our offense was alot more balanced it seems. Eli had horrible game, but still had those big plays.
Next week vs Skins might be a shootout, we’ll need Eli warmed up.
Anyone who thought Eli’s arm was shot will really be watching his arm strength next week after throwing it over 60 times tonight