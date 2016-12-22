Giants’ Week 16 Injuries, Inactives Vs. Eagles

The New York Giants (10-4) are gearing up to take on the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles (5-9) in primetime on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Here is the official list of inactives for both teams:
Giants
Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (back) has been the headline for the Giants injury report this week after he left their Week 15 win over the Detroit Lions in the second quarter with a back injury.
He didn't practice at all this week and wasn't able to convince head coach Ben McAdoo and the training staff that he was healthy enough to play against the Eagles on Thursday night. They likely won't want to push him with the Giants almost guaranteed a playoff spot.
Linebacker Jonathan Casillas (knee) was on the injury report this week but is active against the Eagles on Thursday night. Safety Nat Berhe (concussion) was already ruled out along with defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle) who isn't expected back until the playoffs.
Offensive tackle Will Beatty, wide receiver Tavarres King, defensive end Ishaq Williams and running back George Winn are all inactive for the game on Thursday night.
Eagles
Offensive guards Dillon Gordon and Josh Andrews, cornerback Dwayne gratz, defensive ends Taylor Hart and Steven Means, wide receiver Paul Turner and offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai are all inactive.
Also..
my thoughts on the game
i hate eagles games
wentz was like houdini back there dodging clear sacks, impressive from him, wonder if our guys would try and tackle cam newton the same way … need to get better at bringing this guy down for future seasons …
one game doesnt make a panic, the d is still as advertised, remember 7 of those points came off an INT , the goal line stop was very impressive, as was the 3 and out at the end of the game to get us the ball back, previous end of coughlin era teams probably dont make either or both of those
i do worry about injuries taking their toll , we are missing JPP impact now , and jackrabbit was a clear miss today too …
non pi on shepherd was annoying … at what point is hooking the arm long before the ball gets there not PI ?
watching our team versus other games and a couple of things are clear to me … we do not have a bona fide legit threat / weapon at TE and it hampers our offensive play calling and the way teams prep and scheme for us ….
we need a better starting RB , that may well be perkins, but Jennings just doesnt threaten to turn 5 into 15 , or 10 into a TD ….
injuries on D are the biggest worry to this team playing into january now
Still a bunch of clowns. More on offense than on defense. But you can still hear the Ringling Brothers music playing in the background.
Sorry folks, but this act is gong to get cut short. The dead skins will kick the remainder of their teeth out last game of the season.
I was starting to think they actually had a chance of being more than the sum of their parts. But no. Not until they revamp the offensive line, and linebacking corps.
The hard part of that realization is, Reese and his scouts/assistants have not a single clue as to how to recognize and select solid players at those positions.
So what you saw tonight, is what fans are in for. Close, but no cigar.
And you can kiss any Lombardi dreams good bye. Because there will not be any players able to pass or run block. And no second level defenders capable of staying n the field for three downs and making impactful plays. CLOWNS.
JT you forgot me. Magic gone…..
No Skinny not you. You haven’t been on an anti-Eli tirade in every gameday thread. Just go back and skim through the comments that’s all they do. Like it’s fine we don’t think Eli is playing well. I don’t even think it’s a debate he isn’t playing well. But some guys on here are have an agenda to make us hate our own QB. I don’t understand what they want? To replace him now?
- The refs were no doubt terrible. I understand what Collinsworth was trying to say but no. You HAVE to call that obvious PI. That would have put us inside the 15. Complete game-changer. And that was only ONE of the terrible calls tonight.
- Jennings needs to be phased out completely. No more of this every other drive thing. I understand keeping people fresh but he is a complete non-factor back there. Perkins makes at least one guy miss every time he runs the thing and Jennings just has no burst or anything left. Again, he seems like a nice guy but he is no longer a good football player.
- The biggest thing to take away from this game is the fact Snacks and Apple are ok. That was more important than winning the game itself. We can still make the playoffs this weekend but we can’t replace what Snacks brings to the table.
I strongly agree with all 3 of your points, the last one being most important, as you noted.
Perkins should get 80% of the snaps. As FF55 stated above, a running game leverages OBJ’s talent and production.
Jennings 4.9 yards per carry
Perkins 4.5 yards per carry
JT,
I’m one of the most optimistic posters on this site. Before Stoll went Sunny, I was the only one at 13-3 if I can recall. My beef with Eli is he gets a pass like no other on this site. I call out all bad play like Kelvin Sheppard and Jennings. And my trolling of Eli isn’t going to change. Lol! Simply put he’s holding this team back!!! We don’t even need 2011 Eli, we just need a smart veteran QB to manage games. He can’t even do that for crying out loud. I’m a Giants Fan my friend and if anything or anyone disrupts the success of the Giants they will be criticized. This year it’s Eli Manning. Hell, it’s not like I called for him to be benched, I’ve only stated he has to play a lot better than he has.
You guys have made the point clear. We already take enough abuse from the rest of the NFL, we should be the ones to defend him. We can see some throws are bad. We also can see the rest of the team outside Odell are playing as poor as Eli is if not worse. The oline could not hold a 3 man rush on every play except the Odell miss. So we should blame everything on Eli for 1 bad throw vs the oline failing on the rest of the plays? It’s a combination of everything and not just Eli.
I try to study the game from the uk
it’s difficult to know how much of it is the play calling and offensive scheme that gets drawn up
i get very frustrated by the throws to tye and the runs up the middle for 1 yard on first down (i get that you need to establish the run to open up play action etc etc )
we have an all world threat in odell who even despite doubled up coverage all game long gets 130/140 yards and normally manages to swing a game changing play …
shephard as a rookie is class …
worried about cruz and whether he has anything left in the tank and an extra gear now, we probably need new no 3 or 4 wr on the roster ….
TE is a glaring hole , and if we had a better weapon at TE then i’m sure Eli looks a completely different qb
i think mcadoo is trying to run a west coast offence with Odell as his game changer , but west coast short passing offence normally feature either a great pass catching TE (? we dont have one) or a great 3 down pass catching shifty rb (possibly perkins but not jennings) , it’s like we’re trying to be something we’re not currently.
Off season shopping list :
Stud TE
upgrade on jennings
OL
depth across defence ….
I’ll gladly ride wherever the next 2 – 3 years of Eli take us before we join that band of teams wandering around the qb wilderness drafting and hoping ….
bortles, tannehill, fitzpatrick, tannehill, tyrod taylor, osweiller … shudder …..
Cruz caught 8 passes for 84 yards tonight, not bad for someone who doesn’t have it anymore.
WHATEVER…but I’ll be going down in flames VS the Redskins or drinking champagne!
I would like McAdoo to incorporate more under center and play action on 1st down. We seem to exclusively run on 1st down, unsuccessfully because teams are waitimg for it, early in games (and, verily, we start slow). When I have time I am going to chart 1st down calls and productivity.
I agree throw and it would be a good time to throw the longer routes.
Playoffs if:
TB loses (vs Saints)
DET loses (vs Dallas)
GB loses (vs Minnesota)
OR
ATL loses (vs Panthers)
That’s 1 out of the 4 needed, not all of them.
Troy Thorne….Yes…Snacks and Apple will be o.k. and we get Jenkins back too!
Troy…yes..that’s right…just 1 out of the 4 need to loose. Its possible…or just play “balls to the walls” VS Washington.