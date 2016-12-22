Giants Vs. Eagles: Week 16 Preview

The New York Giants (10-4) hold the second-best record in the NFC entering Week 16 and have a chance to clinch a postseason berth for the first time since the 2011 season with a win on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles (5-9; 4th in NFC East)
The Giants take on the Eagles after winning the first matchup, 28-23, in Week 9. Since then, these two teams have gone in different directions. The Giants have won five of their last six games while the Eagles have dropped five of their last six.
Rookie quarterback Carson Wentz hasn't found the same success lately as he did earlier in the season. After throwing seven touchdown passes and just one interception through Week 5, he has since thrown just six touchdown passes and 12 interceptions entering Week 16.
The Eagles offense isn't that strong but they will likely have two key offensive linemen return. In addition to Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters, right tackle Lane Johnson returns from his PED suspension and the Eagles are optimistic that guard Allen Barbe (hamstring) will play on Thursday night.
The Eagles defense is strong in the front but can be beaten in the secondary, as was evident by Eli Manning's four touchdown passes in Week 9. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox will be a force that the Giants will have to keep contained.
Wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (twice), Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis caught touchdown passes from Manning but it will likely be more difficult to throw in the conditions as it was in Week 9.
Big Blue will really have to rely on their run game against a stout defensive front. This could be the game that rookie running back Paul Perkins takes over the backfield but that has been said for weeks now.
Prediction: Giants 24 Eagles 10
The Giants defense has held stronger offenses than the Eagles in the last two weeks to a combined 13 points. Even though they are on the road, the Giants defense will still show up and give Wentz many problems.
In cold and windy conditions, it is hard to predict that the Giants offense will go off. They will score timely plays and distance themselves, but they have yet to establish their running game early and until they do that, blow outs are unlikely.
With the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth, the Giants will have plenty of motivation to win on Thursday night. They will do so in style, wearing their all white Color Rush uniforms that pay homage to the 1980s and 1990s away uniforms.
