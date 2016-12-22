Giants Vs. Eagles: 4 Players to Watch

The New York Giants (10-4) are looking to clinch their first postseason berth with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles (5-9) on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Here are four players to watch during the game:
WR Victor Cruz
Cruz has made big plays for the Giants this season despite his lack of usage. This game has more implications than having a strong performance, however, because this is the first time Cruz returns to the field that took over a season of his career away.
In the back of the end zone, Cruz tore his patellar tendon in October of 2014 and would struggle to return for parts of two seasons from it. It has been a long time coming for Cruz and he may be able to get some closure on Thursday night.
RB Paul Perkins
This could be the week that the rookie running back takes over the backfield. Perkins and Rashad Jennings shared the same amount of snaps in the Week 16 win over the Detroit Lions.
Despite both playing 39 percent of the snaps, Perkins was far more effective, averaging over five yards per carry. Jennings has struggled with making the most of his carries and Perkins could be the one to steal the spot.
Flowers has struggled with consistency this season but if the Giants want their offense to improve heading into the postseason, he will need to be a guy that steps his play up.
The 22-year old is still developing and there are no plans to change his position or to start someone over him. He got into a rhythm against the Lions and the Giants are hoping he can build off of that on Thursday night.
QB Eli Manning
The last time Manning played the Eagles, he threw for 257 passing yards and four touchdowns. Since then, he has yet to match that total in passing yards and had three games with under 200 yards.
He was on fire against the Lions, completing 71.4 percent of his passes and a passer rating of 115.3, which was the second highest of his season. Looking to get the offense heading in the right direction, the Giants are hoping Manning can stay hot.
Also…
FF55, I’m not sure Goddell is making owners rich so much as he serves as a commensurately paid public punching bag for any criticism that they might otherwise receive. I don’t get the sense he’s coming up with these revenue ideas, methinks he’s just carrying the water.
I’d happily accept $34MM per year for taking some shots from the media and the fans. That this idiot gets paid that is a justification for socialism, and I am a dyed-in-the-wool capitalist.
You know, it wasn’t until late in the 2007 season that we started to see Bradshaw, Webster, Eli, and the defensive secondary in general start to pick up their games. The same thing, to a large extent was true of Steve Smith. Now, in the case of Smith and Bradshaw that was because the didn’t get many snaps until late in the season, but still, they came on late and became weapons in the playoffs. Then, of course, Tyree made those two crucial catches in the Super Bowl.
What could be the parallels this season? Well, start with Eli improving on a pretty poor season for him. Then let’s see Flowers steady himself and avoid the penalties while doing a better job protecting against speed rushers (it should help a lot to have a very dependable guard to his right). Next, Perkins shows the coaches that they have to give him the majority of snaps as he becomes their best running/receiving option among the backs and winds up doing well filling Vereen’s role while keeping his average to 4.2 YPC or better. And maybe the parallel to Tyree becomes Harris (both great gunners and decent kick returners and both #4-5 receivers). Add in some plays made by Roger Lewis, Jr. and maybe the offense steps up a few notches as the season reaches it’s final stages. Something to be hoped for by all of us. And not at all impossible.
another parallel…. Jerrell Adams & Kevin Boss? both donned the 89 too!
Thinking back, I don’t recall Boss making a ton of catches, but he made some critical ones. And I recall a big one against the pats. Adams is starting to fit that mold.. not a ton of plays but critical first downs here and there.
Yup.
Rashad Jennings might be the single worst player (who actually gets snaps) on the entire team. Worse than Newhouse. Worse than Jerry. He may even be worse than the face plant master, Larry Clownell. The guy is so unathletic it doesn’t make any sense. On top of his lack of athleticism, he has ZERO vision. BENNY MAC PLEASE ‘DEACCLIMATE’ HIM TONIGHT!
We want Perkins!
Who has more first downs, Jennings or Wade (allowed)?
LOL. Well, Jennings, despite whatever has happened in reality, has zero first downs in my mind. Likewise, despite reality, Wade has let up 100 touchdowns in my mind. Both equally hard to watch…. BUT every time Jennings carries the ball I have these horrible visions of Mark Sanchez. Jennings is the Mark Sanchez of runnings backs. He is a butt fumble waiting to happen. Wade at least has the meanest safety in the NFL to clean up for him.
Fair!
http://www.nj.com/giants/index.ssf/2016/12/giants_youth_movement_on_display_in_crunch_time_of.html
Wide receiver Sterling Shepard made the realization as he looked around the Giants’ huddle at the start of a crucial fourth-quarter drive in Sunday’s 17-6 win over the Lions.
“I looked over and I saw Jerell (Adams),” Shepard said. “Jerell was like, ‘C’mon, y’all, let’s do this!’ And I realized it was me, Jerell, Roger (Lewis) and (Paul Perkins). I was like, ‘We’ve got a lot of rookies in here, but it’s guys that can ball.’
–This says a lot. Says the coach trusts the young kids and also the kids have confidence. Even Adams who doesnt play that much had enough confidence to speak up in a huddle. Gotta love it
^ This is awesome… What a cool moment for those guys. A bunch of youngsters who came in together all in the huddle for a critical drive in December. Love it!
I think this on its own is a great justification that we fired the right guy 1st. I’d argue that if TC was still here, only Shepard would be on the field of those players.
Also adding to this, guys like Rueben Randle and Andre Williams who took tons of meaningful snaps on Coughlins team aren’t even in the NFL anymore.
I think Nosh, Skinny, Jim, myself and anyone else who was on the train to get rid of those 2 clowns deserve some props for seeing that happening a long time ago.
I was in favor of staying patient and seeing if they could “emerge”, though I gave up on Randle after his third year. I always wanted to see what Williams could do behind a real offensive line.
I was wrong in both cases. I rally don’t think I get much wrong about this team, but those were two pretty egregious errors on my part.
The fact that the rest of the NFL doesn’t think they are worth signing is so telling that the league has passed Coughlin by. The NFL has changed and Coughlin didn’t adapt. I would root for the old guy to do well if he goes anywhere next year but everyday we get a justification that firing him was right. From our record this year – players that started for us not being signed – less injuries after new conditioning Mac brought in – rookies contributing – just keeps going
That comment by Shepard is all John Mara should need to hear to confirm for him that he made the right decision in firing Coughlin and keeping Reese. Most around here were ready to hang Reese by his toes and while I agreed he deserved firing about four years ago I felt pretty strongly he wasn’t being given nearly enough credit for his recent drafts and his record of finding gems among the UDFAs, to say nothing of what I thought was a brilliant free agency haul even if the cost looked high.
We ALL were highly critical of the way the Maras had run the team, and I think that was fully merited. But when it came time to make the third really important set of decisions John has had to make as the owner and team President (the first being signing off on the Manning trade approach and execution, the second being the hiring of Reese and Coughlin in the first place, which included denying his cousin the GM job he wanted), he got it exactly right in dumping Coughlin, sticking with Reese, and hiring McAdoo, all decisions that were widely criticized by pundits as well as fans. So “Bravo” to John Mara. He deserves the criticism when it’s appropriate, but should get the praise when appropriate as well, and he hit a home run with this set of decisions.
Almost ditto as I said above. This season 100% proved firing Coughlin was the right move. Even if McAdoo fails going foward, it will still not give an excuse that Coughlin shouldn’t have been fired. Even if we have a bad record next year the “we should have kept Coughlin” talk is completely dead and irrelevant.
I think we got a potentially great young coach. McAdoo has done very well, all things considered, this season. He will only get better. He needs to bring in a strong offensive coordinator if he doesn’t trust Sullivan and allow him to rejigger the current offensive scheme and call the plays except when Mac wants to run a particular play that was put in the game plan for certain situations. He also needs to figure out how to keep Spags and give him enough authority to keep him on the Giants rather than go after another HC spot (in which he would be likely taking on a losing team and therefore primed to fail again). Mara should pay Spags as if he’s an “Assistant Head Coach” (so millions of dollars). A month ago I’d have said he HAS to fire Quinn but this past month has shown that maybe there’s something there after all.
In any case, for a rookie coach to make as few egregious mistakes as McAdoo has so far is a great portent. He has got this team focused, spirited, and making good use of the skills they’ve got. Generally, the only teams rookie coaches take to the playoffs are teams that had immense talent already. This is a team that was in turnaround. By any standard McAdoo has done awfully well, with better almost certain to come.
Speaking of criticizing the Maras, where is norm? I know he of the self-exile may have decided again to take his act on the road, but I hope he’s okay. We older posters need to stick together.
And all of the “originals” should have stayed here. Where are Demo and kujo and the rest? Okay, I know kujo occasionally dips in, but why not more often? What happened to HopLax? I am not going to “move to Facebook” because, first of all, I have very little use for social media and Facebook in particular, and second, when it comes to on-line stuff it took me a while to even find this place way back when in 2005 and it’s just easier to stick with it.
The attack dogs seem to have retreated from the site, so it’s perfectly safe for everyone to return. Where are they? What happened to the few females who ventured on to the site? Some good insights there, even if the most prominent of them was wrong about this season.
You should all come back.
norm posted after the Cowboys game I believe
Hmm…ESPN’s prediction machine has us as underdogs. Philly with a 56% chance to win.
I am here everyday, kind of lurking in the background…..
So Zeke Elliott doesn’t get fined for jumping into the Salvation Army bucket despite the fact that it was a preorganized celebration involving a prop but OBJ wearing Craig Sager cletes to raise money for his charity is worth an $18K fine. Why doesn’t Goddell just hand the Lombardi to the Cowboys and spare us all the facade.
Odell is the best thing that has happened to this league in years (look at how many people around the country have bought his jersey…kids just love him) yet the league seems bent on “taming” him like he’s a wild stallion they need to domesticate.
The way he is treated (by officials and the league) is disgusting. They only reserved this kind of treatment for one other superstar, TO, and as a result they never got the full benefit they could have had from having him around. And Odell is a terrific kid who will someday be a standard-bearer for the NFL. But Goodell and the owners and the idiot zebras think they’re plantation owners who need to show the new “boy” who’s boss.
But a lot of what happened with TO was self-inflected, starting with his churlish attitude about contract renegotiations with Philly. The OBJ thing is something I just can’t understand. Kid comes into the NFL and makes an instant splash. DS then go out of their way to body slam him and the refs look the other way? To what end?? I thought greedy f*cks like Goddell cared about making money.
and I agree about Jennings, great guy, plenty of heart but washed up. Time to move on from him.