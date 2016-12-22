Giants Vs. Eagles: 3 Matchups to Watch

The New York Giants (10-4) have the opportunity to clinch a postseason berth for the first time since 2011 with a win on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles (5-9) at Lincoln Financial Field. Here are three matchups to watch throughout the game:
DE Olivier Vernon vs. LT Jason Peters
These two have met earlier in the season and it turned out to be a solid battle. Vernon was also suffering from a shattered hand so with him being fully healthy, this should make for an even more interesting battle.
A Pro Bowl left tackle in Peters and a defensive end that should be a Pro Bowler in Vernon will make this a battle all night long. They both will get the better of each other throughout the game but it will be a fun matchup to watch.
Giants linebackers vs. TE Zach Ertz
The Giants have had struggles in covering tight ends in recent seasons and the last time they played against the Eagles in Week 9, Ertz caught all eight of his targets for 97 receiving yards.
The Eagles will likely get him the ball early and often as they found success against the Giants with it but regardless, the Giants will need to step up and keep Ertz out of the end zone.
CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie vs. WR Jordan Matthews
This matchup is all dependent on if Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (back) plays on Thursday night and how much he plays. If Jenkins does play, then Rodgers-Cromartie will likely line up with Matthews a lot, who plays the majority of his snaps from the slot.
Rodgers-Cromartie has done a great job moving around the field, playing both inside and outside. Matthews is the Eagles top pass catcher so he will have his hands full on Thursday night.
Also…
Re: FF55 wondering why I don’t pop in more often….
It’s simple really–I work 12 hours a day as a teacher in a Title One school, where I bust my a** to get the third highest scores in the state for a measly $41k in a building with sh*t-a** WiFi and a content filter that makes China look like the ACLU’s Garden of Eden. I then go home to eat, play with my son, put him to sleep, and do online tutoring for students needing help in AP US History and AP Government around the country. All this so that my wife can go to grad school without taking out more student loans (i.e.- the new indentured servitude).
TL;DR- My life has gotten a fair bit more complicated. I work close to 90 hours per week between work and my various sidegigs. I obviously watch the games and talk sh*t with the old line on Facebook (i.e.- the place Krow was booted from for flooding people’s timelines with his itty-bitty d1ck pics). I pop in here when time permits. It is what it is. The days of posting from the Meat Locker are long passed.
This is the game to be scoring FIRST on the Giants opening drive. If we do, then we can’t stop, we must keep the “peddle to the meta”, stomp on the Eagle’s throats and beat the living crap out of them…BIG TIME. I want the Giants to SHOW NO MERCY TONIGHT and go for BLOOD!!l
And I see FF55 agree with me on the parallels between this team and the ’07 one, particularly because of the quality of production we’re getting from the rookies. It’s about damn time, too. I’m the charter member of “Jerry Reese Can Suck a Bag of D1cks Inc. LLC” but it’s nice to see him actually do his job well for once.
You sure we’re not just seeing a HC that doesn’t let his efforts rot?
Completely.
It’s not like Jerry’s litany of f*cktards have made hay elsewhere.
It’s hard to make a career after you’ve been misused and/or benched for 4 years.
Lmao. Okay. Agree to disagree on that.
Anyone else particularly annoyed that we could finish 1.5 games ahead of the #2 seed in the NFC playoffs? Just goes back to the Washington game we couldn’t finish.
Jenkins inactive. DAMN…
Sad face. Prediction must be changed.
28-21 Giants
Krow…
Thanks for posting the link to that story about the military paying 14 NFL teams $5.4 million over the last 4 years to perform at football games. A lot of people still knew nothing about that…and may not even believe it too. Its Sooooooo SHAMEFUL.
As for the possible “Unsung Hero” of the game being a guy we don’t talk much about, my gut feeling is Herzlich could be THAT GUY tonight. With Sproles returning for the Eagles, our Special Teams guys need to play really well.
Hill
He has been playing pretty well, but with Jenkins out, Eli Apple will be tested often by Carson Wentz tonight. This is the perfect game for the young kid to play lights out.
So the Eagles are 0 – 9 this year if the other team scores more than 15 points. It would be wonderful if our running game breaks out tonigh for over 135+ yards rushing. But I want to see Eli get more than 265+ yards passing, 3 TDs and NO PICKS
Eagles O-line is healthy with Lane Johnson returning, its a good test for our front 7.
My 3 year old says, “The Giants are the good guys and the Eagles are the bad guys and the Giants are gonna tackle them and kick them.” Alright!
You’re doing it right, Dirt. My boy won’t wear any of his Giants attire, but he loves the Dolphin sh*t his maternal grandma buys him.
Eventually he’ll ask, “What is that Lombardi thing Eli is holding?” and you’ll be in there like swimwear.
My son’s favorite player is Snacks. I need to find a 98 in 4T!