Giants Vs. Eagles: 3 Matchups to Watch

The New York Giants (10-4) have the opportunity to clinch a postseason berth for the first time since 2011 with a win on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles (5-9) at Lincoln Financial Field. Here are three matchups to watch throughout the game:
DE Olivier Vernon vs. LT Jason Peters
These two have met earlier in the season and it turned out to be a solid battle. Vernon was also suffering from a shattered hand so with him being fully healthy, this should make for an even more interesting battle.
A Pro Bowl left tackle in Peters and a defensive end that should be a Pro Bowler in Vernon will make this a battle all night long. They both will get the better of each other throughout the game but it will be a fun matchup to watch.
Giants linebackers vs. TE Zach Ertz
The Giants have had struggles in covering tight ends in recent seasons and the last time they played against the Eagles in Week 9, Ertz caught all eight of his targets for 97 receiving yards.
The Eagles will likely get him the ball early and often as they found success against the Giants with it but regardless, the Giants will need to step up and keep Ertz out of the end zone.
CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie vs. WR Jordan Matthews
This matchup is all dependent on if Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (back) plays on Thursday night and how much he plays. If Jenkins does play, then Rodgers-Cromartie will likely line up with Matthews a lot, who plays the majority of his snaps from the slot.
Rodgers-Cromartie has done a great job moving around the field, playing both inside and outside. Matthews is the Eagles top pass catcher so he will have his hands full on Thursday night.
Also…
Of late, though, the tight ends have not been having nearly the success they’ve had against us for years. It’s a combination of Keenan Robinson being the best cover linebacker we’ve had in a LONG time and our safeties, especially Landon Collins, doing great work.
Assuming that Sproles does not play my view is stop Ertz and the Eagles have absolutely nothing else on offense. Matthews is not going to light up this secondary. It’s going to be a long night for Wentz.
Darren Sproles (concussion) is listed questionable for Week 16 against the Giants.
Sproles has already been cleared of his concussion that kept him out for Week 15, and is fully expected to play Thursday night against the Giants. He and Ryan Mathews will get back to forming their 1-2 punch in the backfield. Dec 21 – 11:22 AM
Nuts!!
That’s too bad. It gives the Eagles a chance because he’s a threat every time he touches the ball, and forces Spags to game plan for him and the defense to always be aware of where he is and what he’s doing (and means we’d better maintain lane discipline on punt coverage lest we allow him to break one).
He now becomes our #1 problem tonight.
Collins is the one drawing primary responsibility on the TEs. The defense is still susceptible to TEs but that is because offensive coordinators are picking on the other 2 linebackers (i.e. Steelers game). This would, of course, require teams to have more than 1 TE that can catch, and this is limited to a small number of NFL teams.
Unfortunately, the Eagles are one such team. I know Ertz may be kept in check but Trey Burton and Brent Celek can beat either of the other 2 linebackers.
what is this that i’ve recently been seeing about Vernon’s “shattered” hand. that’s now like the third way i’ve heard it described. is there actual truth to that? i’d not heard he had surgery or anything. or is that just supposed to describe a bad break. either way, gives alot of credence to his early season play, which is a god omen for the defense!
Don’t know what the exact injury was, I assume they kept the details quiet on purpose, but I heard it said that it was so bad that he was basically playing with one hand and needed pain killers to do so.
Gotta give him props for playing through that. And his game took a big leap forward after the bye when he finally got to rest it.
He’s also probably a smart business man, knowing that if he sat out games right at the start after signing that contract he would have probably been vilified in NY and had a hard time working his reputation back from it.
That’s why the other day I said I’d love to sign one of the 3 Eagles TE’s. They are not the best guys, but the 3 of them can ball. They all block well, can catch and play hard. Yes…I learned later that none of them will be free agents after this season. It was simply a nice thought. Oh well…
The Eagles may be content to play dink and dunk with their 3 TE set to set up big plays downfield. This is what the Steelers did to the Giants defense when their backup TEs and running backs combined for over 200 yards in the passing game. Steelers TE Ladarius Green has 18 receptions for 300 yards on the season. Of those, 6 catches for 100 yards came against the Giants. Fortunately, the Eagles don’t have any downfield threat (like the Steelers do), so Spags may well move the safeties near the LOS.
A Giants source tells Sal Paolantonio that Janoris Jenkins has “a very bad bruise on his back.” Jenkins will be a game-time decision tonight in Philadelphia. “It’s all according to how much pain he can take,” the source told Paolantonio.
I just want Jenkins to dress for the game and only play if he is REALLY NEEDED.
I think he IS really needed. We need this W and if he’s playing their downfield passing game is just about neutered. At that point, knowing Jenkins, DRC and Apple can shut that down the safeties can trust them to single-cover and then they can focus largely on those tight ends and Sproles.
No way I want to go to DC next week needing a win.
I understand the fear of going to DC while NEEDING a win….secretly that spooks me too…I’ll admit it.
Yeah, not have Jenkins will scare me. This Eagles team is not as bad as their record indicates.
WE CANNOT LOSE IN THESE UNIFORMS!
28-13 Giants
Somebody who we don’t talk about that much could turn out to be the Giants “HERO” of this game. I truly have no clue about WHO that could be….just a gut feeling!
Maybe it’s the blue kool aid, but I’m sensing a blow out. 28-3 Giants..
Big Player prediction- Perkins runs wild for 125 and a score
Ala Bradshaw in the Bills game in ’07.
This is it, fellas. This is the chance to prove we’re not a bunch of p*ssyasses who shrivel up like FF55′s dong in a cold pool when the going gets tough. Latter-day teams led by TC had the tendency to do just that, particularly if that team was the Eagles. If we’re for real–and despite our offensive’s woes, I have the sneaking suspicion that we are– we should put the Eagles down fairly easily tonight. They have nothing on offense to be afraid of other than a 47 year old scatback and a slightly-better than average TE. F*ck Ryan Matthews and double-f*ck whichever f*cksh*t WR they split out wide tonight. Their defense is stout, but again–if we’re for real, we should be able to handle that. We did a few months ago, and I believe we’re better today than we were at that point in time.
27-17 Giants.
*wipes away tear* Kujo, that was beautiful. No shriveled dongs tonight! The g men are going to bring the pain. Double-f*ck the Eagles!
Just like Krow at a G@Y DAY Celebration down at his favorite bar (“The Bologna Pony”), I aim to please.