Giants’ Janoris Jenkins Questionable Vs. Eagles

New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins took a knee to the back in their Week 15 win over the Detroit Lions and is listed as questionable on the official injury report ahead of Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jenkins left the game in the second quarter and did not return. Further tests following the win showed no structural damage and no internal injuries. Jenkins said he is dealing with a very painful bruise.
It will be interesting to see how the Giants play this. They can clinch a playoff berth with a win but they shouldn't want to rush Jenkins back, especially against a weak Eagles offense.
Linebacker Jonathan Casillas (knee) is also questionable after practicing in a limited fashion for the week leading up to Thursday night's game. He was dealing with a sore knee after the win against the Lions.
Safety Nat Berhe (concussion) and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul were the only ones to be ruled out for Thursday night's game. Berhe has had tough luck getting out of the league's protocol.
All other players, with the exception of Shane Vereen and Ryan Nassib, that were listed on the injury report were not given an official designation, which means they are good to go as Big Blue looks to clinch a postseason berth for the first time since 2011.
Tags: Football, Janoris Jenkins, Jonathan Casillas, Nat Berhe, New York, New York Giants, NFL
Black Thursday! At the beginning of the season I predicted we would finish 11-5 and beat the eagles twice. After all the cool aid I feel like we can finish 12-4. Now if this offense can just start firing on all cylinders, we may have something special
In all seriousness, if the offense could just be middle of the road, the trophy would be ours. Lets see if we take a step towards that tonight!
I think you mean the trophy “might” be ours. A lot can happen in the playoffs. And we still don’t have a consistent pass rush absent a blitz. Blitzing high-quality quarterbacks is not usually a prescription for consistent success.
I’m hoping Jenkins plays. It’s soreness, not structural damage. Let him play, win the game, and give him 10 days to rest before the last game and then sit him if need be. I don’t want any fooling around with this game. We have the playoffs in our control and we are playing a team we should beat. Let’s not have to do it with Wade and Sensebaugh allowing some third receiver to have a decent game and make us have to hold our collective breaths again.
As confident as I’m feeling, we need all hands on deck for this one. Philly is not quite the push over many seem to think, their defense isn’t terrible and could cause some problems for us. The offense was able to stage a 2-drive come back against the Ravens.
I don’t want Week 17 to be a must-win game. Do everything possible to win tonight and worry about resting the banged up guys for two weeks if necessary.
Not to mention I do NOT want these beautiful uniforms forever associated with a loss to freaking Eagles!
Going back to the kickoff out of bounds situation…
It is NOT a penalty for a player that is out of bounds to touch the ball. It is only a penalty for a player that went out of bounds to come back into the field of play and be the first to touch. If touching the ball while out of bounds was illegal, then every almost catch near the sideline that is out would be a penalty.
This rule is 100% consistent. Creating a NEW rule that changes this existing rule in this one particular circumstance is foolish, the last thing we need is more rules, especially to address such a specific an rare situation. Keep your kickoffs away from the sideline and you don’t risk the other team touching it out of bounds to get it at the 40.
Bad enough they are planning to add an additional official to the crews next season. He will undoubtedly feel that to justify his presence a few flags must be thrown. I’d rather they took away one member of each crew, called fewer penalties, and told the Referees point blank that they are expected to overrule their colleagues who make incompetent calls rather than feel they need to support their “men” even when the call is obviously wrong.
Fewer rules are better than more, and fewer flags are better than more. The officiating is awful to begin with, and over the past few seasons has become worse, AND has become more obtrusive.
I’m still disgusted by that pass interference call against Collins last week when the whole stadium could see the receiver pushed Collins off rather than the other way around, but the official WHO COULDN’T SEE THE PLAY, threw the flag and made the wrong call and was fully supported by the zebras who had seen what we all saw. An absolutely great example of a lot of what’s wrong with this league under the rule of Goodell, the worst sports commissioner for the game I’ve seen in any of the major sports in my many years of sports fandom. Yeah, he’s helping make the fabulously rich owners even richer, but almost everything he does is a negative for the game we fans see.
The rules are there to provide a fair framework around the game. If a situation exists that could be exploited … like stepping out of bounds before you catch a kickoff resulting in a plus 40 yards for your team … then it’s not within the spirit of the game. A smart player jumps out of bounds then comes rushing in and touches the kickoff …. nananananaaaaa put it on the 40.
That’s absolutely NOT football IMHO. It’s an idiotic and probably unintentional loophole that’s easily fixed.