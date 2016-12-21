Giants’ Brad Wing Wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

New York Giants punter Brad Wing was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the second consecutive week for his efforts against the Detroit Lions in Week 15.
Wing had another solid outing on Sunday against the Lions, one week after putting on a show against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, which earned him his first Player of the Week award of the season.
The Aussie punted the ball seven times in the Giants win over the Lions for an average of 42.6 yards per punt and a long of 57 yards. He also downed two crucial punts inside the 20-yard line.
In earning the award for the second week in a row, Wing becomes the only special teams player in Giants franchise history to have done so in consecutive weeks. He adds to the long list of Giants players that have earned the award this season.
Safety Landon Collins earned the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award twice, once in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams and the other against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9. He was also named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November.
Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, who is now out for the rest of the regular season, earned the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award in Week 12 for his efforts against the Cleveland Browns.
Cornerback Janoris Jenkins earned the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award in Week 2 when he returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints.
Finally, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week award in Week 6 when he toasted the Baltimore Ravens secondary for 222 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Wing has been a solid asset for the Giants and has helped give the defense strong field position. They are hoping he can continue his stellar play as they make their push toward the playoffs.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Brad Wing, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
Don’t have the stats in front of me but I believe because of wing our opponents starting field Position has been better than last year. Big plus to our special teams and Harris. Somehow Harris always ends up down there as a gunner so quickly
skinnydoogan says:
December 21, 2016 at 9:26 AM
Oh, and at all costs JPP must be resigned. I watched all the “mic’d up” videos, all the ones were he has been hurt, he has been down in the trench firing up the troops.
—
Let us not forget injured players did not have a place on Coughlin’s sideline.
A rule that needs changing …
Remember when one of Gould’s pathetic KOs luckily stayed in bounds around the 5 … only to be touched by a player whose foot went outside the line before he made contact with the ball? They ended up on the 40 because of that.
OK, I’m fine with getting to the 40 … but only if THE BALL goes out of bounds. You’re rewarding a guy for going off the playing field. And in this case that was around 35 yards.
This is an obvious loophole and easily fixed. C’mon rules committee.
This only just came up this season… Green Bay did the same trick earlier in the year. I assume it will be fixed in the offseason.
It’s so idiotic I’m amazed it ever got into the rulebook in the first place. But I’m not at all confident it will be fixed. We’re not talking a bunch of physicists.
Its great that Brad Wing gets this….he is a solid punter. Some guys here laughed when that trade was made with the Steelers, but it was an excellent move!
I didn’t laugh at the trade … but I thought his new contract was excessive. I was completely wrong. The boy’s worth every penny.
Speaking of future QB woes after Eli … two words … Brock Osweiler.
4 years … $72 million … $37 guaranteed.
Currently benched in favor of Tom Savage … a 4th round pick playing for near vet minimum.
Brock the Bandit Osweiler. Legend.
He wins the 2106 Chris $nee “Money for Nothing” Award.
At least he played for most of the season. Although they may have been better off if he hadn’t.
So why wasn’t Wing voted in the Pro Bowl? I can think of at least 3 games where his punting played a major role in setting field position. How in the world is the punter from the lowly Rams get in? Based on the fact that the Rams have to punt more than any team in football??
He’s not as good, but he makes up for it with quantity.
Ostweiler was, is and will always be garbage. He was benched in favor of a noodle-armed Peyton, whose throws make Eli’s look like Otto Graham. This is why throwing a 4th rounder on a project QB right now may not be the worst idea. How many 4th rounders have actually panned out for this team anyway? So, what is the concern?
Given this list of vet FA QBs next year, who would you sign as Eli’s backup?
http://www.spotrac.com/nfl/free-agents/quarterback/
Matt Barley. Been doing well in Chicago
Given the tenuous career of Jay “Big Pu$$y” Cutler it won’t be easy to pry him out of Chicago.
Hence why Chicago will likely overpay to keep him to compete with their rookie draftee. I don’t see him going anywhere. As I look through the list, I find myself saying either “no thanks” or “likely too expensive”.
My guess is we end up with someone like Sanchez or Hoyer. Nobody with any hope of future upside.
He ain’t leaving the Bears. The Bears will save as much as $70 million by cutting Cutler before 2017. The Bears are also building towards the future and Cutler is 33 (and sucks). Expect Barkley to be offered a long-term contract
What about Glennon? Didn’t he have some decent games for TB?
Glennon will be looking for an opportunity to start somewhere or at least a spot he can compete for the starting job.
TuckandRolle – re: the drastic difference in opinion on what to do with Cruz/Eli. One is relatively easily replaceable, the other is a franchise QB that teams can spend a decade or more searching for without a real opportunity to win in the interim. That’s why it’s easy to say “dump Cruz” and “you’d be crazy to move on from Eli” in the same sentence.
A much diminished Eli can still be trusted to navigate the team through critical situations and even (we all hope) elevate his game to make the great play when the team needs it most. See Peyton as an extreme example. He finished his last season with a high school quality arm, yet the team had absolutely no question that he was the right man in the playoffs over Osweiler, and they were right. Despite the fact that Peyton could barely throw, he still managed to beat a monster of defense in the Superbowl by making each play that was there to be made and avoiding the traps that were waiting on every other play. When they absolutely needed a drive, he delivered. A much more “capable” Osweiler would have been eaten alive by that Panthers defense and given the game away.
I certainly wasn’t trying to make a case for Cruz. I mentioned him just because of all the backlash if someone dares to mention Eli is no longer able to carry the team. I even mentioned that I realize the age havin different impacts based on their respective positions so that I didn’t get comments from the GMs of tomorrow that there is a big difference between a 30 year receiver coming off multiple injuries and a 36 year old quarterback who stays in the pocket.
I’m leaning on the side that we should start looking into a solid backup QB and start thinking about our future at the spot. Some people mention Eli playing the next four years. I am saying that will not happen. And the excuse about Eli not being able to set his feet and every throw because of the oline is bogus. No QB has a perfect pocket. Eli’s skills are diminishing. Look at this past weekend with Green Bay and the way that game ended. If the Giants were in that situation, does anyone think Eli bombs it 50 yards down field to Odell? No chance.
No doubt. I agree with you that Eli is on his last legs. I’m just pointing out that it’s not really a comparable situation. A diminished slot receiver who has to play out of position because he’s already been replaced at his primary spot is a LOT easier to walk away from than a diminished franchise QB that you can still trust to get the job done at a MUCH higher level than a typically available free agent.
I’m actually torn on the when to invest in a replacement quandary. I lean towards investing no more than mid-late round fliers at this point. I think that, assuming the Giants believe Eli can be functional at roughly his current level for 2 more seasons, 1st-4th round picks are better spent on player we think might be able to contribute DURING those hypothetical SB runs. When Eli is clearly done and his window has closed (or when you’re certain THIS is his last year), then it’s time to sell the farm in a deliberate attempt to identify your next Franchise.
I’d prefer a solid vet backup next season, in case Eli gets injured. The team has the pieces to compete for a super bowl. But the following year we should be looking for a Rookie high draft pick to learn behind Eli
I wouldn’t go all in on Eli’s replacement until the 2019 draft. Last year of Eli’s deal. As was mentioned before, I would try and secure an extra 1st rounder for 2019 and hope to use that as ammo to trade up if need be for a legit QB prospect. We have to maximize a QBs rookie deal. Drafting someone outside the first round in the upcoming draft means we’ll have one year with him as a starter to see what he’s truly got before having to make a big commitment.
I’d bet on Josh Johnson next year with a rookie project as #3.
As for the kickoff out of bounds, I honestly don’t think they’ll do anything about it. The rule is 100% consistent. If a player is out of bounds and makes contact with the ball, the ball is out of bounds. Just because the kickoff presents an opportunity to use this to one’s advantage, I don’t think you go and make a whole new rule just to address that situation. Keep your damn kickoffs away from the sideline.
Interesting story about that rule. Does anybody else remember the time that the Giants were saved from losing fumble because a literally unconscious Joe Jurevicious’ limp arm made contact with the ball while most of his body was laying on the sideline before the opponent could gain possession?
A bunch of ignorant callers to the Fan were hollering about it being a penalty (first to touch), but they’re completely wrong. It’s only a penalty if a player goes out, then returns to the field of play, and then is the first to make contact. No such penalty if the player is actually out of bounds WHEN he makes contact. If that were the rule, then every time a guy makes a catch along the sidelines but is out of bounds it would be a penalty.
Also, if a player could make contact with the ball while out of bounds without the ball being out, then guys could stand on the sideline and tip the ball back in bounds. This is football, not futbol. The rule makes sense, the kickoff is just a singular example of it being used for advantageous reasons. It’s no more egregious than the much celebrated “catching them with 12 men on a quick snap” play.
More Pro-Bowl ranting: Drew Brees is leading the NFL is completion percentage, yards, and TDs and doesn’t have a single WR that is arguably any better than most teams 2nd receiver. And yet, he was snubbed in favor of a one-read QB playing in front of an impenetrable wall, with the best rookie RB to come along since Adrian Peterson?
Cant get behind anything arguing for Drew Brees.
To me the guy is a stat compiler. We argue here all the time how Eli has led a bunch of teams that didnt go to the playoffs but Brees somehow gets a pass. He can sling it, but i dont think he is as good as many believe. He breaks records all the time but only has one ring to show for it.
As for him being a pro-bowl snub, the whole system is BS. Snacks should have been a lock too. Its all a popularity thing
But the Pro-Bowl is all about stats otherwise Vernon would have been a shoe-in. If Romo were playing instead of Dak, I would wager that the Giants may not have beaten them twice.
Michael Thomas has the makings of a legit number one WR. He’s raw but he’s having a strong rookie year. Brandin Cooks is crazy explosive. Bree’s isn’t throwing to scrubs here.
And yeah he’s a stat compiler for sure. A couple of weeks ago they lost to the Lions 28-13. I watched the last drive of that game. Brees completed a pass to Fleener at the Detroit 9. They have no timeouts left. Down 2 scores and what does Brees do? He spokes the ball to stop the clock. With 3 seconds left. Come on man. Some will crow about how competitive he is, in fact the announcers did just that. Me? I said he wants to pad his stats with another TD throw. Who cares if he risks injury for a meaningless play right? Thankfully he threw a pick. Got what he deserved. He’s pulled this nonsense in games they’ve been way ahead too. Instead of handing it off and killing off the final minute he’s slinging it looking pad his stats. These are games that are well out of reach too.
I saw that game and thought the same thing.
re: the Cruz contract situation next year, can someone remind the rest of us what the implications of restructuring have with the current contract status? IIRC if you restructure someone there is still at least a portion of the existing contract whose cap hit needs to be absorbed, am I thinking about that right?
so, if we were to restructure Cruz to say $2M for the next 2-3 years, what is the resulting cap hits given his current $9M+ projected hit?
He only has $1.9M allocated to next year in signing bonus. Everything else can be discharged. So I’d think the Giants offer to have him back on a 1-year contract that drops his salary to the vet minimum and still allocates him his $1.9M cap number for salary. Thus, he’d have a cap number of like $1.9M plus $0.615M (veteran minimum benefit amount for 2017), or $2.515M total.
We can’t avoid the $1.9M, so we are only out $615k in cap space by keeping him.
The biggest problem I see with Cruz is that he could be our WR4 next year if kept. You generally expect that guy to pay special teams, cover kickoffs, etc. Cruz isn’t doing that.
Wow, some typos in there. You guys get it, though.
If Cruz were willing to take a pay cut to around $2.5 mill plus incentives I’d keep him around especially since it looks like he’ll finally have an offseason to actually train rather than rehab which makes a huge difference. He can continue to get used to playing outside too. Lewis offers promise but I’m not ready to make him the number 3 just yet. Plus he’s been around the block, he’s good for the young guys we have.
I agree with this in principal, generally what i was thinking. I think ~$5M cap hit for him sounds like a little much, but I think it would be hard to find a guy with his “potential” (used loosely since its not like he’s a young guy), and no one out there has the rapport that he has with Eli. hard to put a price tag on the veteran presence that he can provide.