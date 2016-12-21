A Look Inside: New York Giants Playoff, Super Bowl Odds

Are you a fan of American football? If so, you are well aware that the Super Bowl is just a couple of week away. With the race getting so tight, it begs the question, how much did the Giant’s stinker against Pittsburgh hurt their playoff chances?
Inquiring minds obviously want to know and in an effort to answer this question, we put forth the following points:
The Giants six game winning streak went kaput two Sundays ago, with their horrible 24-14 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. And, although it was devastating to watch (especially if you are a Giants fan) the loss didn't actually hurt their playoff chances that much. And, this remains the same even though the Dallas Cowboys were able to get their postseason berth when the Arizona Cardinals beat the Washington Redskins.
Even with the defeat at the beginning of December, the Giants are still in a great position to return to the postseason for the first time in half a decade- something that is sure to make their fans very happy. As of right now, they have an almost 80% chance of making the playoffs – this information is passed on the New York Times' playoff simulator.
However, it’s important to note that the division title is probably out of reach. The loss that the Giants suffered against Pittsburgh gives the Cowboys a leg up. That is, Dallas now has a three game NFC East lead, which guarantees them a spot in the playoffs. This means that the Giants’ divisional chances have been reduced to a mere 1%.
But, there’s still some good news to be had. As of right now, the Giants have an over 50% chance of being picked as the first wild card team in the NFC and a 21% chance of being blessed with the second wild card. Still, it’s important to note that before their loss against Pittsburgh (when they won against the Browns in Cleveland) they had an 82% chance of making the Playoffs.
If the Giants had been able to beat the Steelers, the chances of them making the playoffs would've been a whopping 94%. Thankfully, the Giants still have three games left in the regular season. But, this is where things get a little tricky, the majority of their remaining opponents are also in competition for NFC playoff Berths. Still, although the competition will be rough for the next couple of weeks, we still believe that the Giants still have a great chance of beating the odds. They've done it before.
For instance, the Giants will soon host the Lions, who are the current leaders of the NFC North division this Sunday and will close the season with consecutive road games. During week 16 they will face off against the struggling Eagles and then will face the Redskins for the regular season finale.
The Giants have not been to the Playoffs since the 2011 season, but they managed to win the Super Bowl for that year. So, although things look a little bleak for the moment, don’t count them out. They may just pull through and beat out their competition once again.
So, what do you think of the Giants’ playoff odds? Do you think they can do what needs to be done to beat out the competition? Share your thoughts in the comments section. We look forward to hearing your opinion.
As if we need another reason to want the Giants to beat the eagles this week and lock up a playoff spot, but I think it would be huge to win Thursday and give more reps to the younger guys against the skins. I’m not a fan of resting players for the sake of resting them, but Casillas and Robinson have been banged up. Give Goodson some more reps and see what you have there. Vernon has been a work horse this year, so let’s get Williams some reps since he was just added to the active roster. Not saying we dot try to win the redskins game or guys miss the whole game. But you can’t beat real game experience and it would be nice to see what some of the younger guys can do.
I agree. Don’t “sit starters” just for the sake of it, but guys who are banged up and have been playing hurt…let them rest.
Don’t sit your healthy starters though…don’t mess with their routine.
I’m pretty pumped for this game tomorrow. The kool-aid is flowing strong within my veins. The Giants are going to look amazing in these color-rush unis, and they’re going to put their foot on the throat of Filthy Iggles to punch their playoff ticket, then sit back and watch the fear creep over the rest of the NFC.
On that note, I know some guys have had links to quality sources for Chinese knock-off jerseys in the past. Anybody know of a place that I can order a Collins Color Rush uni? I grabbed my first knock-off a few weeks ago (Blue Shepard for my wife for Christmas) and the thing is awfully nice for 15% of the price of an official one. Hard to find Color Rush versions of anybody but Eli & Beckham though.
THIS IS THE TRUTH
William says:
December 19, 2016 at 7:57 PM
While seeing TC get a new job is nice I hope the Jags no the limitations and weaknesses.
At the top and under the radar in his stint with us was a rather pathetic home field record for an elite franchise n coach.
While Pittsburgh, Denver n Baltimore win at a 75% clip at home over the years TC managed just a 53% winning record at home. Quite shocking when compared to the best New England who lose a single game at home every 2 years only.
Mac and his bad suits off to a great job this year at 7-1…PROTECT UR HOUSE and the math is easy…win 6,7,8 a year in ur place and go .500 on the road and you will punch a lot of playoff tickets stubs.
Spags being aggressive and using the “crowd” a welcome force this year. That philosophy was dormant under TC and his bizarre acceptance for DC’s to run passive defenses. Not one time did we come out flat in our own building this year.
BIG DIFFERENCE!
I’ve seen this team start slow. But this defense and explosive nature of OBJ will always keep the team within shouting distance of winning football games.
One other positive trait is that of not giving up, and not accepting a game is over.
This harkens back to the early eighties defenses that played through the pop warner offenses and got the ball back or denied scores almost as many times as the pathetic offense turned it over or went three and done.
But the lack of flat performance’s more than anything allows me to believe this will be a top five ball club next season. Hell, they would be top five now if they had stronger run blocking offensive right or left side.
OBJ is the best WR in Giants history and a unique game breaking talent.
But what he does is different than what Hakeem did. Dude was STRONG. Caught ish in heavy traffic. I miss seeing Eli have the confidence to just throw the ball AT Hakeem and the guy covering him.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Glyscx2J54&t=411s
Imagine having peak Hakeem opposite OBJ on the outside…
He was a beast. Shame injuries did him in. He was unstoppable on the back shoulder throw. Not overly tall just a touch under 6’1 but built thick with huge hands and long arms giving him a great catch radius. At his peak there wasn’t a contested catch that wasn’t his. So strong at the point of the catch.
Next year we need a big WR, doesn’t have to be Hakeem but someone Eli feels comfortable throwing to and can catch if ODB is doubled. Cruz unfortunately may be in his last Giants days.
Speaking of Cruz, wouldnt it be something for him to have his best game against the Eagles tomorrow? I mean he pretty much is good for one long completion a game and nothing else, may have RR treatment.
Easy: clone an OBJ that’s 5 inches taller and 40 pounds heavier.
Eli Apple … I think he’s much improved from his earlier outings where perhaps he was suffering from a little Mom-itis. However when you’re up by 6 … clock running down … and the other team has the ball there will be 70,000 people in the stands who expect a double move deep throw. Eli needs to make it 70,001.
Which is the long way of saying that he still seems to lack a bit of game awareness. Only natural … and he’s getting much better so I’m not concerned. But right now he’s still biting on obvious fakes and getting beat deep.
It may not be obvious on TV but in those situations Landon Collins has been talking to Eli before the defense sets and then Collins shades toward Apple’s side of the field a little. He made that game-ending interception weeks ago by anticipating a throw toward Apple’s side of the field. I think Eli is now more aware of the risk. What we DON’T want is the Amukamara coverage 10 yards off his man to make sure he can’t get behind him. Prince was doing that ish in the first-to-last series ofevery game. Apple, as a rookie, is already far better than him.
Eli reminds me of Collins as a rookie … and that turned out OK.
All discussion on the draft could be rendered moot by free agency. So this must be taken with a large grain of salt. That said, there are several ways we could go when our rather late selection comes up:
1) Traditionally the value this late in the draft is OG. It’s a clear need, but I expect us to address this in FA. So I’m not expecting us to go there.
2) The second late draft value area is LB. However it’s usually a run stopper. The rush LBs go early. We could move in this direction, but typically that type of player is available in later rounds.
3) Edge rusher. Oddly enough the 2017 draft is full of them. There are probably a half dozen prospects with first round grades. Some are DE types, but others are more LB-ish. This is definitely a strong possibility. Especially if there’s some unexpected drop.
4) Running back. We need to stop kidding ourselves. Yes, our OL sucks. But it’s not just them. We have a quality 3rd down back in Vereen. A promising, but unproven rookie in Perkins. And a fading veteran journeyman in Jennings. That’s it. We definitely need a RB. If one drops I would not be surprised.
5) Tight end. OK, if O.J. Howard is around then we’d have to take a hard look. He’d be an instant upgrade, and would bolster the OL as well. But if he’s not there then there’s no one else worth that pick.
6) Wide Receiver. The bottom line is that Victor Cruz did not make it back. It pains me to say it. But facts are facts. Even if he stays with the team on a low cap number we still need someone opposite ODB. Unfortunately it’s not the most exciting crop we’ve seen.
So … in summary … I think it’s an edge rusher. Hopefully speed over power. A guy who can also play LB … or maybe develop into one. However RB cannot be ruled out. Three players might tempt us … Dalvin Cook, Christian McCaffrey, and long shot D’Onta Foreman. I expect some TE hungry team to reach for O.J. Howard before we have the chance.
That’s my early line.
Good analysis and I agree: edge rusher as top priority unless a really good running back drops. But those have been the priorities I’ve been pumping. I hope Reese sees it that way too. We also do need another outside receiver, a “project” offensive tackle with big upside, and defensive secondary depth.
I’d go, if our board falls right, edge rusher, running back, free safety, wide receiver, offensive tackle, defensive backfield. I’d have traded one of the picks to move up to get a targeted player or to get a future pick to stockpile.
If we wanted to target someone I think a move up in round two to get D’Onta Foreman might be wise. A lot will depend on the Combine … especially his 40 time. But he’s a rare power back, and built to run hard in December. Perkins as the change of pace … Vereen on 3rd down. That’s a combination we could thrive with.
We’re going to win tonight, and I think win comfortably. And if we win our second game in a row without needing late-game defensive heroics then the rest of the league OUGHT to start worrying about us.
Pugh’ return, Adams’ and Perkins’ added snaps, and a potential rise to the occasion in the playoffs from Eli and Victor makes the Giants’ offense a potential X-factor going forward, and we already know we have a championship-quality defense. The Giants are becoming a very dangerous foe.
Early in the season I thought we might become that “team no one wanted to play”. This is turning into the best case scenario. Yes, win tonight … and put the rest the teams on notice.
other than it being Philly and old fears dying hard, I have to agree — Giants 24 Philadelphia 3
This defense is spoiling for a shutout
If Eli and the offense are no worse than clean, and Brad Wing continues his last 2 weeks as the best punter in the league along with Harris and Lewis just hanging out at the 1 ready to fair catch his punts, then Philly has to use its pedestrian dink and dunk offense, maybe without Sproles, to march the field. Looks very very hard for them.
I think Mac will stick to formula, which unfortunately means Jennings gets the call on the first series; but by the second series, Perkins will be in. There is a chance, albeit a slim one, that Perk could break a run early. If he does, I think Mac may try and lean extra heavy on him to find out what he can do. If the answer turns out to be 4+ yards on however many carries you give him, Eli may end up throwing less than 25 balls tonight.
Harris will start as the punt returner and will remain there unless we enter the 3d Q needing points, then Odel.
The big question mark will be Wade and Sensabaugh in for +JackRabbit, who I assume will sit
and of course the rotation of Romeo, Owa and KW in for JPP
Should be a comfortable win with lots of empty seats by Q 4.
See it; make it happen
I want to see the Giants STOMP on the Iggles for two reasons . First , just because they are the Iggles and second -…… Well , really do I need more than that ?
One other thing for tonight: We’ll be styling? This is color rush Thursday. For us, tonight, the means, all white 80′s-ish uniforms.
As any long time poster here knows, I have despised our uniforms since Coughlin instituted the gray pants and the red trim. I especially hate the look of our away uniform.
This year we ditched the gray pants on our home uniform, and of course finished 7-1. Causation? You betcha.
We have inexplicably kept the gray pants for our hideous away uniforms and we are 3-3. Causation? Is there any doubt?
But tonight — white, white, white. White up top; white down low.
all white all W all night!!
Mr Hickey says
“But, there’s still some good news to be had. As of right now, the Giants have an over 50% chance of being picked as the first wild card team in the NFC and a 21% chance of being blessed with the second wild card.”
Am I a little confused here ? The first wild card team picked would , presumably , be against the most competition for a wild card spot . The second spot would entail lesser competition , right ? So , if Im right , why is the chance of gaining the second spot only 21 % as against 50 % for the first spot ? or is it 21 % ON TOP OF the 50 % ?
Because we currently have 2 more wins with 2 to play than the rest of the competition
I can understand that we have the 50 % chance of winning the first wild card because we have won 2 more games than the competition for that spot but shouldnt we have a HIGHER percentage of winning the second slot since we have won even more games than the competition for the second slot ?
A whole lot of things would need to happen to fall to 6, including win outs by 1 or more of the teams sitting at 8 wins AND lose out by us.
Not a lot would have to happen for us to clinch 5: just one win by us OR one loss by the teams currently sitting at 8.
I also want to go back to the kickoff situation where the player put his foot out of bounds and the Giants were penalized . I understand how that is a penalty under todays rules but I dont like it .
I would like to see the following . The kicker kicks off and can kick it through the end zone or into the end zone for a touch back .BUT
What if the kicker could kick off and if the ball bounces inbounds then goes out , it is put in play right there ? If the ball goes straight out then it goes to the 40 yard line . any player on the receiving team who gets the ball and touches out of bounds then to me it would be a good kick and the kicker should be rewarded at that point .
This would add strategy where the teams are close and one team wants to pin the other team back .
This would add a little drama to the kickoff and would let a decent kicker help his team by kicking the ball out of bounds .
To get that 40 yard placement the ball has to go out of bounds before being controlled by either team. It can bounce and roll … that doesn’t matter. Up against it is the rule that a player who goes off the playing field cannot be the first to touch the ball.
How the hell that combination logically translates to putting it on the 40 is probably an oversight in the rules. No normal, thinking person would set it up that way. It had to be an accident. But … the NFL is not full of rocket scientists so I don’t expect it to be fixed.
they will fix this one
Do you think that the kicking team should be able to kick the ball out if it bounces in the field of play without being touched or controlled by either team and have the ball start at that spot ?