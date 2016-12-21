A Look Inside: New York Giants Playoff, Super Bowl Odds

Are you a fan of American football? If so, you are well aware that the Super Bowl is just a couple of week away. With the race getting so tight, it begs the question, how much did the Giant’s stinker against Pittsburgh hurt their playoff chances?
Inquiring minds obviously want to know and in an effort to answer this question, we put forth the following points:
The Giants six game winning streak went kaput two Sundays ago, with their horrible 24-14 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. And, although it was devastating to watch (especially if you are a Giants fan) the loss didn't actually hurt their playoff chances that much. And, this remains the same even though the Dallas Cowboys were able to get their postseason berth when the Arizona Cardinals beat the Washington Redskins.
Even with the defeat at the beginning of December, the Giants are still in a great position to return to the postseason for the first time in half a decade- something that is sure to make their fans very happy. As of right now, they have an almost 80% chance of making the playoffs – this information is passed on the New York Times' playoff simulator.
However, it’s important to note that the division title is probably out of reach. The loss that the Giants suffered against Pittsburgh gives the Cowboys a leg up. That is, Dallas now has a three game NFC East lead, which guarantees them a spot in the playoffs. This means that the Giants’ divisional chances have been reduced to a mere 1%.
But, there’s still some good news to be had. As of right now, the Giants have an over 50% chance of being picked as the first wild card team in the NFC and a 21% chance of being blessed with the second wild card. Still, it’s important to note that before their loss against Pittsburgh (when they won against the Browns in Cleveland) they had an 82% chance of making the Playoffs.
If the Giants had been able to beat the Steelers, the chances of them making the playoffs would've been a whopping 94%. Thankfully, the Giants still have three games left in the regular season. But, this is where things get a little tricky, the majority of their remaining opponents are also in competition for NFC playoff Berths. Still, although the competition will be rough for the next couple of weeks, we still believe that the Giants still have a great chance of beating the odds. They've done it before.
For instance, the Giants will soon host the Lions, who are the current leaders of the NFC North division this Sunday and will close the season with consecutive road games. During week 16 they will face off against the struggling Eagles and then will face the Redskins for the regular season finale.
The Giants have not been to the Playoffs since the 2011 season, but they managed to win the Super Bowl for that year. So, although things look a little bleak for the moment, don’t count them out. They may just pull through and beat out their competition once again.
So, what do you think of the Giants’ playoff odds? Do you think they can do what needs to be done to beat out the competition? Share your thoughts in the comments section. We look forward to hearing your opinion.
Bravo. This is the kind of well designed ad placement I can get behind. Some click-throughs from various IP addresses for you!
Posted a little late though, it was written before the Lions game. I believe our current playoff chances are in the high 90′s. One win on our part or one loss by any of a bunch of different teams seals the deal.
Krow,
There’s nothing wrong with what you are saying. Trying to get lucky on a late round guy like how other teams have done is a good idea. Especially because the player coming from that low in the draft will not have any sort of pressure to be great and Eli can sort of mentor. The problem is I think we are a year early. Do we really want to be in the Patriots position they will have next year with Garopollo? They were 2 years too early picking him and now he’s likely going to leave next season. They won’t even get to keep him for life after Brady. I’d rather maximize the entire Rookie deal as much as I could. I think we can play the vet backup game next year.
Eric S says:
December 21, 2016 at 1:13 PM
As for the Draft, I want OJ Howard. For what it’s worth PFF has him as the highest rated blocking TE in college. He can attach the seam as well. Real good athlete. Legit two way TE. Pair him with Adams and we can run more 2 TE sets
Krow says:
December 21, 2016 at 1:27 PM
He may very well be there when we pick too.
wlubake says:
December 21, 2016 at 1:53 PM
I like him, but have TE well down my wish list.
One big question is whether we are in the market to replace JPP or Hankins after free agency. If so, that will rise to the top of our priority list. DT moreso.
Otherwise, give me WR and LB as our top needs (assuming we get upgrades on the OL in free agency).
As for guys to hope for: Corey Davis or Courtland Sutton at WR; Ruben Foster or Zach Cunningham at LB. Hard to tell who may be available around our pick, though.
Eric S says:
December 21, 2016 at 2:43 PM
Reuben Foster would be my top choice but he’s going top 5 most likely, top 10 for sure.
wlubake, I can see us keeping JPP and letting Hankins walk, though I’d try to keep both. This is a defense heavy draft by all accounts so a 2nd rounder for a DT could still yield is a quality DT especially given our history there recently with Linval and Hankins himself.
But a top TE could do wonders for this offense. I believe Adams will be very good but look at what Belicheck has going on in NE when they’re healthy. Gronk and the murderer eventually became Gronk and the Unicorn. More 2 TE sets with TEs who can block will boost the run game and make us less predictable.
Krow says:
December 21, 2016 at 1:41 PM
No, I don’t think he’s saying that. I know when I say we should get a mid-round flyer what I mean is we should take a shot at getting lucky. I think we have a couple years left of Eli. If it winds down and we’re still without a successor then yeah, use a #1 pick. But until then why not try to find a sleeper while Eli is still our QB?
I gotcha. that’s how i was looking at things with a guy like JT Barrett. worst case is he’s a developmental project that holds a clip board and doesn’t pan out, best case is he learns from one of the best, and has 2-3+ years learning to combine his physical traits with the mental game.
i am not a believer in the “draft a QB in the 1st and play him Day 1″ mentality. the statistics prove its just not a successful strategy. for every Luck or Mariota, there are 5 Weeden’s, Locker’s, and Gabberts.
I dont know what the full conversation consisted of so if this is out of context, my bad.
But JT Barrett is the LAST guy i want the giants to get. If you watch Ohio State, their offense is awful. He just about could complete a pass for Michigan. He couldnt be a worse QB. And i dont mean to bash the kid but he is downright pitiful.
i do watch Ohio State, because even though I actually despise them as a team, they get plenty of national coverage weekly. but calling the kid “pitiful” is either overly dramatic, or uneducated. i’m not purporting him to be some secret steal, nor am i calling him the next Andrew Luck. he has plenty of work to do, no doubt.
but he is a highly efficient college qb. he has arm strength to be an NFL qb even if noone will confuse him with Rodgers. his legs make the difference for him though, and if Mac’s offense continues to be based on short/intermediate passes, then I just think that those skills translate well to the system.
there is not exactly a “compelling” list of developmental qbs in this draft. you could do worse than get a guy that has played at one of the powerhouses of college football.
Has to be a 90% chance. We’re playing a team that is banged up and not all that good when they’re healthy tomorrow night and should win that game nine times out of ten, which win puts us in the playoffs. And even if we manage to blow that opportunity (for the record, I think there is almost no chance that happens because this team has character and both the offense and the defense are truly driven to improve each week), by the time we get to Washington the Skins could be eliminated from the playoffs and absolutely ready to mail it in. Even if that is not the case, as long as Jordan Reed’s shoulder is injured he represents a much lesser threat, their rookie running back everyone in DC is so excited about will not succeed against us when Elliott couldn’t behind a far better offensive line, And all we’ll have to do is cover Jackson and Garcon, the latter of whom should have a hellish time getting open against our corners.
Both of these games are W’s if we play our game. We may not need the one against the Skins after tomorrow night, but it would be nice to beat them anyway. While I don’t despise them as much as I do the Cowboys and Eagles, there’s still enough contempt reserved for their team and their horrid fans that I love to beat them (plus we owe them a loss to make up for the win we handed them earlier this season, a game that should have easily been won by us).
Well, my philosophy in running a number of organizations has always been that you identify your real strengths and then fit your strategy to play to that strength, constantly try to add to that strength, and in the meantime do what you can to overcome your weaknesses but never at the cost of diminishing the strength. That has served me quite well through the years. It’s also what I think the Giants should be doing, so my highest priorities for this off-season would be to first sign both JPP and Hankins, get better protection for Eli by acquiring a high-quality right guard or tackle (I’m viewing Eli Manning as a strength because I just don’t buy this meme that he is rapidly declining. That isn’t reluctance to admit the inevitable. It’s based on the evidence gathered from watching his throws when he is decently protected), and then draft a top linebacker plus a free safety and a corner to reinforce the defense, clearly our greatest strength now and for the next few years.
writing Thompson off already?
No, but I want an insurance policy and, at the worst, depth. Depth in this defensive backfield, which should be the best in the league, will be critical to winning a championship.
Krow and jbones…
I wrote a little more about Eli and when to draft the next QB plus said more on the Eagles 3 TE’s. But with the present condition of my hand, I can’t seem to re-post those two replies here from the last story. I think we all have the right “long term” view.
The free agent market is weak for oline this year unfortunately. Tight end market is also weak if Bennet resigns with NE. It’s a strong draft for tight ends. Someone is wouldn’t mind the Giants looking at in free agency is MLB, zach Brown from buffalo. Monster year- over a 120 tackles, 4 sacks and an interception. He is only 27. Give Goodson some more time to grow into the role. Resign Robinson if the price is right.
I think you just sign Robinson and get Gooden out there in running situations until he’s able to show he can cover. No reason to waste two years of the kid’s contract bringing him along very slowly. Personally, I think he’ll be more than ready to play well by next September.
What is “weak” for O-line? No guards with talent available? Even if we’re prepared to overpay?
http://www.spotrac.com/nfl/free-agents/tackle/
http://www.spotrac.com/nfl/free-agents/guard/
Based on that list, why wouldn’t we go get Chance Wormack? Just outbid the Titans. We would have the cap room that should allow us to do it if we choose to do so. He’s probably just coming into his prime and could be a great addition at RG. I suspect that the Titans have more cap space than we, but that doesn’t mean we can’t grab one player away from them if we are focused on just that one player. I don’t think we need anything in free agency other than re-signing our own free agents and acquiring an offensive lineman with experience. All of our other needs can be addressed through the draft.
Or break the bank for Kevin Zeitler. He’s a very good guard. And I don’t think the Bengals have a lot more cap room than do we, if they even have that much.
If Reese decides we want a free agent offensive lineman, and that’s all we are going after that isn’t already on on roster, he can make one of these deals happen.
Im assuming Lang resigns with the packers.
http://www.spotrac.com/nfl/free-agents/guard/
Maybe Chance Warmack is worth kicking the tires on. Guard, former 10th overall. On IR this year with a hand injury. UFA.
I think the price for Warmack would be huge. I know Tennessee didn’t pick up his fifth year option because they didn’t want to pay him $11 million next year, but if these are the options of free agent olinemen, the price might put us in a hole. I know he missed this past season because of finger surgery, but how was he playing previously? I would think the titans would want to resign him long term if he was a building block with their “franchise” QB and focus on running the ball
Patriots consider signing Bennett their #1 priority.
Fun facts
Art Stapleton – Verified account ?@art_stapleton
Over last four weeks, Apple is allowing completion % of 50 (t-27th out of 121) and passer rating against of 54.2 (14 out of 107), per @PFF
Art Stapleton – Verified account ?@art_stapleton
Eli Apple has played 591 defensive snaps as a rookie.
He has committed three penalties in coverage (two DPI, one holding).
#Giants
There are people that have it in their minds that Apple isn’t much of anything simply because they were disappointed with the draft pick. The reality is the kid has been pretty stellar as a rookie at a pretty tough position to insta-start at.
That article I linked earlier that basically said the Giants are among a couple of teams that are fielding a new look defense designed specifically to defend modern age defenses and it start with coverage rather than pressure is further evidence. The Giants simply knew what they were doing when they took this kid.
Look at our team overall right now and tell me that we would have won more games with Tunsil starting at Guard over Jerry, while Wade/Sensabaugh platooned at Nickle. No way.
Would Tunsil have improved our offense? Almost certainly. But having Wade at Nickle instead of DRC would have hurt our defense much more.
That’s not even taking into account the fact that DRC would likely have been banged up a lot more if he was taking 90%+ of the snaps, meaning Wade/Sensabaugh would have had to play outside and Leon Hall would be at Nickel instead of being able to help out at FS where he’s made a couple game changing plays.
People were correct when the said we don’t “need three corners” to play the defense that we USED to play. But we DO need three corners to play the defense we’re playing NOW.
Re: Chance Warmack – Titans decline his 5th year option then he misses a season due to injury. Not sure I’m dying to make that signing.
Brian Winters is the best RG on the market, IMO. He was a punchline his first couple years, but has quietly evolved into a top guard. The Jets will go hard to resign him. I think we could wrestle him away with a competitive offer.