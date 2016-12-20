Odell Beckham Jr., Landon Collins Among Four Giants Pro Bowl Selections

The New York Giants will be sending at least four players to the Pro Bowl in January, including wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., safety Landon Collins, cornerback Janoris Jenkins and return man Dwayne Harris.
Beckham Jr. is enjoying another strong season in 2016. He has 85 receptions for 1,173 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, which are all among the league leaders. He has been able to put up these stellar numbers despite the Giants offensive struggles.
The 24-year old has been selected to the Pro Bowl in every season he has played in. He continues to prove that he is on his way to being one of the best wide receivers to ever play the game.
Collins earned his first Pro Bowl nod on Tuesday night. He leads all safeties in tackles (108), interceptions (5), passes defended (18) and is tied for the lead with three sacks.
Collins has made a very impressive second-year jump and has been a big reason the Giants have one of the best secondaries in football. He is in the running for defensive player of the year.
Jenkins also earned his first Pro Bowl nod and has proved to be one of the best signings for the Giants in the offseason. He has 20 passes defended along with three interceptions.
Harris was selected to the Pro Bowl's special teams for his efforts both as a returner and a gunner. He has yet to score a touchdown but he has shown his veteran savvy as of late on punts.
Defensive ends Olivier Vernon and Jason Pierre-Paul along with defensive tackle Damon Harrison could all be considered snubs as they have played at an extremely high level this season.
All of these guys REALLY DESERVED this, but I think Snacks earned it too!
Congrats to our four pro-bowlers. Well done boys.
Top offensive grades:PFF
C Weston Richburg, 83.2
QB Eli Manning, 82.7
OG John Jerry, 82.2
WR Odell Beckham Jr., 80.6
RB Paul Perkins, 73.4
Is the idea at PFF to be so obtuse with their ratings as to come off as highly sophisticated despite breaking down the equivalent of making pancakes??
John Jerry at 82.2??? Really, am I blind or just brain damaged from those 2 concussions I got in Pop Warner football. For starters, correct me if I’m wrong I swear that Jerry gave up a blatant sack in which he whiffed in matador style a defender who swallowed up Eli before he could even set his feet. Second, Pugh to the naked eye was the best oline guy for the day and yet Richburg receives a better rating and Pugh is graded below the 73.4 of Perkins. In the age of the DVR, there is not a sack or big pressure that you can’t easily roll back in slow motion to see the guilty party. Its a standard thing for me and has the added bonus of putting you behind just long enough to speed thru the umpteenth commercial. I know that has been mentioned before but these guys at PFF are just a big scam.
PFF … from the last thread …
As I understand them … they employ people to go over game films … and assess … position by position … play by play … whether a particular individual completes his assignment. This is used as input to calculate a “grade”.
Despite being an honest attempt, there are some fundamental flaws …
1 – it’s a subjective determination. There’s no metric that determines objectively if someone did the right thing on a given play.
2 – take 10 plays. If an OG whiffs on one block and gets their QB killed, but successfully blocks the other 9 he has the same grade as someone simply missed one block out of 10.
3 – they go too fine in their rankings. With all the subjectivity and obvious uncertainty they’re quite comfortable saying a player with an 84.2 had a better game than one with an 84.1.
4 – nowhere do they acknowledge the subjectivity or admit to any possible plus-or-minus in their scores.
5 – … and #4 makes them a pseudo-science. Their measures lack validity.
Having said all that there is still merit in their work. But it’s a broad brush, and should be taken with some very large grains of salt.
The biggest issue with the OL grades is that they don’t know the assignments. I’m sure we’ve all heard over and over again from practically every talking head that’s a former player, you just can’t know who screwed up on some of these plays unless you were in the huddle.
Sometimes the guy that LOOKS like he screwed up on a play only looks bad because he was attempting to pick up the slack for the guy that actually blew his assignment.
Sure, sometimes it’s clear as day, but there are plenty of times it isn’t. If former offensive linemen and coaches admit they can’t be sure, then there is no way in hell that PFF’s staff of couch-sitters can be sure.
Also, the same issue often applies to blown coverage. The one guy you see closest to the wide open receiver isn’t always at fault, he may have just been the first guy to recognize the coverage was blown and is high-tailing it over there to compensate.
All of what you say and more. Look at Jennings who got 3 straight, obvious “carries” to kill clock. They buried his running numbers. Or a line drive punt that rolls 60 yards. Everything is nuanced and dependant on a variety of situational factors. Eli routinely gets downgraded by PFF for throwing passes that “should have been intercepted”. Yeah, Paulie on his couch determines that.
You want unheralded on this team….Brad Wing. Guys been a beast in the second half of the season and has as much to do with the defensive success as anyone.
Agree. In fact, IMO he should have gone instead of Harris.
There’s also a lot of crap in how Pro Bowl players are determined. Much like PFF scores it’s quite hard to determine who is the best offensive lineman at any particular position. There’s an awful lot of past reputation that goes intro it. It tends to be the same guys over and over because there’s no accurate way to measure performance.
It extends to other positions as well. Luke Kuechly gets knocked silly, misses a lot of time … no problemo. And it sure helps if your team is winning.
But the fatal PFF flaw is that they’ve abandoned science and statistics … and become a cult. Remember when Wll Beatty was “the 4th best OT in the NFL”? OK, this was obviously not true. In any scientific endeavor they’d have reexamined their work to determine how they got the wrong answer. Then would try to fix their process. But not PFF. They stood by their guns and insisted they had it right. There’s no doubt or self-reassessment. And that makes them a religion.
Yes, Brad Wing is SUPER. That guy is a GREAT punter….I just wish we could sign/draft a kicker who is as good as him!
Here’s why Eli and Elway are comparables: No one is saying Eli is as strong-armed as Elway at a comparable stage of their careers, but I certainly AM saying that as great quarterbacks who earlier in their careers could carry a team on their backs, Elway did, and Eli can, become QBs who won championships on the basis of their play at 80% of what they once were and with much more help from their teammates. Eli is still very good, sometimes great. And until proven otherwise he is the best playoff quarterback in history. He can still make tough throws, can still throw the ball deep, can still fit throws into tight windows. He has lost a small fraction of arm strength, but it could remain small for a few more years. He can still be a big part of winning championships and that’s exactly what Elway was at the tail end of his career: a big element but not the prime catalyst any more.
the difference – and this is unfortunate for Eli – is that when Elway was in his twilight he had Terrell Davis, Shannon Sharp, ed McCaffrey, and a great o-line
Eli has Beckham and that’s pretty much it — no RB, no TE, no o-line
Hard to extend a career when the pieces around aren’t better than bad
He also had the most unfair home-field advantage in all of sports history.
Agreed. Exactly my point in the previous article, Elway had studs all over that offense and a legit home field advantage. Again, not saying we can’t win with Eli. But we need much more help on offense.
My point is we have to build this team knowing that Eli is not going to be able to cover for our deficiencies any longer. It shouldn’t be taboo to mention that Eli isn’t elite.
Is anyone else somewhat worried about Thursday?
There are only 16 games so you “worry” about every single one of them. That said, there’s no excuse to not win the game.
Talking to the team in the tunnel before taking the field against the Lions, Rashad Jennings yelled, “We got 2 options today. That’s it. Two options: We either win pretty–or we win ugly. now let’s go!”.
This is this team’s mantra and it shows. They may win ugly Thursday, but they’re going to win.