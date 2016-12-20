Giants Trusting Their Young Rookies to Help Playoff Push

The New York Giants own the second-best record in the NFC entering Week 16. They have made a complete turnaround from one season ago and much of that can be attributed to the trust the team has put in its rookies.
In years past, to have a handful of rookies make major contributions on the field would have been unheard of. Head coach Ben McAdoo has switched things up and has a lot of faith in putting the rookies and younger players in significant spots.
"We have faith in our young players. We got them reps early in the season. This is why we did it, because we're going to trust them moving forward," said McAdoo on Monday.
Almost all of the Giants draft picks from the 2016 NFL Draft have become significant contributors to the team's success. Even those who were not selected in the draft have had heavy input.
Rookie cornerback Eli Apple was selected in the first round with the 10th overall pick and has become a starter entering Week 16. He has shown major improvements in coverage and is a reason why the secondary has been so successful.
Second-round wide receiver Sterling Shepard has played over 90 percent of the snaps this season and has been a reliable target for Eli Manning. He has 52 receptions for 592 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, proving to be a nice compliment to Odell Beckham Jr.
Rookie running back Paul Perkins was selected in the fifth round and looks to be taking over the backfield. McAdoo has been impressed with his ability to learn quickly along with his growth throughout the season.
"Perkins is a guy that is playing some good special teams for us and when he gets an opportunity to get the ball, he is doing a nice job there and he is growing," said McAdoo.
Third-round safety Darian Thompson figured to have the starting job on lock before a foot sprain required surgery and ended his season. He has tremendous ball skills and the Giants are looking forward to getting him back in 2017.
Linebacker B.J. Goodson and tight end Jerell Adams haven't seen a whole lot of snaps this season but both have increased their playing time in recent weeks. Adams has shown strong improvements in his blocking and his ability to make plays in the passing game.
The undrafted rookies have had a major impact as well. Safety Andrew Adams has been a nice surprise playing opposite of Landon Collins, earning several positive Pro Football Focus grades.
Wide receiver Roger Lewis has made major contributions on special teams and has done well with his limited reps on the offensive side of the ball as two of his seven receptions have been touchdowns.
The Giants aren't afraid to get their rookies and young players in the mix early and often. It has paid off for Big Blue and they will rely on these rookies to help their playoff push entering the final games and into the postseason.
Whats crazy about this defense is that Darian Thompson has yet to play with the starting unit for a significant amount of time yet. Its going to be really fun in a year if we resign our own guys (JPP,Hank, Robinson) and get THompson back.
this could be a top 3 defense next year if it isnt already.
They are one good MLB (a Sean Lee-type) away from being a top 3 defense. They are reminiscent of the Seattle defense that went to the SBs in that they can shut down an offense without sacks (proving that QB hurries/hits are every bit as important as sacks).
And his name is Reuben Foster.
Of course drafting where we are … this is a virtual impossibility. But he’d be the right guy for us.
You got to love seeing these younger guys getting their opportunities after they have worked their butts off. Yes, they will make some mistakes at times. If we weren’t in a real run to the playoffs this year then nobody would worry much if they did have some brain farts during a game. But since we are actually almost there with a secure playoff spot, we need to “keep the faith” and give these kids a real chance to shine!
I’ve always been a committed believer in “next man up” so that’s why I love to see an investment in youth and the trusting of the lower level coaches who work like dogs while doing what they truly love….COACHING.
And every day John Mara must be saying to himself “Thank God I fired the right guy.”
Reese, Ross, and McAdoo are having themselves one helluva season.
You are leaving out the most important one of the group… Steve Spagnulo.
Yeah I would make the argument Spags is having a better season than Macadoo. Offense has been bad and it can’t afford to be in the playoffs.
To clarify … I’m NOT suggesting a high pick be used on a QB. Nassib is toast, so we need to sign a veteran backup in the off-season. But … I think a mid-range flyer on a project QB would be worth it. 3rd/4th/5th round. Some strong armed, athletic kid who might have an upside. Maybe we get lucky … who knows.
Well, given where this team is right now I think anything before the fifth round is too valuable if this is a solid draft class. Once you go beyond the first 100 picks everything is a total crapshoot, but it isn’t uncommon to get real quality in the fourth round if it’s a deep class.
I would love to build for the future but in 2017-2018 the future is now for the Giants. This will be their prime window to squeeze the last drops out of Eli’s career while he is surrounded by serious talent. Remember the end of John Elway’s career. There’s no reason we cannot get the same results. Let Eli be a big part of the team without having to be the engine that drags everyone else along but retaining his knack for the big play, the big throw, the big call at the critical moments in a game. He can still help us get two more rings. So might that fourth draft pick.
I agree. But if we’re drafting say 28th I’m not sure that 4th rounder will be particularly good.
Needless to say … our draft position is looking at a “best case” of 22-23 right now.
And yes, I know drafting at 32 is the real “best case”.
Really, whatever happens the rest of the way this will have been a real turnaround for this team. Of course, that becomes even more true with a win Thursday, and true in spades with a win a week from Sunday. But the arrow is up for these Giants.
I think there have only been three blemishes on the season so far. The first was the giveaway to Washington, a loss that was reminiscent of the bad old days and rightly depressed everyone. Then there was the Minnesota game when it was pretty clear that both Mac and Eli had decided the offensive line couldn’t protect the quarterback so if there was ANY pressure Eli was to live to fight another day and simply sacrifice a non-Division game in an effort at self-preservation. Watching him throw balls into the dirt in front of him after 2.25 seconds was pretty disheartening, though in the end it was probably pretty good startegic thinking. Third, and the one that bothers me the most, is the absolutely deplorable officiating in the NFL that allows teams to mug OBJ without mercy and hold OV and JPP on a regular basis, get called for absolutely nothing, and then throw flags against Flowers for doing what an awful lot of other LTs do on a regular basis and make phantom calls like the two pass interference calls against us in our stadium that were so egregious that they almost caused riots in the stands and COULD have cost us two games had the defense not bailed us out. We could easily be going home in two weeks thanks to gross incompetence that is tolerated by the league week-after-week and that drives the players, coaches and fans justifiably nuts.
Oh, the fourth blemish: Goodell still has a job.
I think the Green Bay game is more disheartening then the Vikings game. Green Bay wasnt better than us. I think we all can agree they still arent better than us. I dont buy there recent run. Yes, Rodgers is very good but their defense is trash and has been. We laid a dud that game for no reason.
And Green Bay’s defense was a complete turd show back then and lost 5 out of the 6 games following. Kirk Cousins torched their secondary. That was definitely a winnable game but the Giants were totally unprepared.
Winning a road game in Lambeau is always a tough assignment. And you lose games every year. The Pack badly outplayed us that game.
The reason I went for the Vikings game is that it certainly appeared we had essentially decided not to keep competing, and did it for strategic reasons. That may have been a very intelligent decision (it certainly looks pretty good now unless you want to talk about whether we could have beaten out the Cowboys for the Divison championship), but it was SO frustrating watching it in a thoroughly bewildered state that I consider it the game I’d most like to forget this season.
Only the RedsKKKins clownfest bothers me. The other games were just losses. That one was a depressing relic from the Coughlin circus years.
Krow…
I guess you read my post in the last thread. Yes, the Nassib ship has now sailed into the sun set. But I’m not sold on drafting another QB yet if we want to draft the best kids to wisely fill the remaining talent gaps that we all seem to agree on, mostly with the offense. So I’d feel a bit better with just signing a veteran back up if the price is right for the next 2 or 3 years. Then I’m perfectly o.k. with taking a careful very wise “plunge” to get a talented solid QB prospect in the draft after Eli tells the world: “This will be my LAST YEAR”.
Franchise QBs are like unicorns … you hang on to them. Even a diminished Eli Manning makes you a contender. So we simply can’t pull the first or second day trigger. But Brady was a 6th … Montana and Wilson were 3rds …. Dak and Cousins a 4th. It’s not a crazy thing to do. Remember, we’re talking someone who might be needed in 2018.
FF55 couldn’t agree more on the league and the officiating…I’m not the biggest “homer” to suggest as a NY Team that we get preferential treatment but given the NYC draw and money potential you would think we get a fair shake every week…but you would be wrong. The pass intf call on DRC that nearly cost us the Ravens game. The holding of JPP n Vernon while nitpicking on Flowers as you mentioned and the one that makes ZERO SENSE FOR THE LEAGUE…Abusing OBJ on a weekly basis. This goes way back games prior to the Norman game last year where he would be roughed up in coverage. Go back to the manhandling versus the Pats last year…bumping n physical play that brings flags in a second versus any other receiver especially guys like AJ Green. Here is the brightest star in the league and they do ZERO ZERO ZERO to protect the kid which has zero rational.
I can only think this is more Goodel who feels the league is without reproach so he can attack for instance Brady and not see that it hurts the league in the pocket book.
The one this week on Collins was just as awful, and really could have killed us if things went differently. The DRC call and this one could have put us at 8-6 instead of 10-4 and needing to win out and get some help too. Thankfully, our Red Zone defense bailed us out, AND bailed out the league. And by the way, in both of those cases the official who threw the flag wasn’t in position to really see what happened. Absolutely perfect instances of when you keep the flag in your pocket. On the call against Collins the entire stadium saw immediately that it was actually the receiver pushing Collins, not the other way around. The Referee saw it too, but wouldn’t tell the back judge to pick up his flag. Same referee who stood by watching Lions hold Vernon the entire game right in front of him and did nothing about it.
And you’re right about how incredibly stupid the league is for not protecting Beckham and suspending Brady four games. What really bothers me is that I’m guessing it’s a bunch of middle-aged guys who don’t understand youngsters and have decided that OBJ is “mouthy” and a “troublemaker” because he has the temerity to stand up for himself when he’s abused by an opponent of the zebras. So they’re “teaching him a lesson”. Sounds like the Reconstruction South to me.
That this nonsense is tolerated each week around the league is ridiculous.
The officials are individual crews. It’s a guild. They guard their turf. ODB made them look bad … so he gets punished. They could care less what the league thinks or the impact on ratings. it’s a little, inbred world. Their world. Outsiders beware.
As Mike Pereira would say, I think the call on the field is correct.
55 and William….those were good statements you two made on the league officiating or should I say the LACK OF IT…..well said guys!!!
I wonder … would a wise GM start to lay the groundwork for a draft day move in say 2018 or 2019? Like flipping a 2017 second for a 2018 first for instance? Start backloading picks in anticipation of making another Manning/Rivers type deal.
That would be something to think about but first they’d have to be convinced there’s likely to be a QB available in 2019 who would be worth moving way up to get. Kid would be a freshman or sophomore now.
Just musing.
Don’t think you need to worry about that with Reese. He doesn’t make “wise” moves like that.