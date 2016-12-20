Giants’ Shane Vereen, Ryan Nassib Placed on IR

The New York Giants added two players to the injured reserve (IR) list on Tuesday as running back Shane Vereen (triceps) and quarterback Ryan Nassib (right elbow) were moved due to their respective injuries.
Losing Vereen is a big blow to a Giants offense that was hoping to get one of its key contributors back after a long absence. Head coach Ben McAdoo said Monday that he re-injured the triceps muscle that he tore in Week 3.
"Yes, he re-injured his triceps. It’s unfortunate," said McAdoo. "He worked his tail off to get back to where he was. I’m disappointed for Shane."
Vereen had missed nine games after initially tearing his triceps muscle and the Giants offense suffered because of it. With his placement on the injured reserve list, Vereen's 2016 season is done.
The 27-year old running back wasn't the only one to move off of the active roster on Tuesday. Nassib was place on IR along with Vereen as he has been experiencing pain in his right elbow.
Nassib was ruled inactive in the Giants' Week 15 win over the Detroit Lions because of the injury and has been dealing with it for a chunk of the season. The backup quarterback hasn't seen a snap this season and likely won't return to the Giants as this is his contract year.
Josh Johnson will become the Giants backup with Nassib out. Linebacker Ishaq Williams and running back George Winn were signed from the Giants practice squad to replace Vereen and Nassib.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Ryan Nassib, Shane Vereen
Nassib down. There goes our future.
I’m very sure that this will be the last we ever see of Ryan Nassib. But I’m also sure that everyone feels really bad for Shane Vereen, it takes time to heal a tricep injury!
It looks like Jim Fassel’s son John who is presently the new interim Head Coach for the Rams after replacing Jeff Fisher will be promoting their 3rd string QB to be their starter for their remaining games. While nobody seems to know the “true full story” about what the heck is the issue with their number 1 pick Jared Goff, so far it looks like that gigantic pre-draft day trade they made for the top pick could become a complete bust!
Goff is still in concussion protocol. Makes no sense to risk him in a lost season.
Goff will be good. It just takes time.
The idea of drafting Eli’s replacement in this next draft is ludicrous. We are on the verge of having a team that can compete for a championship for the next 2-3 years if major injuries don’t intervene. That means your high draft picks are absolutely invaluable because you can use them to reinforce strengths and shore up weaknesses, of which there become fewer and fewer. So you’re not going to use one of your first two picks on a quarterback. And if you don’t do that you’re so highly unlikely to find lightning in a bottle like the Pats did with Tom Brady that it’s hardly worth discussing.
Eli Manning will be the starting quarterback for the Giants in 2017 and 2018. They can use the 2018 season to scout a potential successor “franchise quarterback” and draft that kid in the 2019 draft to sit a year behind Eli and be prepared to take over thereafter or to simply displace Eli early in the 2019 season if he can manage it, which I suspect will not be easy. Getting that presumed successor will mean giving up a lot of draft picks and accepting the fact that they’ll be “in the wilderness” for the next 2-3 years as they train a QB and see many of their young stars depart when their contracts are up. That’s the cycle this team will have to go through and that all championship teams tend to have to accept (the Pats have been the exceptions because they’ve been in a Division with atrocious owners and leadership, but even they are going to see the Dolphins start to challenge them over the next few years, and even the Jets and Bills may eventually get their acts together as well).
But Eli ain’t going anywhere in 2017 and unless he plays himself into retirement next season (which I highly doubt) he’ll be starting under center in 2018. You cannot draft someone now who will sit for 2-3 seasons. Too much risk that you lose him right when you need him.
As Krow points out, you want to maximize the rookie deal of a QB. So unless an Aaron Rodgers situation presents itself we should focus on stacking this team for the next 2-3 years.
Ranaan posted that the Giants offense averages 41 yds per game more when Pugh is in the lineup.
Eric and 55
Thanks for the input and correction. I totally forgot that Goff was still in concussion protocol, my bad.
But I’m really glad that some intelligent talk is coming out here on the comments of us drafting Eli’s replacement. In my mind its truly “too soon” to consider doing that and I really don’t want to be using a high draft pick to get a top candidate. Yes Eli is aging, that’s true. But I really have no problem sticking with him for the full ride!
Besides, his future replacement if selected in the next draft will be sitting on the bench for at least the next two years. So if we all agree that we want to draft very wisely and try to fill in the few remaining talent gaps that we have, especially on offense, then WHY draft a QB with a 2nd, 3rd or 4th round pick?
Vereen re-tore his triceps by merely extending his arm to catch a high pass–no one near him. Can’t the Giants trainers figure out that the muscle was still too fragile for live action if such a simple movement tore it again? Or was this the usual short-sighted scenario of players rushing or being rushed back into action before they’re really healed, and hurting the team in the long run?