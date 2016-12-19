Giants Run Game Takes Step Forward in Week 15 Win

The New York Giants (10-4) beat the visiting Detroit Lions (9-5) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, large in part due to their ability to run the football effectively. It was the second week in a row that the offense ran the ball more than they passed.
Rookie running back Paul Perkins took some major steps forward, carrying the ball 11 times for 56 rushing yards. It seems it is time for him to take over as the lead back, especially with the struggles of Rashad Jennings. Despite that, the Giants were able to run the ball effectively enough to open up the offense.
"It was good to get the attempts up. I thought we pounded it in there pretty good. Big guys were coming off the ball and it's encouraging," said Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
The Giants ran for a total of 114 yards on 32 attempts. Perkins showed his explosiveness as well as his intelligence, finding holes and getting to the edge when he needed to.
Giants quarterback Eli Manning stepped up to have a bounce-back day and he was able to find some open receivers because the rushing attack was getting the job done and keeping the Lions defense honest.
"I thought that was big, especially the way we started the game rushing it well – on that first series we mixed in the run with the pass, got some third down conversions, a lot of third and threes, third and fours, which were very manageable against a good defensive line," said Manning after the win.
December football means the Giants will need to run the ball effectively in order to be successful in the postseason. Perkins has shown the ability to get momentum moving down the field, but the offense as a whole will improve if the rushing attack continues to take steps forward.
Tags: Eli Manning, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Paul Perkins, Rashad Jennings
what doesn’t show up on the stat sheet is that bounce outside that he took for 7 yards but got called back on holding. i was surprised that he “only” had 56 yards; felt like the kind of day that he did something positive with the ball every time he touched it.
keep feeding him the rock!
Didn’t he have a 20+ yard run that got called back too?
Jags talking to TC for their job vacancy. I hope he gets it
+1
I’m glad he’s out of here, but we should all wish him well. He’s a good candidate for a team that believes that it can turn itself around in 2-3 years to respectability and then move on from there.
Very very good win yesterday
Gotta say i was worried the defence would lose some of it’s push with jpp out, but the D seems to be getting in a groove now and has some real momentum, Jackrabbit going down didnt even seem to affect the performance yesterday
Gotta say Eli Apple looked good yesterday, seems to be a very good tackler for a CB , and his make up speed any play on the endzone throw he broke up was very impressive, i get that he’s a rookie and there will no doubt be peaks and troughs, but i like what i’ve seen from him already.
Odell beckham is one of the true nfl stars and i am thankful JR picked him every time i see him …. he makes the ridiculous seem almost routine – the one handed grab for the td , or the two field reversals for a punt return td – is that two now wiped out through unnecessary penalties ….
not sure if it’s a brilliant wrinkle putting him back there or risking the season unnecessarily ….
jennings seems to have no burst, reliable rb and seems to start well each week but then get bogged down …. no real threat of him taking one the distance though , which at least there is from perkins ….
offence is still missing a TE weapon , got to be on the offseason shopping list surely …
Glad to hear Jenkins to good to go. I am not counting the eagles game as an auto mic win for is. A division game, in Philly, where this essentially is their super bowl this year? This game will be chippy. Hoping we get the W and come out healthy.
Looking forward to what Pugh and company will do on Thursday against Cox and the eagles front seven. I was pumped to see us running the ball yesterday, but I’m afraid I don’t get as high and low as some others do on here after wins and losses. Like to see Perkins getting more carries than Jennings going forward, but I don’t want to crown us a balanced offense yet. Detroit defense wasn’t exactly intimidating, and Flowers had a better game yesterday, but still was in the holiday spirit and hooked Ansah up with his first sack on the season. Let’s hope Carolina puts a hurting on Washington tonight and let’s have some breathing room in the wild card
Pugh ranked in the top 8 for all guards this year.
May have been drafted as a T but he is part of the future of the o line.
Eli Apple has been getting some deserved recognition over the last 24 hours, a point of additional optimism is that Eli only just turned 21 this past August. Go G’men!
Was at the game. Great crowd, great energy. Stadium gets loud for that defense.
Also got really loud (BOOOOOOOOOOOO) on the PI call on LC. ‘been to my share of Giants games and I am happy to hear that place rock again.