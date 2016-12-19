Giants Receive Good News on Janoris Jenkins (back)

Despite the New York Giants' 17-6 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, there was still concern following the game regarding cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who injured his back in the second quarter.
Diagnosed with a spinal injury, there was a lot of concern that Jenkins would be out for more than just the rest of the game. They got good news on Monday as tests reveal Jenkins did not suffer an internal/organ injuries and there were no broken bones, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
#Giants CB Janoris Jenkins had tests to rule out internal/organ injuries, and source said the results were positive. He should be OK.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2016
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie replaced Jenkins in the game and played 95 percent of the snaps on Sunday. It is unclear how long Jenkins will be out but it would come as no surprise if he is held out of Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Giants have a quick turn around and head to Philadelphia in an attempt to clinch their first playoff berth since the 2011 season. With the Giants likely to make the playoffs, they will want Jenkins to be at 100 percent.
Ensuring Jenkins' health is the priority. The Giants won't want to rush him back just to lose one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL after only three days of rest nursing a serious injury.
The practice report and press conferences will give everyone a better idea of where Jenkins is at this point but it would not be surprising if the Giants hold him out if their top cornerback is not 100 percent. That said, it is very encouraging news given how severe the injury looked.
Tags: Football, Janoris Jenkins, New York, New York Giants, NFL
Glad to hear Jenkins to good to go. I am not counting the eagles game as an auto mic win for is. A division game, in Philly, where this essentially is their super bowl this year? This game will be chippy. Hoping we get the W and come out healthy.
Looking forward to what Pugh and company will do on Thursday against Cox and the eagles front seven. I was pumped to see us running the ball yesterday, but I’m afraid I don’t get as high and low as some others do on here after wins and losses. Like to see Perkins getting more carries than Jennings going forward, but I don’t want to crown us a balanced offense yet. Detroit defense wasn’t exactly intimidating, and Flowers had a better game yesterday, but still was in the holiday spirit and hooked Ansah up with his first sack on the season. Let’s hope Carolina puts a hurting on Washington tonight and let’s have some breathing room in the wild card
By my account, the only non-division winning NFC teams that have 6 or fewer losses are: Giants, Lions, Packers, Tampa and Redskins. Either the Lions or Packers will win the Division and the other team will be eliminated. So the wild card can not come from this division. The only way that the Giants don’t make the playoffs would be if they lost both remaining games *and* both the Bucs and Redskins won all remaining games, correct? So if the Redskins loose tonight, the Giants are in the playoffs, right? Or am I missing something
I spent a few minutes on ESPNs playoff machine trying to find a way where Washinggton loses tomight, we lose out and we don’t make it and couldn’t. But the beat writers mentioned something about strength of victory because there could be a logjam of 10-6 teams.
But if the Redskins loose tonight, they would (at best) be 9-6-1 and the Giants already have 1 more win. I just can’t figure out any scenario where the Giants don’t make the playoffs with a Skins loss.
Thats what im trying to say.
Thanks. I just couldn’t figure out if there was some other scenario for settling tie-breakers that I couldn’t come up with. So I think the reason why the Thursday game was being billed as a “must win” for the Giants may likely be just for ratings purposes (if the Skins lose tonight).
All the sites said we needed a win, a MIN loss or tie, a GB loss or tie, and a redskins loss to clinch. But I’m also having a hard time figuring out why we needed a GB loss because your assessment seems correct to me.
Green Bay and Detroit play each other. There is no way that both teams can make the playoff since they play each other. Hence:
1. If Detroit wins the final game of their season, the Packers are eliminated.
2. If the Packers win the final game of the season, the Lions would be 10-6 but the Giants would beat them out due to the head-to-head win on Sunday.
jdimauro36 says:
December 19, 2016 at 3:36 PM
Pugh ranked in the top 8 for all guards this year.
May have been drafted as a T but he is part of the future of the o line.
I know some people slam Pugh because he was merely average at RT but this idea that he was drafted to be our RT mystifies me. If my memory serves me, it was his versatility that the Giants talked up after picking him. He spent is rookie offseason playing guard and tackle. Took an injury to Diehl for him to finally be a starter. Which just so happened to be at RT. The Redskins OLine has been very good. They spent the 5th overall pick on Scherff. A tackle in college who is a guard for them. They’re not complaining as far as I can tell.
I dont slam him. I defend him because the Giants touted him as a T for the future. He never was going to be that.
I am someone who has been defending Pugh all year.
The reason people aren’t super high on Pugh or the OL in general is because the Offense stinks. We’re 26th in total yards, 30th in rushing and 24th in points. I know people are saying that we got the running game going yesterday but, the final stat line was 32 carries for 114. Good for 3.6 YPC against a Defense that had been allowing 4.3 YPC coming into the game. It’s not terrible, but it’s not the 2nd coming of the 2008 Giants either.
Personally I like Pugh, and I acknowledge that he, along with Newhouse, is the leader of this group. But, I think he’s more Richie Siebert than Chris Snee. And if he is so good, well it certainly hasn’t been paying dividends for the offense.
I think Jennings is a big culprit here. Guy is done. This line needs runners like Perkins and Vereen. Would we be Dallas level good running the ball? No. But we’d be better than what we’ve been if Perkins is the lead dog with Vereen #2 and Jennings picking up the scraps.
I am at a loss for why this Offense is in the current state it is. But I’d love to hear from Mac this offseason about it. To me that’s the biggest mystery surrounding this team, what happened to the offense? Is Eli hurt, father time catching up with him? RB’s stink? OL doesn’t give enough time to run deeper routes? 2 deep safeties scaring us to throw downfield? WR’s not getting open? Is this just Macs system?
Because Eli has become a check down machine. Watching TB last night I saw Winston throwing 12-20 yard passes all day (he missed a lot of them too). I can’t remember the last time I saw Eli attempt a pass of that length. And I’d love to know why?
I know you defend him JD. Wasn’t referring to you but to the people who consistently slam the pick.
Apple 21, Perkins, Okwawa, Shepard, Flowers, Hart all just 22
Collins also listed as 22
Don’t say that. Flowers excuse for being a bust at LT is the fact he is “only” 22. Don’t take that card away from him.
I also would be happy to see Coughlin get a head coaching job (not in the NFC East) and while he was not good for us to continue on with, he certainly could help a team that constantly struggles with player behavior issues. The thing that concerns me with Jacksonville being interested is that there are a lot of young talented players on that team and I’d be afraid for all of them if TC were to get the job. The Jaguars problem is getting more from their young players, not benching them in favor of washed up vets. I think the perfect scenario for Coughlin would have been the 49ers because that team could use his no nonsense policy.
Doug Marrone is in at the Jags
Only in as an interim. They will hire a new one this offseason.
http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000759853/article/jags-gm-tom-coughlin-is-a-candidate-for-opening
Anyone else notice the thrend of going to Adams early and then not throwing his way again the rest of the game. I feel like the past couple of weeks, Adams makes a catch or two, I start thinking to myself “this kid looks quick for his size or good move” and then we don’t throw the ball his direction again.
I can’t figure out if the defense is defending him better, or if we just like to make things difficult. So when he makes a catch for 10 yard and it works, we think that is too easy, and prefer to run Jennings over and over again.
Probably the same reason they look so damn good on the few drives they feature something other than 3 wide receivers and then not go back to it again. I just don’t get it.
‘Ol accurate Eli, throwing high, forcing his receiver to stretch…
Not good news on #Giants RB Shane Vereen. I’m told he did re-injure his triceps, per source. He can’t catch a break.
“Shane re-injured his triceps. It’s unfortunate. He worked his tail off to get back to where he was.” – Coach McAdoo on Shane Vereen
That sucks.
More plays for Perkins? Get this guy the ball in space!
Cue re-signing of Bobby Rainey in 3..2..1..
Resigning? He’s still on the team.
guess you are right. I thought I recalled him getting waived when Vereen was reactivated.
As for the Giant defensive backfield. The misplay by DRC that allowed Tate a reception and substantial yardage certainly hammered home why Reese needs to keep Cromartie. I’m pretty sure DRC is at least ten years the senior of Golden Tate.
Yet giving up at least ten steps, DRC straight ran the younger man down.
So I present to you exhibit A…..elite speed…….in a thirty something.
Releasing DRC next season would be pure insanity.
Of course I am not a capologist. But I do major in horse sense. And letting go of DRC is straight stupid. Hell, the cat is faster than Eli Apple. Once the free safety question is answered, the Giants truly possess a world class secondary.
2017 Cap Hits:
Rashad Jennings: $3,062,500
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: $8,500,000
I know which one I’m cutting
I’d cut Jennings with no hesitation. I’d extend DRC to get his cap hit down, also with no hesitation. I’d restructure the last 2 years of Cruz to about $2.5 mill with incentives. He won’t get anywhere near that on the open market.
Cut JT Thomas as well. 2017 cap hit of $4million. Save $3million cutting him.
Jennings dead money is only $562,000. I’d cut him in a heart beat after this season.
RLHJr. says:
December 18, 2016 at 8:03 PM
I saw good things from Hart, Bromley and young tight end today.
If the unit had a healthy JPP today, I doubt the Lions scored at all.
Hart as I’ve noted since first seeing him play is a high motor and very aggressive player. He needs to get his technique down. But you can see him learning from game to game. His liability is upper body strength and leg drive/buttocks squatting power.
His feet are fine certainly for a ROT. If he’s put on notice to significantly increase his upper body and leg strength the right tackle vacancy is filled.
Same deal for Jerrell Adams. If he increases his strength and becomes a better in-line blocker he could become an all pro type player. Would like to see him at 265lbs
I think Bromley has had the light come on. It’s harder to wash him out of plays now.
And he’s starting to assert himself at the point of attack. Big strong kid.
Bad taste in women.
While seeing TC get a new job is nice I hope the Jags no the limitations and weaknesses.
At the top and under the radar in his stint with us was a rather pathetic home field record for an elite franchise n coach.
While Pittsburgh, Denver n Baltimore win at a 75% clip at home over the years TC managed just a 53% winning record at home. Quite shocking when compared to the best New England who lose a single game at home every 2 years only.
Mac and his bad suits off to a great job this year at 7-1…PROTECT UR HOUSE and the math is easy…win 6,7,8 a year in ur place and go .500 on the road and you will punch a lot of playoff tickets stubs.
Spags being aggressive and using the “crowd” a welcome force this year. That philosophy was dormant under TC and his bizarre acceptance for DC’s to run passive defenses. Not one time did we come out flat in our own building this year.
BIG DIFFERENCE!