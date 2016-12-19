Giants Can Clinch Playoff Berth with Win Vs. Eagles

The New York Giants (10-4) will have to move on from their 17-6 win over the Detroit Lions (9-5) rather quickly as they turn around on a short week to play the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.
It will be their first Thursday night game of the season and they can clinch a postseason berth with a win. Regardless of what happens throughout the league, if the Giants get to 11 wins, they will enter the playoffs for the first time since the 2011 season.
Big Blue got their 10th win of the season on Sunday after shutting down the Lions and holding them to just six points. It was the second week in a row that the defense held an opponent to 10 points or less.
Quarterback Eli Manning bounced back after a few rough games to complete 71.4 percent of his passes for 201 passing yards and two touchdowns. He showed especially nice touch on a corner route to Odell Beckham Jr.
Speaking of, Beckham Jr. led the way with six receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown came on a ridiculous one-handed catch that Giants fans have grown accustomed to and proved to be the dagger.
The Giants were able to rush for 100 yards but it was a tale of two backs. Lead back Rashad Jennings struggled, carrying the ball 18 times for just 38 yards. Rookie Paul Perkins, on the other hand, was electric, taking 11 carries for 56 yards and came close to scoring his first career touchdown.
The defense proved to be solid again, holding the Lions to just six points and caused a fumble and an interception. Big Blue's defense seems to be thriving in cold weather and will look to continue that trend in Philadelphia.
Also…
Apologies for no content after the game on Sunday. Wasn’t intentional. Flights got mixed up and didn’t have any way to write.
Is this code for “I spent too much time at the airport bar”?
I might have been able to watch the game if that were true lol had to watch it when I got home.
Jenkins is okay!
With our three corners (including Jenkins, who will play), and Collins plus a platoon of Hall and Adams, the Eagles have very little in the way of offense that can hurt us because they certainly won’t be able to run against our front, especially now that Kennard (and perhaps Goodson) is getting more snaps.
We’ve been quite successful of late covering tight ends so Ertz is not going to be likely to change this game. And we’re going to pressure Wentz into hurrying his throws. The only player I fear on the Eagles is Sproles, who can beat you as a runner, receiver and kick returner. And I see no reason Spags cannot game plan to limit him, assuming he even plays.
This is the most confident about a W I’ve been except for the games against Cleveland and Chicago. That, of course, makes me nervous, but I think we take this one with relative comfort and get to start getting ready for an away game in Round 1 of the playoffs.
There is no reason for Sproles to risk coming back after that concussion. They are out of it and he has nothing to prove. If they truly care about ‘player safety’ that organization will tell him to take the rest of the year off. These are people/animals from Philly we are talking about though so who knows.