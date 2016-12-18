Giants Vs. Lions: Preview and Prediction

The New York Giants (9-4) host the Detroit Lions (9-4) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in a game that has heavy playoff implications. Let's take a look at the Week 15 matchup:
The Lions lead the NFC North and hold the second seed in the conference. Led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is enjoying a stellar season, the Lions lead the league in fourth quarter comebacks.
Their rushing attack is much like the Giants as they are ranked 29th in the NFL in rushing yards per game. Lead back Theo Riddick is doubtful for Sunday's game and they will likely use a committee.
Wide receivers Marvin Jones, Golden Tate and Anquan Bolden will provide a stiff test for the Giants tough secondary. They will be tested as the Lions are one of the most pass-happy teams in the NFL.
They are middle of the pack when it comes to total defense but are allowing 20.6 points per game. In a cold, wet and windy atmosphere at MetLife Stadium, the Giants will have to establish their run game.
The one weakness in the Lions defense comes in their secondary. They are allowing the highest completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks in the NFL, which can help Eli Manning and the Giants offense get back on track as they head down the stretch.
Prediction: Giants 21 Lions 17
With Shane Vereen and Justin Pugh back in the mix, the Giants offense will take a step forward. It won't be pretty in the conditions but the offense will finally show some life heading into the playoffs.
The defense will have a tough test but will implement their bend-don't-break method. It will come down to the wire but the advantage will go to the team that plays their home games in cold weather.
Also…
Here we GO fellow Giants fans!!!!
Game On!!!
such a big game
right here, steeled in the cauldron of fire
make us proud Blue!!
I bet the Lions take a deep shot early.
If we win the toss, I’m thinking the Giants will take the ball and go on offense first.
was thinking just the opposite
so we got it covered
I think the Giants have the exact same intentions today Krow. If the rain has stopped for a while, they will also take several long shots early.
Yes they WON the Toss….GO ELI
3rd and short … our kryptonit
How on earth did they NOT see OBJ’s drop…but we’ll take it.
Yes VICTOR…AWESOME CATCH
Jerry with a good block