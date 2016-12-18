News Archives

Giants Vs. Lions: Preview and Prediction

December 18th, 2016 at 12:50 PM
By Kevin Hickey

The New York Giants (9-4) host the Detroit Lions (9-4) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in a game that has heavy playoff implications. Let's take a look at the Week 15 matchup:

The Lions lead the NFC North and hold the second seed in the conference. Led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is enjoying a stellar season, the Lions lead the league in fourth quarter comebacks.

Their rushing attack is much like the Giants as they are ranked 29th in the NFL in rushing yards per game. Lead back Theo Riddick is doubtful for Sunday's game and they will likely use a committee.

Wide receivers Marvin Jones, Golden Tate and Anquan Bolden will provide a stiff test for the Giants tough secondary. They will be tested as the Lions are one of the most pass-happy teams in the NFL.

They are middle of the pack when it comes to total defense but are allowing 20.6 points per game. In a cold, wet and windy atmosphere at MetLife Stadium, the Giants will have to establish their run game.

The one weakness in the Lions defense comes in their secondary. They are allowing the highest completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks in the NFL, which can help Eli Manning and the Giants offense get back on track as they head down the stretch.

Prediction: Giants 21 Lions 17

With Shane Vereen and Justin Pugh back in the mix, the Giants offense will take a step forward. It won't be pretty in the conditions but the offense will finally show some life heading into the playoffs.

The defense will have a tough test but will implement their bend-don't-break method. It will come down to the wire but the advantage will go to the team that plays their home games in cold weather.

Also…

Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook

Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.

Tags: Detroit Lions, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL

594 Responses to “Giants Vs. Lions: Preview and Prediction”

1 2 3 ... 47
  1. Hunter22 says:
    December 18, 2016 at 12:57 PM

    Here we GO fellow Giants fans!!!!

    Game On!!!

  2. SunnyJim says:
    December 18, 2016 at 12:58 PM

    such a big game
    right here, steeled in the cauldron of fire

    make us proud Blue!!

  3. Krow says:
    December 18, 2016 at 12:59 PM

    I bet the Lions take a deep shot early.

  4. Hunter22 says:
    December 18, 2016 at 1:00 PM

    If we win the toss, I’m thinking the Giants will take the ball and go on offense first.

  5. Hunter22 says:
    December 18, 2016 at 1:02 PM

    I think the Giants have the exact same intentions today Krow. If the rain has stopped for a while, they will also take several long shots early.

  6. Hunter22 says:
    December 18, 2016 at 1:02 PM

    Yes they WON the Toss….GO ELI

  7. Krow says:
    December 18, 2016 at 1:06 PM

    3rd and short … our kryptonit

  8. Hunter22 says:
    December 18, 2016 at 1:07 PM

    How on earth did they NOT see OBJ’s drop…but we’ll take it.

  9. Hunter22 says:
    December 18, 2016 at 1:08 PM

    Yes VICTOR…AWESOME CATCH

  10. Krow says:
    December 18, 2016 at 1:10 PM

    Jerry with a good block

1 2 3 ... 47

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Login with:         