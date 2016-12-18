Giants Vs. Lions: 3 Matchups to Watch

The New York Giants (9-4) will look to further their playoff push on Sunday at MetLife Stadium when they host the Detroit Lions (9-4). Here are three matchups to watch during the game:
Odell Beckham Jr. vs Darius Slay
Beckham Jr. has proven in his third year that he is still able to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL despite a struggling offense. He has enjoyed another stellar season and will take on a solid cornerback.
Slay will likely follow Beckham Jr. around the field on Sunday as he does with most of the top wide receivers that he faces. Slay has emerged into a solid cornerback over the years and will provide Beckham Jr. with a tough test.
Olivier Vernon vs. Taylor Decker
Vernon has been tearing it up as he leads the Giants in sacks and is a league leader in tackles for loss. He will matchup against a rookie on Sunday who has shown a lot of promise.
Decker was the Lions first-round pick in 2016 and has started all 13 games for them this season. He has shown improvements in both pass and run blocking and will be a worthy opponent for Vernon.
Ereck Flowers vs. Ezekiel Ansah
Flowers has been under a lot of scrutiny for his performance and for not wanting to face the music but he is still the Giants left tackle. He has a tough matchup ahead of him going against Ansah.
Ansah has yet to record a sack this season but he is a strong defensive end that shows a lot of burst off the line. Flowers usually goes up against the team's top pass rushers and it will be no different on Sunday.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon
Eli overcomes his malaise, Okwara shows he’s here to stay, and Odell gets two. Giants 27 – Lions 17
Sloppy track today. Constant rain, temp in the 40s with some wind. Ball protection paramount today. Need to run the ball and stay turnover free. Passing game and kicking game under pressure today. Could be messy. Giants 16-13.
That’s a pretty good prediction you made. It’s a very big plus for the Giants to get BOTH Pugh AND Vereen back for today;s game. The temperature will NOT be a factor, but the rain sure will be. Especially with Stafford’s grip on the ball.
Lions without Rudnick and their starting center
Harrison and Hank could be super impactful today
27-16 Giants
Big game for Sterling.
Excellent points Jim…I had completely forgotten about their starting Center being out for today’s game. Yes…look for a big time bull rush stamped with big Hank and Snacks crashing into the pocket and knocking the crap out of Stafford. Or with hands up high and batting the ball down.
Hopefully Eli gets a little more “comfort time” today in the pocket. if he does, he gets those longer throws today
We are still 23rd in the NFL with passes of over 20+ yards…I wonder if we can make a bigger improvement on that stat for these last 3 regular season games. Hopefully we can, but we ALL know the Giants run game also needs to improve as well. GO GIANTS
I think we will get a Special Teams TD today. Blocked kick or maybe a OBJ/Harris punt return
Maybe even a “scoop and score” on defense . Lets see how well we can ABUSE Stafford today…hopefully we can do that a lot.