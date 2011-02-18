New York Giants 2011 Pre-Combine Mock Draft

Other than the combine (which begins next week), the only event scheduled on the NFL calender at the moment is the draft. Lockout or no lockout, draft season is one of the most fun times of the year for any NFL fan, and that wont change this year.

From the second the clock struck zero in the season finale against the Washington Redskins, New York Giants' fans have turned their attention to the college ranks and scoured draft websites across the web in search of someone whom they believe will best be able to provide Big Blue with a boost in 2011 any beyond.

In my own quest to deduce the players whom I believe General Manager Jerry Reese and company will select on draft day, I have factored in need, projected availability, talent, and organizational philosophy.

Round 1: Stephen Paea, DT, Oregon State

The selection of a defensive linemen should come as no surprise to Giant fans by the point in time. As I considered where the Giants stand as a franchise and as a team, there was one thing that stood out to me: their rare, but effective formula.

Most NFL teams today follow the same blueprint for defensive success: grab as many versatile, athletic outside linebackers as possible and see what they can do in a zone blitz scheme. Surely this scheme is effective, especially when you consider the two teams in the super bowl this past season. Beyond the fact that so few teams even run a 4-3 anymore, none of those respective 4-3 teams predicate their scheme on a heavy rotation (were talking 6-7 pass rushers deep) of stud defensive linemen. The Giants have even attempted to get pass rushers on the linebacker level in their 4-3 (Sintim, Kiwi), which is almost unheard of.

Needless to say I think it is important for the Giants to consider how to best maintain continuity on the defensive line and to bring in even more talent. At this junction, I see very few scenarios where Barry Cofield stays.

Cofield deserves a lucrative deal. If the Giants were to give him one, he and Canty (the 3rd and 4th best defensive linemen respectively) would be the two highest paid defensive linemen. Justin Tuck and Osi Umenyiora would not take that too lightly I presume. Consider the fact that the Giants have the 4th most money committed to the cap of any NFL team heading into 2011, and retaining Big Barry seems near impossible.

This leaves Big Blue with only Linval Joseph, Chris Canty, and Rocky Bernard. While I believe Joseph will be a very good player, I would hate to see the Giants put all their faith in one unproven guy with Bernard as the only safety net. The last time this happened, with Kenny Phillips and Jay Alford, both got hurt and the rest is history.

Paea is an incredible physical talent, who was a great leader for OSU the past several years. He stands at 6'1", 295 pounds, and finished 2010 with 45 tackles (10 for a loss) and 6 sacks to top it off. He is a prototypical pocket pusher who can cause nightmares for opposing offensive lines on any down.

I know most fans will be dissatisfied with the selection of another defensive linemen.

To those people I pose one question: who was the last team to beat the Green Bay Packers?

That's right, the Detroit Lions.

The Lions, a team stacked with defensive line talent that caused Aaron Rodgers and company to look completely lost (and with only average talent behind said defensive line). Sure Rodgers only played a half, but that was all he needed to beat the Giants.

I am not suggesting using the Lions as a blueprint, simply pointing out what a great defensive line can do.

Round 2: Johnny Patrick, CB, Louisville

The 5'11" 185 pound Patrick is a very "under the radar" prospect right now. The three year starter at Louisville intercepted 5 passes,defended 16 (Big East leader) and had 47 tackles this past season.

Patrick possesses all of the attributes that a prospective corner in the NFL needs, and I believe that he would be an incredible addition to the Giants secondary right off the bat and a potential starter one day.

2010 was a fairly good year for the Giants health wise in the secondary, but behind Aaron Ross, Corey Webster, and Terrell Thomas, the Giants have literally nothing heading into 2011. A diverse, deep secondary is an absolute must for any team to be successful in the modern NFL (see: Sam Shields, Charles Woodson, Tramon Williams, Nick Collins, Jarrett Bush, need I continue?).

Patrick provides insurance and great depth directly off the bat.

Round 3: Quan Sturdivant, LB, UNC

One benefit of playing a 4-3 system is that there is not a high premium placed on the 4-3 linebackers in the draft. Sturdivant, In my opinion, would be a great asset to the Giants. The more I look at the league, the less value I place on the "strong side v.s. weak side" distinction in a 4-3 defense.

A big, prototypical "strong- side" linebacker is not going to help the Giants beat Philadelphia.

The Giants are in need of athletes on the second level of their defense. Sturdivant can challenge for any of the 3 positions, and represents an immediate upgrade over Keith Bullock/Deon Grant.

There is also the possibility that he can displace Boley on the opposite side of Goff. Its unlikely, but I think it behooves the Giants to consider starting over entirely at this position. Picking up a guy like James Anderson or A.J. Hawk should he become available would be a good start, and the possibility of adding a guy like Sturdivant who was very productive in college is very appealing to me.

Round 4: Tim Barnes, C, Missouri

While most of the nation will have their eyes fixed on the man Barnes snaps the ball to, it is Barnes who intrigues me more. A three year starter for Missouri, Barnes may not possess the ability to start right out of the gate, but he can provide valuable depth at a position of need and could possibly succeed Shaun O' Hara.

Round 5: TRADED

Round 6: Marquis Liverpool, CB, Temple

Liverpool is one of my favorite sleeper prospects in this draft. He plays at a small school which does not garner much attention, but he was a great player for Temple for the past 4 seasons. He was also drafted into the MLB my the Mariners, as a testament to just how athletic the guy is. During his first 2 seasons, Liverpool bounced all over the roster just looking for some playing time, and played tailback as well as log snapper. He also possesses the added benefit of being a return man.

Round 7: Shaun Chapas, FB, Georgia

It almost isn't worth going all the way to the 7th round in a mock draft, but I think that its essential that The Giants draft a potential fullback. The value is great in the 7th round, and its an absolute need. I like Pascoe,but I would also like to see him in the second tight end role more, where I think he is most valuable.

I also think it is time to move on from Madison Hedgecock.

These picks were made bearing in mind the possibility that free agency will not indeed occur until after the draft, but in the event that it does happen before the draft, I will still stick with these picks for now.