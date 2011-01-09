A Look at the New York Giants’ Roster Concerns

The 2010 season was a disappointing one for the New York Giants, as they won ten games but were left out of the postseason tournament for the second straight year. Turnovers and poor special teams play doomed the Giants, who undoubtedly have one of the most talented rosters in the NFC.
There is however, a fairly long list of concerns for Giants G.M Jerry Reese going into the off-season, as New York works to keep up with the Eagles, Packers, and Falcons of their conference.
Today, we look at the areas of concern for the Giants heading into the off-season.
LINEBACKER
While Jonathon Goff and Michael Boley had respectable 2010 campaigns for the New York Giants defense, this group is desperately lacking playmaking ability. Between Goff, Boley, and Keith Bulluck – the Giants starting linebackers had a combined two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions. That is unacceptable for starters on an aggressive defensive team. An impact player at the linebacker level would be a big step forward in bringing this Giants defense to the next level.
CORNERBACK
The Giants lack of depth at cornerback was clearly exposed when they were forced to deal with teams like the Colts and Packers, who have a wealth of weapons in the passing game. New York was forced to use Kenny Phillips, Deon Grant, and Antrel Rolle in more man coverage situations with quick receivers than they would have liked this season – and the results of that were clear in those two football games. Terrell Thomas is quickly becoming one of the top corners in the NFC, but beyond Corey Webster at the other cornerback spot the Giants have very little to show. Aaron Ross can not consistently stay on the football field, and today's NFL demands depth at this position.
OFFENSIVE LINE
With Rich Seubert coming off a major knee injury, Shaun O'Hara continuing to struggle with his injuries and approaching the final year of his contract at 33 years old, and Kareem McKenzie coming off an inconsistent 2010 campaign, the New York Giants have some question marks to address across the front line on offense. Age and durability are the primary concerns with this group, and while William Beatty will likely be in competition for a starting spot at tackle, New York could really use another anchor in the front five to help bring this unit back to an elite level.
PUNTER
Matt Dodge may be gifted with a strong leg and considerable potential as a punter, but how many more miscues can the Giants see here before addressing the position? Dodge's mental toughness has came into question throughout the 2010 season, and unfortunately this is the last position NFL teams want to see costing them games. It can be argued that the Giants special teams cost the Giants at least a win off their total this past season, and that's one win too many. Dodge was a big part of those struggles.
One last thought before I go watch a movie with the wife. That Eagle offense has not looked the same since Perry Fewell put together the blue print on how to stop them 7 weeks ago. Vick and co were tearing through the NFL until Fewell came up with the plan to stop them. Since then they struggled to beat the Texans and Cowboys, pulled out the ultimate Rabbit in a hat to beat us and Lost to the Bears, Vikings, Cowboys and now the Pack.. Each and every team used parts of Fewells game plan to slow down and ultimately derail the Eagles..Those of you that are Meh about him and don’t care if he leaves should really think about that..
That’s actually a really good point, he had his “games off” (see: Indy) but the guy can clearly draw up a good scheme.
I’m beginning to be convinced that the linebacking staff is truly far worse than most folks think. The Packers LBs were shutting down the Eagles passing game simply by clogging up lanes and playing contain… something that the Giants LBs have been unable to do in both games against them.
Anyone keeping up with what the Philly talk stations are saying about Reid and Co.? Post some highlights and make our day.
Those of you watching the playoff games will realize how many big plays were made by TEs throughout each of the games as defenses were clamping down on WRs. I can’t see how guys like Dustin Keller, Jacob Tamme or Brent Celek is that much better a blocker than Travis Beckum.
They’re not ask to do much blocking cause their teams don’t ask them to block all that much they’re coordinators actually put an emphasis on getting them the ball something I wish Gilbride would do cause it would add to a new dynamic in the offense.
IMO those guys aren’t better than Boss. Just because he dropped some passes this year doesn’t make him a bad TE. If you watched these games you saw how many passes were dropped by receivers. Killdrive doesn’t use Boss or for that matter any TE as a primary receiver, they are block ers first. TE is not the primary need of this team. Line Backer and O Line are greater priorities. Th OL is getting old and even though there is depth they need young blood. The LB’s aren’t good that is a glaring hole in the defense.
The Giants get nothing out of the ST’s and that costs field position they need Hixson to come back strong or get another player who is a threat. Dodge sucks I don’t want to hear that he was a rookie. As far as I’m concerned he didn’t improve he stunk in the clutch. More important they need a new ST coach this guy is a waste. They aren’t getting rid of Coughlin the least they can do is fire his boy.
Im surprised Fewell has made it through the weekend. I have a feeling that if he doesn’t end up going anywhere it will be a very good thing for us.
Furthermore:
Fewell does not get second interviews with Denver or Carolina
Good news imo
