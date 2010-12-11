New York Giants Stranded in Kansas City

While in route to Minneapolis to play the Minnesota Vikings tomorrow, the New York Giants have been diverted to Kansas City while the blizzard keeps a strangle hold on safe passage to the state. According to weather reports, the snow may well continue to fall heavily on the Minneapolis area through late Saturday evening.

As such, according to Pro Football Talk, the Giants were forced to do their game walkthrough and pre-game meetings in the Kansas City airport.

Additionally, the NFL has stated that they have no plans to change the 1pm ET kickoff of the game as of now. However, speculation is circling that the game may move to 4:15pm ET tomorrow, with some even suggesting that it could be pushed to Monday night.

As with any weather travel delays, there's simply nothing that can be done. It's a wait and see situation. This game is a very important one for the Giants, so hopefully this will not set them back in their game prep.

Stay tuned to Giants 101 for more information as the situation unfolds.

**UPDATE**

According to numerous sources, the game is likely to take place on Monday night instead of tomorrow. Details to come.